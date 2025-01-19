Sunday Premier League Tips: 16/1 stalemate at Goodison

Kama-lama ding dong

Leggy Spurs against blunt Everton

Everton v Tottenham

Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports

The first instalment of Super Sunday takes us to Goodison Park where Everton host Spurs.

Immediately, I was drawn to a lack of goals. I went down a similar route on the Betting Only Better midweek Premier League show for the North London derby and it didn't go to plan.

I am ready to get hurt again though for a few reasons.

The first is the hosts' offensive woes. The Toffees goalscoring struggles stretch back a number of seasons and if they aren't creating chances, they are squandering them.

Only Southampton (13) have scored less goals than Everton (15) this season, no Premier League side has generated a poorer xG though (19.48).

Last season, only basement boys Sheffield United scored fewer and the season before Everton also finished with the second fewest goals.

The worrying thing is across the last three seasons, Everton are under performing their xG by 27.4 goals and this season, only five players (Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNiel, Orel Mangala, Michael Keane and Ashley Young) are outperforming their xG.

A managerial switch might be just the tonic but if David Moyes first game in charge is anything to go off, it will take time.

Everton failed to score in the defeat against Aston Villa in midweek, failing to net for the 12th time in 20 games this season.

Trading at 2.486/4 on the Exchange, backing both teams to score 'no' certainly appeals.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score 'no' EXC 2.48

Tottenham's gung-ho approach is obviously weighted into the goals markets but the visitors have looked a little leggy recently. It is hardly surprising.

Spurs have come out of a hectic festive period and straight into another playing eight games in 26 days this month.

Ange Postecoglou has to juggle the league with the FA Cup, League Cup semi-finals and European duty.

Combine that with an injury crisis and it is hardly surprising Spurs are falling short.

They created next to nothing at the Emirates on Wednesday (0.78 xG), scoring via a deflection, and failed to break the deadlock at non-league Tamworth in the FA Cup last weekend.

Tottenham also failed to generate at least 1.00 xG in three of the four league games prior.

All things considered, I think the 16.50 with the Exchange about the 0-0 is worth a punt.

Recommended Bet Back 0-0 correct score EXC 16.5

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Sunday 14:00

Leny Yoro will be having nightmares about Kamaldeen Sulemana. Southampton's winger had the Manchester United prodigy on toast in Thursday's clash.

The Saints attacker completed the most dribbles on the pitch (5), skinned his opposite number three times and had the most shots of any player for the visitors (4).

The Ghanaian has battled injuries and poor form for the last 18 months but he looked rejuvenated at Old Trafford in midweek, I just hope it's not a flash in the pan.

Kamaldeen has only played 248 Premier League minutes this term but started the last three games in all competitions racking up nine shots in total, three on target, and got a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win over Swansea in the FA Cup.

Assuming he can play as well at the City Ground this Sunday, it is worth getting him on side in some capacity, I am just wondering what the best way to go is.

I considered backing his opposite number in the fouls or card markets or Kamaldeen himself to be booked (4Y 1R last season).

Although those are probably worth keeping tabs on, it is his offensive numbers are the interest here.

At odds against, his price to have 2+ shots certainly appeals as does the 8/19.00 with the Sportsbook about him finding the net.

Kamaldeen has met the shots line comfortably in his last two appearances and would have scored in both games but for the reflexes of Andre Onana on Thursday.

Recommended Bet Back Kamaldeen Sulemana 2+ shots SBK 5/4

Recommended Bet Back Kamaldeen Sulemana to score anytime SBK 8/1

