Jimmy The Punt's Saturday Tips: Back 5/1 Gravenberch Card & away day joy for two PL sides

Naughty Gravenberch

Bees in the bonnet in North London

Pointless, Stubborn Saints

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

West Ham v Chelsea Superboost

Jarrod Bowen has had a fine start to the season for the Hammers and he's registered at least one shot on target in his last three Premier League starts, and six in his last four games when you include the League Cup.

On Saturday West Ham host Chelsea, and Bowen will once again be among the chief threats for the hosts. If you fancy he'll register at least one short on target against the Blues then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 1/21.50.

To take advantage of the Superboost, just click on the odds in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Jarrod Bowen to have 1+ Shot on Target against Chelsea SBK 1/1

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Saturday 15:00

Ryan Gravenberch's role at Liverpool has changed slightly since the arrival of Arne Slot.

Operating slightly deeper in midfield, with more defensive responsibility, it is not surprising to see his defensive output has increased.

Last campaign the midfielder averaged one tackle and 0.8 fouls a game. Granted, it is a very small sample size but this term those averages have jumped up to 2.8 tackles and 2.3 fouls a game.

The Dutchman has had his name taken in half of his four league appearances and at 6.05/1 his price to pick up another card appeals this weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Gravenberch to be shown a card EXC 6.0

Tottenham vs Brentford

Saturday 15:00

Tottenham left it very late to salvage their League Cup campaign against Coventry in midweek.

With 87 minutes on the clock, the Championship club were leading 1-0 and that scoreline flattered Spurs. Ange Postecoglou brought on the big guns and two late goals saw them into the hat for the next round.

Listening to their fans though, you would hardly believe they won and the discontent stems from a lack of tactical versatility.

Postecoglou believes his style will create chances. There is no plan B. So, what if teams find a way round it? Well, I think we are finding out.

Coventry almost beat them and that result came three days after a significantly weakened Arsenal side beat them in the Premier League.

Spurs only domestic win this season came against Everton and although the underlying data shows they have been extremely wasteful, a worrying trend is developing.

Although Brentford's record against the division's big boys is poor, I think astute tactician Thomas Frank could hatch a plan to get something this Saturday in North London.

His side ran Manchester City very close last weekend so will come into this one brimming with confidence and at 2.03 I think +1 on the Asian Handicap via the Exchange is a great bet.

Recommended Bet Back Brentford Asian Handicap (+1) EXC 2.03

Southampton vs Ipswich

Saturday 15:00

Even though it's only September this one feels like a cliched six pointer.

Despite spirited performances, Southampton are still searching for their first Premier League points of the season, Russell Martin's side have only found the net once.

Cameron Archer had a chance to open the scoring from the spot against Manchester United in their last game but his tame effort was easily saved.

Although starting the better, that proved to be a turning point as the Saints went on to lose 3-0.

In comparison to the south coasters (Newcastle, Forest, Brentford, Man Utd), Saturday's opposition Ipswich have had a much tougher start to the top flight campaign.

Kieran McKenna's side hosted Liverpool then went to the Etihad in their first two games and have since picked up points against Fulham and at Brighton.

The Tractor Boys performance at the Amex was spirited and streetwise albeit a bit fortunate. It shows McKenna's versatility as a manager and it is his willingness to adapt to the opposition which is why I fancy an away win here.

Martin, on the other hand, is stupidly stubborn and his tika taka antics look to be his undoing.

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich to win EXC 3.3

Now read more Premier League tips and previews here!