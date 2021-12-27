Southampton v Tottenham: Conte's team will win again

Saints remain competitive under Hasenhuttl

Southampton picked up a much needed win on Boxing Day, when they won 3-2 at West Ham.

The victory ended a run of six matches without a win (D3 L3). Southampton are now 14th in the Premier League after 18 games (W4 D8 L6).

That's a perfectly respectable position for the Saints to be in. Ralph Hasenhuttl has some quality in his squad, but overall it's pretty thin and one suspects that with a different manager, Southampton would be fighting against relegation.

Under Hasenhuttl, Saints have continued to be competitive, despite losing two of their best players this summer in Jannick Vestergaard and Danny Ings.

Hasenhuttl was without three players on Boxing Day who had tested positive for Covid 19, with Jack Stephens, Lyanco and Nathan Tella all unavailable. Alex McCarthy is currently the only absentee from injury.

Conte has transformed Tottenham

Tottenham's revival under Antonio Conte continued on Boxing Day with a 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

Spurs simply look a different team under the Italian. Harry Kane has started scoring again and a side that were struggling to even record a single shot in games under the previous manager Nuno Espirito Sants, are now getting goals from sheer weight of numbers in the box.

Tottenham went up to fifth in the Premier League after beating Palace and though fourth placed Arsenal are six points ahead of them, Conte's team have three games in hand, having only played 16 games (W9 D2 L5) due to a spate of postponements.

Players that looked finished at the club are now coming into the side and producing good performances for Conte, so there could be some rotation in the upcoming games against Southampton and Watford.

The Covid crisis at the club seems to have cleared up. The only players missing are the injured Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs should extend run

Tottenham are the favourites at 2.111/10, with the draw at 3.65 and a Southampton win out at 3.9.

Spurs are unbeaten in six Premier League games under Conte (W4 D2) and we have to expect that run to continue. Southampton have been well beaten in recent games against Liverpool and Arsenal and from what we've seen of late, Tottenham should have too much for them.

Odds of 2.111/10 are big enough to simply back Spurs to win. If you want a chunkier price, consider an away win and both teams to score at 4.3100/30. Southampton have scored in each of their last five home games.

Kane and Son both value to score

Both teams to score is available at 1.794/5 as a standalone bet. Over 2.5 goals has now landed in each of Tottenham's last four games and is 1.9420/21. Combining over 2.5 goals with a Tottenham win is another way to back the visitors, this time at 3.412/5.

Kane's poor form this season has seen his odds to find the net steadily rise and now might be the sweet spot to take advantage of an inflated price, with the England striker having scored in each of his last two Premier League games. You can back Kane to score again at 2.26/5.

Heung-Min Son has scored in each of his last four Premier League games and looks even better value at 2.757/4. Son scored four goals in this fixture last season.