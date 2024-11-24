Southampton v Liverpool: Salah can assist in 5/1 Bet Builder

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Watch here!

Southampton v Liverpool

Sunday 24 November, 14:00

Struggling Saints further weakened

Southampton prop up the table after 11 games, the merest glimmer of hope for this one perhaps being that all their points - just four of them! - have been accrued at home.

Those came via a 1-1 draw with Ipswich and a 1-0 victory over Everton the last time they played at St Mary's. A reminder though that going into the weekend, Ipswich and Leicester were fellow members of the bottom five.

The last thing Russell Martin needs now is injury problems but, unfortunately, that's the case for Southampton following the news that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is out for "a number of weeks" following an operation on his finger.

Defender Jan Bednarek is also an unwelcome addition to the list of absentees after a knee injury so Saints really do look up against it here.

Liverpool looking to break City again

When Liverpool accumulated a ludicrous tally of 97 points in the 2018/2019 campaign but still didn't the title, they came out the following season and started out with 26 wins and a draw from their first 27 games - an even more astonishing feat that doesn't quite get the acclaim it deserves.

When Arsenal were pipped by City last season, there was a feeling that it would be the Gunners who would roar out of the blocks and be the team to break Pep Guardiola's men with scoreboard pressure.

Instead, against expectations following the departue of Jurgen Klopp, it's been Liverpool's turn to make a flyer again and the market suggests winning 28 points out of 33 - good for a five-point lead over City and nine over Arsenal after 11 games - could be significant.

Arne Slot's side are now the clear 11/102.11 favourites to win the title, while Man City are 9/43.25 and Arsenal 10/34.33.

Visitors red-hot favourites

Liverpool, who have won seven of their eight away games (all comps) this season, are just 2/71.29 for the win, with Southampton 19/210.50 and The Draw 5/16.00.

Southampton have managed only four home goals in five top-flight games at St Mary's so there's not much scope for backing Liverpool and Both teams to Score at 6/42.50, especially as the Reds have the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Slot's side can sometimes start slowly though so Draw/Liverpool in the Half Time/Full Time market at 16/54.20 has some appeal.

The Merseysiders have only been in front at the break in one of their last five games home and abroad but went on to win four of those matches.

But the best bets I like for this one are in the players markets.

Assist king Salah can set up another

Mo Salah is the first player in any of Europe's top five leagues to hit double figures in both goals and assists in all competitions this season.

He has 10 of each and you can extend that to 11 goals and 11 assists if adding in games for Egypt.

The current Salah is just as happy to set goals up.

I have two theories why. He's given up on the Golden Boot since Erling Haaland came to the Premier League while he prides himself on being top points scorer in the Fantasy League each season.

He even urges managers to select him. "Because it's guaranteed points so it's easy to pick," he told the Premier League website.

True to his word, he has 107 points in the official game, 23 more than second-placed Cole Palmer and 25 more than Haaland.

This diversion into Fantasy-talk is for a reason.

His numbers just aren't being reflected in the odds and despite this season's evidence showing he's just as likely to assist as score, the prices show something very different.

Salah is 5/61.84 to score anytime and yet 2/13.00 for an assist. Snap up the latter in a game where he should have plenty of opportunity to set up teammates.

Salah and Gakpo worth a Bet Builder play

Cody Gakpo had his minutes managed in the international break, totting up 92 compared to the 180 of Luis Diaz and 135 for Darwin Nunez.

That suggests he'll get a starting berth - Diaz saved for the midweek Champions League game with Real Madrid maybe? - and I like the Dutchman for an anytime goal.

Gakpo has four goals in his last four and netted twice in his last away game on another trip to the south coast. That was the 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brighton.