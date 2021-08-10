Premier League: Winners by year and record points totals

How many teams have won the Premier League?

There is an exclusive club of seven teams that have managed to win the Premier League from 1992/93 to 2020/21.

Manchester United were the inaugural winners in 1993, kick-starting a period of supreme dominance, winning eight of the first 11 Premier League titles.

Sandwiched in between that dominance was a stunning win for the Jack Walker-funded Blackburn Rovers in 1995, followed by Arsene Wenger's first taste of success with Arsenal in 1998.

Jose Mourinho masterminded Chelsea's first - and second - Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

The transfer funds from Manchester City's cash-rich owner Sheikh Mansour eventually paid dividends as Roberto Mancini and Sergio Aguero dramatically bagged the title in 2012.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City were the most unlikely of title winners in 2016, having started the season at huge odds to win the Premier League.

Finally, Liverpool ended their Premier League hoodoo in 2020 with a richly deserved title after knocking on the door in 2019.

Full list of Premier League winners

There are some surprising names on the list of Premier League winners since its inauguration in 1992/93. The full list of Premier League winners by year is listed below:

1993 - Manchester United

1994 - Manchester United

1995 - Blackburn Rovers

1996 - Manchester United

1997 - Manchester United

1998 - Arsenal

1999 - Manchester United

2000 - Manchester United

2001 - Manchester United

2002 - Arsenal

2003 - Manchester United

2004 - Arsenal

2005 - Chelsea

2006 - Chelsea

2007 - Manchester United

2008 - Manchester United

2009 - Manchester United

2010 - Chelsea

2011 - Manchester United

2012 - Manchester City

2013 - Manchester United

2014 - Manchester City

2015 - Chelsea

2016 - Leicester City

2017 - Chelsea

2018 - Manchester City

2019 - Manchester City

2020 - Liverpool

2021 - Manchester City

Highest Premier League points total

The best teams in the English Premier League are those that win the league at a canter. While as fans and pundits we enjoy it when the title chase is neck and neck, we can also acknowledge when a team is head and shoulders above the rest.

If you're wondering who the most dominant Premier League champions have been through the years, let's run through the top six highest Premier League points totals in its history:

1. Manchester City (2017/18) - 100 points

Pep Guardiola's 2017/18 Manchester City side achieved the most points in Premier League history by becoming the only team to break the 100-point barrier. It was undoubtedly the most dominant title win ever, given that they closed the season a whopping 19 points ahead of their bitter city rivals, Manchester United.

2. Liverpool (2019/20) - 99 points

Liverpool's agonising wait for a Premier League title was finally over in 2019/20, when Jurgen Klopp's men clinched the championship in style. The Reds won 26 of their first 27 league games to build an unassailable advantage at the top of the table that they'd never relinquish - a victory for the Gegenpress.

3. Manchester City (2018/19) - 98 points

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola secured consecutive Premier League titles with another championship in 2018/19. Once again, City steamrolled the league with their fluid and expansive style of play, posting a joint-record 32 league wins in their 38 games.

4. Liverpool (2018/19) - 97 points

Liverpool's 97-point haul in 2018/19 would have been enough to secure the title in most seasons. However, the Reds and boss Jurgen Klopp could not legislate for a rampant Manchester City side that pipped them by a single point.

5. Chelsea (2004/05) - 95 points

They were dancing in the streets of West London in May 2005 when Jose Mourinho masterminded the Blues' first Premier League title. It was Chelsea's first top-flight championship in half-a-century.

6. Chelsea (2016/17) - 93 points

Chelsea fans were craving a fifth Premier League title following the appointment of Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge. Conte oversaw a remarkable upturn in fortunes after finishing tenth in 2015/16. Underpinned by a rock-solid back three and a 13-game winning streak, the Blues brought the Premier League trophy back to West London.