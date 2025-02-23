Sunday Premier League Tips: Back a 10/1 Goalscorer at the Etihad

Wood to haunt his former club at 2/1 3.00

Newcastle vs Forest - 14:00 (Sky Sports)

I am a sucker for a bit of narrative and former Newcastle-frontman Chris Wood's price to score anytime appeals on Sunday.

Okay, he has not scored against Newcastle since his hattrick at St James' Park on Boxing Day last season but he has only started one of the three games between the clubs in the meantime.

Wood simply won't go away, he cannot stop scoring. His 18 goals puts him six behind Mohammed Salah, one off Erling Haaland and one ahead of £160m Alexander Isak of Newcastle.

Wood grabbed the equaliser against Fulham in Forest's last outing and a hattrick in the 7-0 thumping off Brighton.

He is on penalty duty and has averaged 0.76 goals per 90 across his last two league seasons.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Wood to score anytime SBK 2/1

Manchester City vs Liverpool - 16:30 (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are a massive price against Liverpool, it is the biggest price they have ever been to win a Premier League home game under Pep Guardiola.

I wouldn't be in a rush to back them though, not in the current form.

In fact, I am steering well clear of the 1x2 all together.

Across their last 26 in all competitions, the Cityzens have won nine, draw four and lost 13. They lost five on the spin over that period, went seven without a win, almost lost to Leyton Orient in the FA Cup, lost 4-0 to Tottenham and 5-1 to Arsenal. However, they also put four past Newcastle, comfortably beat Chelsea recently, six past Ipswich and eight past Salford in the cup.

Point is, they are unpredictable.

Injury doubts John Stones and Erling Haaland are also worth considering. Despite being named on the bench at Real Madrid in midweek, Haaland didn't warm up or do the running post game which tells you everything you need to know about his fitness.

Liverpool are also having a bit of a wobble.

At first glance, the FA Cup fourth round exit at Plymouth and five points from trips to Goodison, Villa Park and Wolves at home don't look too bad.

Arne Slot rotated heavily for the trip to Plymouth but the Reds conceded late against Everton and lacked their usual control against Aston Villa, signs of fatigue perhaps. Despite dominating against Wolves, they failed to put the game to bed and almost dropped two points.

Josko Gvardiol will be opposing Mohammed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold and while he might have his work cut out defensively, offensively City's full back could have some joy.

Liverpool conceded 22% of their shots from the opposition's left hand side, compared to 18% down the right.

Gvardiol has had 34 shots in the Premier League this term, hitting the target on 10 separate occasions (0.45 shots on target per 90) and at 11/43.75 with the Sportsbook, his price to find the target appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Josko Gvardiol 1+ shot on target SBK 11/4

I'll also be taking a stab at his anytime goalscorer price of 10/111.00. Gvardiol has nine league goals for City with a 0.18 goals per 90 and based on that alone, he should be 9/25.50 on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Josko Gvardiol to score anytime SBK 10/1

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege - 12:30

Standard Liege have an outside chance of making the Jupiler League top six play-offs.

It is a slim chance, they start the weekend five points adrift with four games left, but they certainly have something to play for. The same cannot be said for their opponents.

Club Brugge are second, 16 points clear of seventh place with 12 points to play for but their domestic season looks to be petering out. Across their last nine games in all competitions, Club Brugge have only won three (W3 D4 L2).

They are in the Cup final and have the Champions League round of 16 with Aston Villa on the horizon, so they'd be forgiven for taking their eye off the ball on Sunday. I smell an upset.

Brugge have failed to convince after Champions League duty (W3 D4 L2) and after a monumental effort at Atalanta on Tuesday, motivation could be lacking here.

Standard Liege's record against the sides above them in the table is below average (W1 D2 L5) but backing them +1.0 on the Asian handicap appeals because it's money back if they lose by one goal.

Recommended Bet Back Standard Liege Asian handicap (+1.0) EXC 1.87

Lyon vs PSG - 19:45

PSG have dropped points in 5 games this term, four of those have come after Champions League fixtures.

With the Parisiens 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, they are worth opposing post European games.

The 7-0 thumping of Brest on Wednesday (10-0 aggregate) was as routine as it looks but Luis Enrique went full strength and recent history suggests his side may take their eye off the ball on Sunday.

PSG have drawn four of nine games following Champions League fixtures and were heavily odds-on in all of them.

Against the top five, Lyon's record is patchy (W1 D1 L4) and they lost the reverse 3-1 but please don't judge the angle entirely on that, it is all about the visitors' post UCL record and Lyon's price +1.0 Asian handicap appeals.