Premier League Winner Betting: Man City big favourites despite Liverpool surge

Liverpool in charge of own destiny in the title race

Liverpool can move to within a point of the Premier League leaders Manchester City, if they can beat Arsenal on Wednesday night.

At one stage Manchester City had a 14-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. A combination of City dropping points, along with Liverpool enjoying some brilliant form and taking full advantage of their games in hand, has seen the Reds move to within four points of the leaders.

A victory at Arsenal would see that gap reduce to just one point, with both Liverpool and Manchester City having played 29 games. With Liverpool set to travel to Manchester City in a Premier League clash in April, Jurgen Klopp's side are now in charge of their own destiny.

Manchester City created this opportunity for Liverpool when they drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday night. This result followed recent dropped points against Tottenham and Southampton.

Despite the title race now looking like it could go to the wire, Manchester City remain relatively strong favourites at 1.444/9. Liverpool are priced at 3.39/4, having been backed as high as 23.022/1 when Manchester City had that big lead. The odds for Liverpool will clearly drop further if they can win at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Gunners have poor record against top three

A Liverpool victory at Arsenal is no certainty, with the Gunners equally desperate for points.

Arsenal are battling to finish in the top four of the Premier League for the first time since the 2015-16 season. They currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League, with a one-point lead and three games in hand over fifth placed Manchester United.

It's Liverpool that are favourites to win on Wednesday at 1.9520/21. An Arsenal victory is 4.03/1, with Liverpool at 4.1.

Those seem like a fair set of odds. Arsenal are much improved this season and consistently beat the teams that they are expected to, but they still struggle against the teams in front of them in the Premier League.

In six games against the top three this season, Arsenal have yet to win (D1 L5). Three of these games have come against Liverpool (D1 L2), with Arsenal failing to score against them in those matches.

Yet with so many games in hand over their nearest challenger, Arsenal are in a very strong position to qualify for the Champions League. Once backed as high as 16.015/1 to finish in the top four, Arsenal are now just 1.454/9, ahead of Manchester United at 5.59/2 and Tottenham at 5.79/2.