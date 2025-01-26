Sunday Premier League Tips: Back 5/1 West Ham to shock the Villans

The days in between the Lord Mayor's show

Hammers the villains at Villa Park

Eze does it for Palace

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Get tips for Sunday's footy in Football...Only Bettor

Milan vs Parma - 11:30 (TNT Sports 1)

Milan have a huge Champions League clash at Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

The Italians only need a point to secure a top eight finish but Dinamo Zagreb need a win if they are going to stand any chance of sneaking into the top 24 and qualify for the next round.

In the meantime Milan hosts Parma at 11:30 on Sunday, a banana skin if I have ever seen one.

Milan have dropped points in four of their six games following the Champions League games, losing to Fiorentina and Napoli and drawing with Cagliari and Genoa.

They are 19 points off the title pace, I think they are worth opposing even though they are in pursuit of the top six.

The visitors look a cracking price on the Asian handicap (+1) at 3.052/1 with the Exchange.

Recommended Bet Back Parma on the Asian handicap (+1.0) EXC 3.05

They have played eight fixtures against the top eight this term, winning two, drawing three and losing the rest. The handicap would have only been beaten on two occasions though.

Parma won the reverse, beat Lazio and drew with Fiorentina on their own patch and took a point from Juventus in Turin. So, plenty to be excited about which is why the away win is also worth a nibble.

Recommended Bet Back Parma to win EXC 10.5

Crystal Palace vs Brentford - 14:00 (Sky Sports)

Brentford, one of the worst travellers in the division, head to Selhurst Park on Sunday to face a Crystal Palace side very much on the up.

The Bees have only taken five points from a possible 30 on their travels, the second worst tally in the division, with their only win coming at basement boys Southampton. So, their big price this weekend is understandable, especially with the Eagles' form.

Palace are unbeaten in six and have won their last three without conceding. A major factor in this uptick is the form of Eberchi Eze.

Eze has seven goals and assists in the league this term, all bar one have come in his last 10 appearances.

At even money with the Sportsbook, backing Palace's number 10 to score or assist appeals on Sunday, a feat he has managed in each of his last five appearances.

Recommended Bet Back Eberechi Eze to score or assist SBK 1/1

Aston Villa vs West Ham - 16:30 (Sky Sports)

Unai Emery was angry after Aston Villa's defeat at Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday. As angry as I have ever seen him.

The Spaniard loves Europe and that defeat leaves the Villans outside the top eight on goal-difference. Emery, the four time Europa League winner, will not settle for that.

Villa host Celtic in the Champions League next week and although the visitors are already guaranteed a spot in the knock-outs, I think Emery will give the game against Celtic top priority.

But it could mean they slip up at home against West Ham.

In the six games after Champions League duties this term, Aston Villa have only won once, lost three and drawn the other two.

Granted, their post European schedule has been tricky. Villa have played Wolves, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest but Graham Potter's West Ham represents another stern test.

Taking West Ham on the Asian handicap (+1) at 1.9720/21 on the Exchange appeals as we have the added security of our money back if they lose by one goal.

Recommended Bet Back West Ham Asian handicap (+1) EXC 1.98

Coincidently, Potter's first game in-charge of the Hammers was against Villa in the FA Cup and although they lost, West Ham led until the 71st minute before they conceded twice in five minutes.

The game was turned on its head after Niclas Fullkrug went off injured and without their focal point West Ham couldn't get up the pitch.

Although Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio could all miss Sunday's clash, Potter looks to have found a temporary solution with Lucas Paqueta as a false nine and Tomas Soucek in the number 10.

I coundn't resist taking the Hammers to win at well as 6.205/1.