Premier League on Betfair: Arsenal 11/8 favourites to win title after Villa Park victory

Arsenal the new favourites to win Premier League title

Man City top the very early table on goal difference

Bad weekend for Everton and Manchester United

Ten Hag and Chelsea boss Maresca among favs to be first manager to leave

Villa Park win sees Gunners go favs to win title

Arsenal have moved to the top of the Premier League winner market after an impressive 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The Gunners are 11/82.38 favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the title and they will view Saturday's success at Villa Park as a huge moment following last season's 2-0 home defeat to Villa, a result that ultimately cost Mikel Arteta's men the title.

After a goalless first half Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya produced a brilliant save to prevent Ollie Watkins from giving Villa the lead before two late goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey wrapped up an impressive victory for the Gunners.

Following last week's 2-0 win over Wolves Arsenal have maximum points from their two games played this season and they're yet to concede a goal. They currently sit third in the table, behind the teams above them only on goal difference.

Champions the early leaders

It is reigning champions Manchester City that top the early table thanks to a one-goal superior difference to the two teams immediately below them, Brighton and Arsenal.

The Citizens - 13/102.30 to retain their title - conceded a shock early goal to newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon but Pep Guardiola's men soon turned the game in their favour with a trio of quickfire goals from Erling Haaland (two) and Kevin de Bruyne.

City were always in control of the game thereafter but they had to wait until the 88th minute to add a fourth, Haaland completing his 10th hat-trick of his Man City career.

Following a goal in the Citizens' 2-0 win at Chelsea last weekend Haaland is already two clear at the top of the goalscoring charts and is now available to back at just 2/51.40 on the Sportsbook to finish as the Premier League's Top Goalscorer.

Toffees 13/8 for the drop after disastrous start

Everton have shortened to 13/82.63 in the Relegation market following a 4-0 thrashing at Tottenham, their second successive heavy defeat to start the new season.

Sean Dyche's men were 11/43.75 for the drop at the start of the campaign but they've come in for heavy support following last week's 3-0 home defeat to Brighton and yesterday's mauling by Spurs.

The Toffees sit rock bottom of the table with no points from their opening two games. They have failed to score a single goal and already have a minus seven goal difference.

Leicester City remain favourites for the drop at 2/51.40 following their 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday, while Ipswich can be backed at 8/111.73, just ahead of Southampton - who lost 1-0 at home to Nottm Forest - at 4/51.80.

Seagulls secure late win but draw backers saved

Brighton maintained their impressive start to the season with a dramatic 2-1 win over Manchester United at the Amex, a victory that sees them second in the table with maximum points following last weekend's 3-0 win at Everton.

The Seagulls' winner came deep into stoppage time meaning the Betfair Sportsbook paid out on two results, the home win and the draw, thanks to our 90-minute payout offer (see below for details).

Brighton are now as short as 2/13.00 to record a Top 6 Finish this season following their excellent start to the campaign, though United have drifted slightly and are now 4/71.57 to finish in the top six while they can also be backed at 15/82.88 to record a Top 4 Finish this term, just behind Tottenham at 7/42.75.

United boss Erik ten Hag came in for a lot of criticism after the game for both his starting XI and his in-match tactics and substitutions, so perhaps it's no surprise that the Dutchman is the fourth favourite at 9/110.00 to be the First Premier League Manager to Leave this season.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is the 11/26.50 favourite in the market, just ahead of Sean Dyche at 6/17.00 and West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui at 15/28.50.

