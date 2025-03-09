Sunday Premier League Tips: Back 300/1 Bet Builder in Man Utd's clash with Arsenal

Set piece mis-match at Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Arsenal, 16:30 (Sky Sports)

Manchester United and Arsenal reconvene for the third time this season. Arsenal won the reverse and United beat them in the FA Cup, both at the Emirates.

Both sides were in European action in midweek.

Arsenal thrashed PSV 7-1 in Europe's premier knockout competition, the Champions League. The Gunners silenced the constant murmurs of a need for a striker, albeit they did only fail to find the net with one of their eight shots on target.

Manchester United drew at Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League, Europe's secondary competition.

The extra day recovery time could be crucial ahead of Sunday as both sides have injury issues.

Ruben Amorim could be without as many as 11 players due to injury and suspension, most noticeable Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are doubts after neither travelled to Spain in midweek.

Maguire would be a big miss. He is colossal at the back, particularly from set pieces and as everyone knows, Arsenal are one of the best teams in the league from dead ball situations.

The Gunners top the charts for xG from set pieces in the Premier League (12.96) and the Red Devils rank third for xGA (10.17) and actual goals conceded (12) from them.

In the reverse, both of the Gunners goals came from corners. Jurrien Timber scored the opener and William Saliba got the second.

Gabriel Magalhaes wasn't fit that evening but he is available for Sunday and his price of 9/110.00 to score anytime appeals with the Sportsbook. We're still waiting on this market with the Exchange but I expect the price might be a little larger there so keep your eyes peeled.

Gabriel is the dead ball target and has netted five times this season.

It is worth noting Maguire was playing in the reverse so although it would be a bonus if he misses Sunday's game, the bet doesn't hinge entirely on his fitness.

Recommended Bet Back Gabriel Magalhaes to score anytime SBK 9/1

I also have a couple of audacious bet builders lined up.

Anthony Talyor is the referee and the whistleblower has recently gained a stringent reputation for cards.

Taylor went card crazy in the FA Cup game between Newcastle and Brighton (5Y 2R) but in the previous two league games he oversaw didn't see a single card. In total, he has ref'd six cardless games in 24 top flight appearances this term.

Via the Sportsbook's bet builder, you can combine the game to have under 2.5 cards with Gabriel to score at 40/141.00 or under 0.5 cards with Gabriel to score at 294/1295.00 if you are really greedy like me.

Just in case the game goes exactly to plan.

Recommended Bet Back Gabriel Magalhaes to score anytime, Under 2.5 cards SBK 40/1

Recommended Bet Back Gabriel Magalhaes to score anytime, Under 0.5 cards SBK 300/1

Atleti European hangover?

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid, 13:00 (Premier Sports)

Sandwiched slap bang in the middle of the first and second leg of Atletico Madrid's Champions League round of 16 clash with Real Madrid is a trip to Getafe. A banana skin if I have ever seen one.

Last weekend in La Liga, a win for Atleti and defeat for Los Blancos saw Diego Simeone's side leapfrog Carlo Ancelotti's men into second place but I expect a few more twists and turns before May.

Simeone's side's record post European duty is patchy (W4 D3 L1) and their three most recent games after the UCL have only seen them take two points from a possible nine, losing 1-0 at Real Betis and then drawing at Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano.

I expect them to drop points at Estadio Coliseum this Sunday.

Getafe have only lost three games at home this term, none by more than a one goal margin and at 1.9420/21 with the Exchange, I fancy their chances +0.5 on the Asian handicap.

Getafe drew with Barcelona on their own patch and lost 1-0 in the reverse. They lost 2-0 at Real Madrid and 1-0 in the reverse against Atleti but at home they are notoriously tough to beat.