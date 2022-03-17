Premier League xG Tips: Spurs and Arsenal to preserve top-four push in Gameweek 30

Wolves to keep European hopes alive

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Friday, 20:00

Leeds got their first victory under Jesse Marsch last time out, creating plenty against struggling Norwich City despite being required to rely on a last-gasp winner. They're likely to find things tougher at Molineux, though, with Wolves coming off successive clean sheets and averaging just 0.45 xGA across their victories over Watford and Everton in the space of just a few days.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 10.009/1

Arsenal to earn yet another victory

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Saturday, 12:30

Steven Gerrard's men have remained unpredictable at home this season, averaging 1.52 xGA, and this could count against them as Arsenal travel to Villa Park. The visitors have been in fine form, with the triumph over Leicester on Sunday perhaps the most convincing of their recent wins, and are expected to beat a team who they gave no chance in north London in October.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 10.5019/2

Leicester to end Brentford's resurgence

Leicester City v Brentford

Sunday, 14:00

Leicester will have a little less recovery time than Brentford, thanks to their Europa Conference League involvement on Thursday night, but Infogol's model still expects Brendan Rodgers' side to get the better of opponents who could join them on 33 points with a win. The visitors are coming off successive wins, but the caveat here is that opponents Norwich and Burnley currently occupy the bottom two spots.

BTTS? Over

Over/Under 2.5? Yes

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 10.009/1

Spurs to gain upper hand in London derby

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Sunday, 16:30

Spurs have improved a great deal since losing at West Ham in the autumn, and Infogol backs them to get the better of their London rivals and steal a march in the European chase. The Hammers have lost their last three on the road in three different competitions, and the hosts' 1.90 xGF average at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should be enough to bring Antonio Conte's men three big points.