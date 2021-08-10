Premier League: Winners by year and record points totals

How many teams have won the Premier League?
There is an exclusive club of seven teams that have managed to win the Premier League from 1992/93 to 2020/21.
Manchester United were the inaugural winners in 1993, kick-starting a period of supreme dominance, winning eight of the first 11 Premier League titles.
Sandwiched in between that dominance was a stunning win for the Jack Walker-funded Blackburn Rovers in 1995, followed by Arsene Wenger's first taste of success with Arsenal in 1998.
Jose Mourinho masterminded Chelsea's first - and second - Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006 respectively.
The transfer funds from Manchester City's cash-rich owner Sheikh Mansour eventually paid dividends as Roberto Mancini and Sergio Aguero dramatically bagged the title in 2012.
Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City were the most unlikely of title winners in 2016, having started the season at huge odds to win the Premier League.
Finally, Liverpool ended their Premier League hoodoo in 2020 with a richly deserved title after knocking on the door in 2019.
Full list of Premier League winners
There are some surprising names on the list of Premier League winners since its inauguration in 1992/93. The full list of Premier League winners by year is listed below:
1993 - Manchester United
1994 - Manchester United
1995 - Blackburn Rovers
1996 - Manchester United
1997 - Manchester United
1998 - Arsenal
1999 - Manchester United
2000 - Manchester United
2001 - Manchester United
2002 - Arsenal
2003 - Manchester United
2004 - Arsenal
2005 - Chelsea
2006 - Chelsea
2007 - Manchester United
2008 - Manchester United
2009 - Manchester United
2010 - Chelsea
2011 - Manchester United
2012 - Manchester City
2013 - Manchester United
2014 - Manchester City
2015 - Chelsea
2016 - Leicester City
2017 - Chelsea
2018 - Manchester City
2019 - Manchester City
2020 - Liverpool
2021 - Manchester City
Highest Premier League points total
The best teams in the English Premier League are those that win the league at a canter. While as fans and pundits we enjoy it when the title chase is neck and neck, we can also acknowledge when a team is head and shoulders above the rest.
If you're wondering who the most dominant Premier League champions have been through the years, let's run through the top six highest Premier League points totals in its history:
1. Manchester City (2017/18) - 100 points
Pep Guardiola's 2017/18 Manchester City side achieved the most points in Premier League history by becoming the only team to break the 100-point barrier. It was undoubtedly the most dominant title win ever, given that they closed the season a whopping 19 points ahead of their bitter city rivals, Manchester United.
2. Liverpool (2019/20) - 99 points
Liverpool's agonising wait for a Premier League title was finally over in 2019/20, when Jurgen Klopp's men clinched the championship in style. The Reds won 26 of their first 27 league games to build an unassailable advantage at the top of the table that they'd never relinquish - a victory for the Gegenpress.
3. Manchester City (2018/19) - 98 points
Manchester City and Pep Guardiola secured consecutive Premier League titles with another championship in 2018/19. Once again, City steamrolled the league with their fluid and expansive style of play, posting a joint-record 32 league wins in their 38 games.
4. Liverpool (2018/19) - 97 points
Liverpool's 97-point haul in 2018/19 would have been enough to secure the title in most seasons. However, the Reds and boss Jurgen Klopp could not legislate for a rampant Manchester City side that pipped them by a single point.
5. Chelsea (2004/05) - 95 points
They were dancing in the streets of West London in May 2005 when Jose Mourinho masterminded the Blues' first Premier League title. It was Chelsea's first top-flight championship in half-a-century.
6. Chelsea (2016/17) - 93 points
Chelsea fans were craving a fifth Premier League title following the appointment of Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge. Conte oversaw a remarkable upturn in fortunes after finishing tenth in 2015/16. Underpinned by a rock-solid back three and a 13-game winning streak, the Blues brought the Premier League trophy back to West London.