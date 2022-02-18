Southampton v Everton: No hassle in backing another Saints home win

Hass plays down United link as good run continues

Such was the impact of Southampton's 1-1 against Manchester United and the thrilling 2-3 win at Tottenham, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl found himself linked to the job at Old Trafford and further found himself taking questions on his players linking him too in the press conference ahead of Saturday's fixture.

The 54-year-old is earning the plaudits of late, but it wasn't so long ago he was under pressure in this great fickle game of ours. Even Jan Bednarek mentioned that the Austrian should manage "one of the biggest clubs in the world". Although at the moment - that's not Manchester United.

Hasenhuttl defended his player, and also dismissed the talk by saying: "This is not in my mind, and not in the things that are interesting me." Both seem non-stories, although there has been the intriguing article that Saints players have sat on the turf and waited to receive treatment between the hour mark and 70th minute in 14 of their 24 Premier League matches this term, thus time to load up on energy drinks. Who knows whether it's a plan or not, but seeking little edges is nothing new.

I recall doing my coaching badges years ago and was told that a very successful team at the time were instructed by their manager to sip water rather than gulp it down. They were title winners, and apparently a lot of teams copied them believing it the pathway to success. The title winners were helped by having two of the greatest forwards ever, which wasn't down to liquid intake. Marginal or not.

Delving into the ante-post markets and such is the form of Southampton at the moment, the 3.02/1 on a Top 10 Finish looks a nice price, and I thought it would be a little shorter. A win on Saturday and their next fixture against Norwich could impact that a little, but I am adding the bet to the list.

It's just two defeats in 11 now for Southampton, and they were by far the better side at Old Trafford. Several players are impressing at the moment, and none more so than Romain Perraud at left-back. With Mohammed Salisu and Kyle Walker-Peters, their back-line is young, mobile and quick and attacking.

A good start bar Newcastle blip for Lampard

Frank Lampard's revival sounds like a great name for band, but the former Chelsea boss has given Everton some energy and hope following two wins since he signed up for the job. Indeed, it was the new energy that his counterpart Hasenhuttl remarked on in the lead-up to the game and how much higher they are pressing.

The dramatic turnaround in play was evident in the 4-1 smashing of Brentford at Goodison, although it is dangerous to take that at face value given a cup run is probably low down on Thomas Frank's agenda. The 3-1 loss to Newcastle is one to delve into, and a performance if replicated here could play into the hands of Hasenhuttl.

Everton were nervous with the ball and offered very little in terms of penetration. Indeed, Newcastle were happy to sit back and were physically superior. Lampard's decision to play Andros Townsend at wing-back would worry me going into Saturday if he decides that again. The former Chelsea boss likes controlled possession in his 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, but his time at Stamford Bridge struck me as a team that offered chances and gave up goals.

Yerry Mina injured his groin at Newcastle, while Demarai Gray also picked up an injury in the same game. Vitaliy Mykolenko is available but Gray won't make the trip to the south coast.

Saints look a sound bet to uphold fine St Mary's record

The head-to-head sees Everton well clear with 20 wins to Saints' 13, with Lampard's side also outscoring their hosts down the years with 60 goals to 48. And despite an upturn in energy, results and performance levels, Everton are big outsiders here at 3.711/4, and rightly so with just one win all season away from Goodison.

I'm keeping Saturday's betting tactics simple, as Saints have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season, and are unbeaten in their last eight at St Mary's (W3 D5) since a 1-0 loss against Wolves in September. The high-octane style has really clicked of late, and if Everton produce anything like they did against Newcastle, they have no chance.

James Ward-Prowse was outstanding against Spurs, and some of Hasenhuttl's players are really finding their form. Everton's win against Leeds was only their second in 16 games, so there's an argument on that stat they should be around 4.03/1 to 4.216/5.

The Toffees have won just once away from home in the league this season (2-0 v Brighton in August), picking up just two points from their last 27 available on the road (D2 L7) according to Opta backs up our bet even more.

Broja to remind Lampard how good he is?

Armando Broja was given his Chelsea debut by then boss Lampard in March 2020 against Everton and praised the Albanian's qualities, much like Thomas Tuchel recently with his strength, robust play and eye for goal. He got the opener in the Spurs win and with eight this season is the shortest price of any player this Saturday in the First Goalscorer market at 9/2 and the Anytime Scorer market at 6/4.

Che Adams has scored in his last two Premier League games, netting Saints' winner against Tottenham and their equaliser against Manchester United. Only once before has he scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances, doing so in March 2021. If he can do it, combining him on the Betbuilder with Anytime Scorer and Southampton to win pays out 3.72 on the double.

Two of the Toffees attackers have good records against Saturday's opponent. Brazilian Richarlison has scored five goals in his last six Premier League games against Southampton and can be taken at 6/1 First Goal and 2/1 Anytime Scorer.

Dele Alli has been directly involved in nine Premier League goals against Southampton (5 goals, 4 assists), more than he has against any other opponent in the competition. The former England man has made his two appearances so far from the bench, although Donny van der Beek could be the preferred option to start again.

Rely on Saints fine defensive record for Betbuilder

The hosts are without a clean sheet in 13 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition. However, Saints have also found the net themselves in each of the last eight, but it could be the time to back Southampton to win by keeping a clean sheet.

Everton's "goals for" on the road at 10 is only four more than Norwich, and if Southampton were playing the Canaries, what price would the clean sheet win be? Using the Sportsbook I am playing on the Betbuilder with the home win and 'No' in the Both Teams To Score market. The double pays 3.55.