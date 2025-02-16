Sunday Premier League Tips: Back a 15/1 shock at Anfield

Wandering about a shock at Anfield 15/1 16.00

Stay away from the Old Lady this Sunday

Liverpool vs Wolves - 14:00 (Sky Sports)

It looks like the perfect time to get against Liverpool.

Arne Slot rotated heavily for last Sunday's FA Cup clash with Plymouth and the Championship strugglers pulled off the shock of the season by dumping the Premier League leaders out of the competition in the fourth round.

The Reds followed that up with a disappointing 2-2 draw at Goodison on Wednesday.

Yes, they are still seven points clear in the Premier League and were seconds away from victory at Everton but there's signs their season could be stalling, slightly.

Liverpool only mustered an xG of 0.62 against the Toffees, the least they have managed all season, then Slot was sent off after the full-time whistle as he shook the referee's hand.

How much impact the manager's absence in the dugout remains to be seen but it could certainly leave a void when it comes to in-game management this Sunday.

Opponents Wolves have improved under Vitor Pereira, the Wanderers have picked up results in six of their nine games, taking 10 points from the 16 on offer.

They might be scoring slightly less but are also conceding less.

They ran Arsenal very close but their most impressive league result was the most recent one, a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa where the visitors could only generated an xG of 0.45.

Two bets appeal here. Wolves are 2.01101/100 with a +2 headstart on the Asian handicap via the Exchange.

For this angle to lose, Liverpool would need to win by three goals, a feat they have only twice domestically at home this season while Wolves have only lost by three goals in a quarter of their games under Pereira.

Recommended Bet Back Wolves Asian handicap (+2.0) EXC 2.01

I also cannot resist a poke on Wolves to win the game at 15.529/2 on the Exchange. It is comfortably the best price available, some firms quoting 11/112.00 about an away win.

Recommended Bet Back Wolves to win EXC 15.5

Juventus vs Inter - 19:45 (TNT Sports)

The Derby d'Italia takes centre stage in Serie A at prime time on Sunday as Juventus host Inter.

The visitors are in a two horse race for the Scudetto. They start the weekend in second, four points clear of third placed Atalanta and one point behind Napoli (who head to Lazio on Saturday).

Simone Inzaghi's side have only lost four of their 35 games in all competitions this season and just once away.

Granted, that was an emphatic defeat against Fiorentina in their last league outing but on the whole, Nerazzurri's record against the top six is imperious winning their other six clashes, scoring 17 and conceding nine in the process.

Hosts Juventus are tough to get a read on under Thiago Motta.

They did not concede a goal for their first nine hours of Serie A action but have shipped six in their most recent six games.

The Old Lady do tend to struggle after European games.

Motta's side have a goal advantage to take to PSV next Wednesday but in eight league games post Champions League duty, his side have only won twice, dropping points at odds on prices on three occasions.

They are not the favourites in Turin though and the best way in looks to be Inter +0/+0.5 on the Asian handicap at 1.9620/21.

It means a half stakes winner if honours are shared and full pay out if the visitors win.