Premier League: Man City 4/1 for title after 999/1 Spurs win and Foxes sack Cooper

Spurs 4-0 win matched at 999/1

Manchester City are 5.14/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Premier League title after they were thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The reigning champions - who have won four consecutive Premier League titles - went into the game having lost their previous four games in all competitions, including a 2-1 reversal by Spurs in the EFL Cup.

But despite a bright start by Pep Guardiola's men in which Erling Haaland missed a glorious chance to put Man City ahead, it was Tottenham who stunned the home faithful with two quick James Maddison goals.

Trailing 2-0 at the interval, the comeback that many felt was inevitable didn't materialise in the second half and it was goals from Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson that wrapped up a magnificent 4-0 win for Ange Postecoglou's men.

On the Betfair Exchange, the 4-0 Correct Score in favour of Tottenham was matched at the ceiling price of 1000.0999/1.

5 losses in a row and Anfield next weekend 👀



-- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) November 23, 2024

The defeat for Man City saw their odds to win the title drift to 4.84/1 initially before settling at 4.77/2 on Sunday morning. However, Liverpool's 3-2 win at Southampton on Sunday afternoon say Man City drift again, out to 5.04/1, while Arne Slot's men went odds-on and are now available to back at 1.9620/21.

Liverpool made hard work of things at St Mary's but a brace of Mo Salah goals saw them recover from 2-1 down to take all three points, and if they beat Man City at Anfield next week they will have a massive-looking 11 points lead over the Citizens.

Tottenham meanwhile moved up to sixth in the table with the victory, and they have shortened to 3.711/4 to record a Top 4 Finish and to 1.645/8 to record a Top 6 Finish.

Gunners back on track and Blues win means the end for Cooper

Arsenal are the 4.84/1 second favourites to win the Premier League title, this despite being two places and one point behind Man City in fourth having played the same number of games.

After a run of four league games without a win the Gunners comfortably beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Ethan Nwaneri.

Chelsea are 21.020/1 to win the title following their 2-1 win at Leicester in the early kick-off. Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez secured the victory that was far more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

The Blues remain third in the table, level on points with Arsenal and one behind Man City, and Enzo Maresca's men can be backed at 1.654/6 to record a Top 4 Finish.

The result was bad news for Steve Cooper however, with the Foxes sacking their manager on Sunday afternoon after just 12 games in charge. Cooper leaves the club 16th in the table with a record of two wins and four draws, and they can be backed at 1.625/8 in the Relegation market.

"Men's first team training will be overseen by first team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible," said a Leicester statement.

We will have analysis and odds for the Next Permanent Leicester Manager from Monday morning.

Wolves finding their form

At the other end of the table Wolves are out to 3.412/5 in the Relegation market thanks to a brilliant come-from-behind 4-1 win at in-form Fulham.

The Cottagers took the lead inside 20 minutes through Alex Iwobi, but a brace from Matheus Cunha, plus goals from Joao Gomes and Goncalo Guedes sealed an excellent win for Gary O'Neil's men, their second Premier League victory on the spin following a run of 10 league games without a win to commence the season.

The Midlands outfit climbed two places to 17th in the table, and with games against Bournemouth, Everton, Ipswich, West Ham and Leicester upcoming, they'll be confident of pulling away from the drop zone.

Southampton remain red hot favourites at 1.152/13 to be relegated, ahead of Leicester at 1.625/8 and Ipswich at 1.645/8.

