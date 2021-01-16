Sheffield United v Tottenham: Back Mourinho's men for a fast start

Sheffield United 6.411/2 v Tottenham 1.75/7; The Draw 3.814/5

Sunday 17 January, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Blades finally find some form

Sheffield United won their first match of the 2020-21 Premier League season in midweek and will now be setting their sights upon pulling off the greatest of all great escapes.

The Blades had failed to win any of their first 17 games, before finally claiming a victory at the 18th attempt, when they beat Newcastle 1-0 on Tuesday. This followed a 3-2 win at Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup third round last weekend, which shows the benefit of a confidence-boosting cup performance for struggling sides.

With a total of five points from 18 games (W1 D2 L15), Sheffield United find themselves nine points from safety. It's going to be very hard for them to stay up, but if they can at least start picking up occasional points they can be more positive about winning promotion next season, if they do go down as odds of 1.11/10 suggest.

Chris Wilder has a large number of injuries to deal with at the moment. Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge and Oliver McBurnie are all definitely out, while there are doubts over the fitness of George Baldock, Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson.

Spurs repeat same mistake again

Tottenham continue to frustrate, with Jose Mourinho's team having once again thrown away points.

Spurs went 1-0 up in the first-half of their match against Fulham, but failed to add a second and paid the price when the Cottagers scored a late equaliser. Tottenham have now dropped points in the six games this season in which they have conceded in the last 15 minutes, totalling 11 points in total.

To put that into perspective, Spurs would now be be five points clear at the top of the Premier League with those lost points. It seems strange that Mourinho keeps being surprised by the same outcome. His team continually sits back on a lead, despite having the attacking talent to kill games off, while expecting perfection from a group of less than perfect defenders.

The only player unavailable to Mourinho currently is the injured Giovani Lo Celso. Yet with Mourinho lacking faith in the likes of Dele Alli and Gareth Bale, his attacking options remain slim.

Back Spurs to take half-time lead rather than win

Tottenham are the favourites to win at 1.75/7, with the draw at 3.814/5 and three points for the Blades out at 6.411/2.

With Spurs having only won one of their last six Premier League games (D3 L2), their price seems a little short against a Sheffield United side that have started to win again. Considering that Tottenham have a habit of throwing away leads, backing them to be ahead at half-time may make more sense than a bet on them to win right now.

Spurs are 2.47/5 to be winning by the break. It's a bet that's been successful in each of their last six games across all competitions.

Stats point to under 2.5 goals landing

Of Tottenham's 17 Premier League fixtures, 11 have seen less than three goals scored. The same has been true in 12 of Sheffield United's 18 matches.

It's a surprise then to see under 2.5 goals as big as 1.845/6. Both of these teams like to sit back and a low scoring game seems likely.