Must-win for Saints

Saturday could be the day Southampton fall through the relegation trapdoor but they can surely be expected to put up a fight in front of their own fans against a Fulham side with little left to play for.

Notably, Southampton have been one of the better sides in terms of shots from set pieces - they sit eighth in that particular table - and the bet I like which is linked to the hosts is Lyanco to have 2+ shots.

After replacing the injured Armel Bella-Kotchap at Nottingham Forest on Monday, the Brazilian was a huge threat from set pieces, managing no fewer than three shots in his 53 minutes on the pitch.

Now, Forest are admittedly one of the worst teams when it comes to conceding shots from set-plays but Fulham aren't far behind - they are in the bottom (or should that be top?) six and have also recently had to rejig their defence following an injury to captain Tim Ream.

Diop to commit another foul?

Issa Diop is the man who has replaced Ream at the heart of the defence and he looks a spot of value in the fouls markets.

The former West Ham man has now committed 1+ foul in seven of his last nine appearances and looks sure to be kept busy by a side who simply must win.

5/6 about another foul in this game seems too good to refuse.

In-form Willian the main Fulham threat

Finally, to complete a 9/1 Bet Builder, I'm adding Fulham's in-form forward Willian for 2+ shots.

The Brazilian has been flying of late, proving a real creative force.

His shot output has also impressed with 2+ shots landing in five of his last six.

Of course, those games have largely come during a spell when Fulham have been without Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is responsible for a lot of his side's shot output, but his ban has now ended.

Still, after hitting five past Leicester last week and with their centre forward having not played in almost two months, there's no guarantee Fulham immediately recall the Serb to the starting XI.

Willian can play a key role on the break when Saints push men forward - as they will at some point unless they manage to get ahead early - and I'm happy to add him for 2+ shots.