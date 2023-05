Saka has had 2+ fouls in five of last eight games

Enciso has had 2+ shots in last four starts

1+ shot in seven of last 10 for Gabriel

I'll frankly be glad to see the back of this week but let's try to end on a positive note.

Arsenal simply have to keep winning as they hope for a slip-up from Manchester City in the title race, while Brighton need to get their bid for European football back on track after Monday's 5-1 spanking from Everton.

Saka to be among the fouls

So, there's plenty to play for and with that competitive aspect in mind, let's start in the fouls market where Bukayo Saka looks overpriced.

He's at 9/5 for 2+ fouls but that's something he's landed in five of his last eight starts.

With the dangerous Kaoru Mitoma likely down his side, Saka will need to track back - something he does well.

Ref Andy Madley isn't particularly strict but it's notable that his fouls-per-game figure is slightly above the league average.

Julio to shoot for glory

The shots markets also look worth exploring.

Arsenal's home games have largely been open affairs this season with the hosts often seeming happy to outscore their rivals - 11 of their 13 home wins have seen both teams score.

Brighton's philosophy is to get on the front foot and Julio Enciso has a propensity to shoot on sight.

The Paraguayan looks likely to earn a recall having been benched for the Everton calamity and I'm happy to add him in for 2+ shots, something he'd managed in his four starts prior to Monday's game. He hit five against Manchester United.

Set plays can help land Gabriel wager

On the Arsenal side of the ball, let's add Gabriel Magalhaes, who is their biggest threat from set-plays, for 1+ shot.

The centre-back has delivered on this bet in seven of his last 10 and with changes expected in the Brighton defence, he can take advantage.

The three-legged Bet Builder pays just shy of 5/1.

And don't forget that if you haven't used it already, there's a completely free £2 Premier League Bet Builder on offer to Betfair customers this weekend!