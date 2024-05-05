Premier League: Man City 2/5 for title as bottom three is all but confirmed

City 2/5 1.40 to win title with matters in their own hands

15/8 2.88 Gunners need City to drop points

Burnley and Luton all but relegated to Championship

Saturday wins for title chasers

Manchester City are 2/51.40 to win the Premier League title after they thrashed Wolves 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Four goals by leading goalscorer Erling Haaland, and a solitary strike from Julian Alvarez completed the easy win for Pep Guardiola's side, meaning they are still on course to become champions of England for the fourth consecutive season.

City have three games remaining and should they win them all then no other team can prevent them from winning the title.

That means that Arsenal's fate is out of their own hands despite producing another polished performance in beating in-form Bournemouth 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice completed the routine victory for the Gunners which briefly took them four points clear at the top of the table before City's win later in the day reduced the gap back to one point.

Mikel Arteta's men have just two games of the season to play meaning that should they win them both they would require Man City to drop at least two points from their remaining games to win the title, for which they can be backed at 15/82.88.

Man City's remaining fixtures:

- 11th May, 12:30: Fulham (A)

- 14th May, 20:00: Tottenham (A)

- 19th May, 16:00: West Ham (H)

Arsenal's remaining fixtures:

- 12th May, 16:30: Manchester United (A)

- 19th May, 16:00: Everton (H)

Burnley all but down with Luton favs to join them

Matters at the other end of the table look all but decided with Nottingham Forest giving themselves some breathing space in the fight to avoid the drop thanks to a 3-1 win at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Forest are three points above the drop zone with a much better goal difference than the teams below them with just two games of the season remaining.

The Tricky Trees are 17/29.50 in the Betfair Sportsbook's Relegation market, and that price may become irrelevant should Forest be handed back some of the four points that they were deducted in the coming weeks.

As things stand Burnley - who were thrashed by Newcastle on Saturday - would need to win both of their remaining games to have any chance of survival.

However, should Vincent Kompany's men beat Tottenham next weekend and Forest lose at home to Chelsea then it would set up a mouthwatering clash on the final day of the season with Burnley hosting Nottm Forest.

Following their 1-1 draw with Everton on Friday night Luton require at least four points to survive from games at West Ham next weekend and at home to Fulham on the final day of the season.

However, should Forest take at least one point from their remaining two games it would mean Luton won need to win both of their remaining fixtures to survive while the Clarets would be relegated.

Both Burnley and Luton are virtually unbackable in the Relegation market, currently available to back at 1/200 and 1/40 respectively.

