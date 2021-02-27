Sheffield United v Liverpool: Take on inconsistent Reds

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Sunday February 28, 19:15

Live on Sky Sports

Injuries the latest setback for Blades

I think we can safely say United have reached the point of no return, if that point hadn't been reached a few weeks ago already.

A 1-0 loss at Fulham, albeit a rapidly improving Fulham, was just the latest setback and was typical of their whole season. They were outplayed the whole game, enjoying just 35% possession, having four shots to Fulham's 15 and being behind on just about every other metric. It was a surprise that they didn't lose by more.

And its' not going to get any easier. Injuries to Jayden Bogle and Chris Basham are just the latest setback and they join five or six other important players on the sidelines.

Trouble for Liverpool everywhere you look

Liverpool were dealt their own injury blow this week with the announcement that Jordan Henderson will be out for 10 weeks now. That's a big loss given who he is.

Not only is he the main man in midfield when they can field their strongest XI but he's also done an excellent job at filling in at centre-back for most of the campaign.

It's testament to the player he is these days that he performed so well in a role that's alien to him. That's without even mentioning his impact as skipper of the side and his calming influence.

On the plus side, Diogo Jota is nearing a return to fitness and though this might be a game too early in terms of anything but a cameo, they'll welcome him back to provide another option with their famed front three pretty overworked of late.

Injuries aside, Liverpool continue to struggle. A home defeat to Everton was just the latest bad result in a season full of them.

Take on inconsistent Liverpool

I wouldn't want to be backing Liverpool at 1.422/5 against anyone right now. They're not playing well, they're riddled with injuries, results have been really poor and there's no quickfix solution to any of it.

Sure, those problems pale in comparison to United's and the stats suggest the outcome is no more than a formality. Liverpool have won every one of the four games they've played against them in the Premier League and in a strange quirk, the Blades have lost each of their last seven against the reigning champions in the PL.

All well and good but this Liverpool right now bear little resemblance to the one that beat United twice last year.

A far more relevant Opta stat as far as I'm concerned is that Liverpool have lost six of their last nine away games in the league. Or that they've conceded 34 goals in 25 games this campaign. Yet another important factor is that Liverpool may well be without Alisson as the keeper may be given compassionate leave after his father drowned a couple of days ago. His absence will make them even weaker at the back if confirmed.

I really wouldn't be massively surprised if United can frustrate Liverpool for long periods and I wouldn't rule out a home goal. That may just be enough to deny Liverpool here and after what I've seen this season, I'm happy to take on the Reds at that price.

Stats point to lack of goals

I'm not sure why overs is such a strong favourite at 1.75/7. Just 41% of United's home games went over 2.5 goals and for Liverpool it's bang on the 50% mark.

Three of the last four between these two went under 2.5 goals so that's further evidence that the prices might be the wrong way round. Both teams are also fresh from 'unders' games last week. With the stats in our favour, under 2.5 goals at 2.3 is the way to go.

Good same game multi bet at big odds

Same-game multis allow you to decide on which bets within the game you want to put together. The Sportsbook just works out what the whole thing comes to and then it's just sitting tight and seeing if things go your way.

One good option is to get with United to get at least five corners (over 4.5 home corners) at 15/8. They've managed that in six of their last seven at home. Joining that with over 30 bookings points (also 15/8) comes to a massive 8.79.

