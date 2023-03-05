</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var Premier League: 999/1 Liverpool thrash United to enter Top 4 race Mike Norman
05 March 2023
3:00 min read Mike Norman roun...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-winner-odds-top-4-finish-and-relegation-betting-after-md-25-050323-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-winner-odds-top-4-finish-and-relegation-betting-after-md-25-050323-200.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-05T18:53:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-05T19:36:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/a31d33a9b0870331bcc75c49d0a9df51dfbe8fcd.320x181.jpg", "articleBody": "In a record-breaking victory, Liverpool have thrashed Manchester United 7-0 to put themselves firmly back in the hunt for a top four finish. Mike Norman rounds up the latest odds after the weekend's Premier League fixtures... Liverpool [2.2] for Top 4 Finish after thrashing United The 7-0 Correct Score matched at [1000.0] No change at the top after late Arsenal win Nine teams involved in fight to avoid the drop Top 4 back on for rampant Reds Liverpool are into [2.2] on the Betfair Exchange to record a Top 4 Finish after thrashing Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, a record-breaking scoreline for this fixture. The Reds were arguably second best for large periods of the first half, but they struck first on the stroke of half-time thanks to a wonderful Cody Gakpo finish. And just minutes into the second half Liverpool were 4-0 up when first Darwin Nunez headed home from close range before Gakpo again produced a sumblime finish after being played through by Mo Salah. Salah himself got on the scoresheet with 25 minutes to go when swivelling and smashing home from just inside the box, before Nunez headed his second of the game and Salah tapped home his second to become Liverpool's highest ever Premier League goalscorer. And to cap an unbelievable day for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino - who earlier in the week announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season - came off the subs bench to score the Reds' magnificent seventh goal of the game. Perhaps to no surprise, the 7-0 Correct Score was matched at the ceiling price of 1000.0 in-play. With the victory Jurgen Klopp's men moved up to fifth in the table, just three points behind Tottenham, with a better goal difference and a game in hand. Spurs in fourth, and Newcastle in sixth, are now trading at [3.15] and [3.5] respectively to finish in the top four after Saturday defeats - Tottenham losing 1-0 at Wolves while the Magpies lost 2-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Brighton can be backed at [8.0] for a Top 4 Finish after they thrashed West Ham on Saturday afternoon, a result that has them eighth in the table, just four points behind Liverpool but with two games in hand. Last-ditch Gunners maintain lead at the top Arsenal's five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table was maintained on Saturday... but only just. The Gunners looked set for an almighty shock as they trailed Bournemouth 2-0 on home soil until just after the hour mark, but goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White brought Mikel Arteta's men level with over 20 minutes to go, and it looked inevitable that they'd go on and claim the three points. But they had to wait until the 97th minute for Reiss Nelson to produce a stunning goal, firing into the far corner to give Arsenal a vital victory. Earlier in the day, Manchester City had closed the gap to just two points thanks to their 2-0 win over Newcastle. In the Premier League Winner market Arsenal are the [1.98] favourites, just ahead of City at [2.1]. United are out to [50.0] after their Anfield annihilation. Lifeline for Saints as Palace enter Relegation scrap On the Betfair Sportsbook there are now as many as nine clubs quoted at 15/2 or lower in the Relegation market after Crystal Palace became the latest club to look in trouble. The Eagles stretched their winless run to nine games on Saturday when they went down 1-0 at Aston Villa, and Patrick Vieira's men now sit just five points above the drop zone and available to back at 6/1 to go down. Southampton climbed off the bottom of the table thanks to a 1-0 win over Leicester, their second win in three league games, though they are still odds-on at 4/9 to be relegated with only Bournemouth - who replaced the Saints at bottom - shorter in the market at 3/10. Everton can be backed at 10/11 with Nottingham Forest at 9/5 after the two sides played out a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon, and those two clubs sandwich Leeds United in the market, who are 8/5 to go down after their defeat at Stamford Bridge. West Ham, Leicester and Wolves are the three other clubs quoted in the market, available to back at 5/1, 6/1 and 15/2 respectively. Jurgen Klopp was all smiles after Liverpool's thrashing of Man Utd Mike Norman rounds up the latest odds after the weekend's Premier League fixtures...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Liverpool <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a> after thrashing United</h3> </li> <li> <h3>The 7-0 Correct Score matched at 1000.0</h3> </li> <li> <h3>No change at the top after late Arsenal win</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Nine teams involved in fight to avoid the drop</h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Top 4 back on for rampant Reds</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Liverpool</strong> are into <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a> after thrashing <strong>Manchester United</strong> 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, a record-breaking scoreline for this fixture.</p><p>The Reds were arguably second best for large periods of the first half, but they struck first on the stroke of half-time thanks to a wonderful <strong>Cody Gakpo</strong> finish.</p><p>And just minutes into the second half Liverpool were 4-0 up when first <strong>Darwin Nunez</strong> headed home from close range before Gakpo again produced <strong>a sumblime finish</strong> after being played through by <strong>Mo Salah</strong>.</p><p><img alt="MoSalahSmiling1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MoSalahSmiling1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Salah himself got on the scoresheet with 25 minutes to go when swivelling and <strong>smashing home</strong> from just inside the box, before Nunez headed his second of the game and Salah tapped home his second to become <strong>Liverpool's highest ever Premier League goalscorer</strong>.</p><p>And to cap an unbelievable day for Liverpool, <strong>Roberto Firmino</strong> - who earlier in the week announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season - came off the subs bench to score the Reds' <strong>magnificent seventh</strong> goal of the game.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Perhaps to no surprise, the 7-0 Correct Score was matched at the ceiling price of 1000.0 in-play.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>With the victory <strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong>'s men moved up to fifth in the table, just three points behind Tottenham, with a better goal difference and a game in hand.</p><p>Spurs in fourth, and <strong>Newcastle</strong> in sixth, are now trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> respectively to finish in the top four after Saturday defeats - <strong>Tottenham</strong> losing 1-0 at Wolves while the Magpies lost 2-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.</p><p><strong>Brighton</strong> can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a> after they thrashed West Ham on Saturday afternoon, a result that has them eighth in the table, just four points behind Liverpool but with two games in hand.<strong></strong></p><h2><strong>Last-ditch Gunners maintain lead at the top</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Arsenal</strong>'s five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table was maintained on Saturday... but only just.</p><p>The Gunners looked set for an almighty shock as they trailed <strong>Bournemouth</strong> 2-0 on home soil until just after the hour mark, but goals from <strong>Thomas Partey</strong> and <strong>Ben White</strong> brought Mikel Arteta's men level with over 20 minutes to go, and it looked inevitable that they'd go on and claim the three points.</p><p>But they had to wait until the 97th minute for <strong>Reiss Nelson</strong> to produce a stunning goal, firing into the far corner to give Arsenal a vital victory.</p><p>Earlier in the day, <strong>Manchester City</strong> had closed the gap to just two points thanks to their 2-0 win over Newcastle.</p><p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League Winner</a> market Arsenal are the <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> favourites, just ahead of City at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>. United are out to <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b> after their Anfield annihilation.</p><h2><strong>Lifeline for Saints as Palace enter <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">Relegation</a> scrap</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>On the Betfair Sportsbook there are now as many as <strong>nine clubs</strong> quoted at 15/2 or lower in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">Relegation</a> market after <strong>Crystal Palace</strong> became the latest club to look in trouble.</p><p>The Eagles stretched their winless run to nine games on Saturday when they went down <strong>1-0 at Aston Villa</strong>, and Patrick Vieira's men now sit just five points above the drop zone and available to back at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">6/1 to go down</a>.</p><p><img alt="Patrick Vieira, Palace boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Patrick%20Vieira,%20Palace%20boss.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Southampton</strong> climbed off the bottom of the table thanks to a 1-0 win over Leicester, their second win in three league games, though they are still odds-on at <strong>4/9</strong> to be relegated with only <strong>Bournemouth</strong> - who replaced the Saints at bottom - shorter in the market at <strong>3/10</strong>.</p><p><strong>Everton</strong> can be backed at <strong>10/11</strong> with <strong>Nottingham Forest</strong> at <strong>9/5</strong> after the two sides played out a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon, and those two clubs sandwich <strong>Leeds href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-manchester-united-betting-tips-and-bet-builders-with-prices-up-to-19-1-020323-1063.html">Liverpool v Manchester United: Five Bet Builders up to 19/1 for Anfield showdown</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/JurgenKlopp_EriktenHag.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/JurgenKlopp_EriktenHag.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-everton-tips-reds-represent-asian-handicap-value-020323-766.html">Nottingham Forest v Everton: Reds represent Asian Handicap value</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/4ff9d3ccb761cc419ad3d9cbba5763203417ab2b.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/4ff9d3ccb761cc419ad3d9cbba5763203417ab2b.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-fulham-tips-hosts-to-edge-west-london-derby-030323-200.html">Brentford v Fulham: Hosts to edge entertaining West London derby</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ThomasFrankWave1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/ThomasFrankWave1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-three-wins-in-the-championship-at-41-040323-35.html">The Daily Acca: Three wins in the Championship at 4/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/carrick.450x253.jpeg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/carrick.jpeg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-stalemate-in-the-championship-in-this-81-treble-030323-35.html">The Daily Acca: A stalemate in the Championship in this 8/1 treble</a> <img Premier League: 999/1 Liverpool thrash United to enter Top 4 race Horse Racing Tips: Good years to follow with Tyre for Sunday Irish double
Liverpool v Manchester United: Five Bet Builders up to 19/1 for Anfield showdown Home
Football
English Premier League
Premier League: 999/1 Liverpool thrash United to enter Top 4 race 