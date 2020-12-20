Premier League: Liverpool clear favourites for title, Arsenal 25/1 to go down

Liverpool are 2.111/10 favourites in the Premier League Winner market after producing one of the performances of the season in thrashing Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been matched at a high of 5.04/1 to retain their title but are now clear at the head of the market following Saturday's games, a day which ended with Liverpool five points clear of Merseyside rivals Everton at the top of the Premier League table.

It's the first time the Reds have scored seven goals in a top-flight away game since beating Derby County 7-1 in the old first division in 1991. They also set a Premier League record by virtue of having seven different players registering an assist in the game.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored a brace, while Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson also got on the scoresheet in South London.

Salah's two goals as a second half substitute took his tally to 13 for the season, two clear (before Sunday's games) of Son Heung-Min and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the race to be the Premier League Top Goalscorer, for which he can be backed at 3.211/5.

Hard-fought win for City keeps them in the hunt

Manchester City remain eight points behind Liverpool, with a game in hand, following their entertaining 1-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Raheem Stirling gave the Citizens an early first-half lead after a superb assist from Kevin de Bruyne but the rest of the game was a very even affair with chances at both ends of the pitch. The resurgent John Stones was once again excellent at the back for Pep Guardiola's men who recorded their seventh clean sheet from their previous eight games.

The win moved City up to sixth in the table, just one point behind the Saints in fifth, and it resulted in their odds to win the title shortening slightly from 4.03/1 pre-match to 3.55/2. Man City have been matched at a low of 1.695/7 to regain their crown.

Gunners' misery continues at Goodison

Arsenal slumped to their eighth league defeat of the season with a 2-1 reversal at Goodison Park, a result that leaves Mikel Arteta's men 15th in the table, just four points above the drop zone.

Everton took the lead midway through the first half when Rob Holding deflected Dominic Calvert-Lewin's flick past Bernd Leno, and although they soon got level through a converted Nicolas Pepe penalty, they went into the interval 2-1 down after Yerry Mina headed home a near-post corner.

Just like they did at Tottenham a few weeks ago Arsenal had plenty of possession in the second half but they created very little and rarely threatened an equaliser.

Burnley, who currently occupy one of the three relegation places, are just four points behind Arteta's men with two games in hand, confirming the general consensus that Arsenal are firmly in a fight to avoid the drop.

Having been matched at a high of 990.0989/1 in the Relegation market, the Gunners are now trading at around the 25.024/1 mark to go down. Everton meanwhile, who moved up to second in the table with the win, can be backed at 7.06/1 for a Top 4 Finish.

***

To Win the Premier League

- Liverpool 2.111/10

- Man City 3.55/2

- Tottenham 12.011/1

- Chelsea 15.014/1

- Man United 15.014/1

To be Relegated

- Sheff Utd 1.211/5

- West Brom 1.434/9

- Fulham 1.768/11

- Burnley 2.427/5

- Newcastle 5.59/2

- Brighton 5.79/2

- Crystal Palace 9.08/1

- Leeds United 21.020/1

- Arsenal 25.024/1

*odds correct as of 2pm on Sunday 20 December



