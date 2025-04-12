Sunday Premier League Tips: 25/1 card-less game at the Molineux

Foul play at Anfield

Keeping it clean at the Molineux

Gers to slip up in Scotland

Liverpool vs West Ham - 14:00 (Sky Sports)

James Ward-Prowse has started the last six games for Graham Potter at West Ham. It does make sense, the passing maestro screams Potter and in recent weeks the Southampton academy graduate has become a Hammers fixture.

It is not his on the ball ability that interests me at Anfield though but his defensive output.

Since breaking into West Ham's side, Ward-Prowse has completed nine tackles and committed seven fouls.

The 30-year-old clearly doesn't mind getting stuck in and has managed to commit at least one foul in each of those six appearances.

The Betfair Sportsbook has the industry leading price for him to commit 1+ foul at 4/61.67 but it could be larger on the Exchange when the price becomes available.

Liverpool are expected to field a midfield duo of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, the pair combining to draw 2.6 fouls per game.

Opposition CM's have committed 14 fouls across Liverpool's last five league games with 70% of them committing at least one foul and 60% committing 2+.

The latter is why backing Ward-Prowse to commit 2+ fouls also appeals at a bigger price, a feat he managed in a third of his top flight starts for West Ham and Forest this term.

Recommended Bet Back James Ward-Prowse to commit 2+ fouls SBK 10/3

Wolves vs Tottenaham - 14:00

A trip to Molineux comes slap-bang in between Tottenham's two legged Europa League quarter-final with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ange Poscecoglu's season hinges on European success because domestically Spurs have been bad.

They start MD32 in 14th, five points above Wolves with the fifth worst away record in the top flight.

Across 15 games on the road, Spurs have only taken 16 points (W5 D1 L9) and with an eye on next Thursday's European duties, I would usually look to be siding with the hosts but the price is just too short.

Wolves' late turnaround against Ipswich in their last outing essentially secured safety and took the edge of their remaining games.

It is why I am turning to the card market.

Good, old faithful Anthony Taylor has the whistle, a man that usually likes to keep his cards in his pocket.

That said, last weekend, he dished out 1Y and 3R in Crystal Palace and Brighton but I am happy to write that off as an anonymoly.

Three of his previous eight games in all competitions went without a card flashed and in the Premier League he has averaged 3.04 cards per game, failing to give any in 23% of his 26 appearances this term.

The Betfair Sportsbook has under 3.5 cards priced at 13/102.30 which certainly appeals given the dynamic of this clash.

Recommended Bet Back Under 3.5 cards SBK 13/10

No cards is worth a go as well at 25/126.00. Since the North London derby, seven of Spurs last nine away games have seen under 3.5 cards click and two have gone without a card.

Recommended Bet Back No cards SBK 25/1

Aberdeen vs Rangers - 12:00 (Sky Sports)

Usually, the round of weekend fixtures in between European knock-out first and second legs is rife for betting opportunities.

It's banana peel fodder and I love it.

This weekend, it was slim pickings but for the game between Rangers and Aberdeen.

So, a rare foray north of the border to Scotland.

Sunday's visitors were valiant in their 0-0 draw against Athletic Club in the Europa League on Thursday.

Robin Propper was sent off on the 13th minute and it was back to the wall from then on.

It was the epitome of bodies on the line. The visitors had 19 shots but only hit the target with three, one of which was an Alex Berenguer penalty which Liam Kelly saved.

There is no underestimating the toll that took on Barry Ferguson's side and with nothing really left to play for in the league, the trip to Pittodrie will hardly be a priority.



Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic with 18 left to play for and their Old Firm rivals are going to be crowned champions in the next couple of games.

Sunday's opponents, on the other hand, are embroiled in a three way battle for third with Hibernian and Dundee United. Three points separates the trio.

The Dons are unbeaten on their own patch against Rangers across the last three meetings (W2 D1) and have only lost one of their last five.

At 3.3512/5, backing the hosts to win appeals.