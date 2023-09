Man City make it four leagues wins out of four

Three hat-tricks on the day including one for Haaland

West Ham, Spurs and Brighton continue good starts

Manchester City have shortened to 4/111.36 to win the Premier League title after comprehensively beating Fulham 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The victory means Pep Guardiola's men remain the only top flight team to have a 100% record this season having won all four lague games they've played.

Last season's top goalscorer Erling Haaland took his tally for the season to six goals thanks to a second half hat-trick against the Cottagers, and the Norwegian striker is now into 1/41.24 to retain his golden boot crown.

Spurs and Hammers remain unbeaten

Tottenham and West Ham took their points tally for the season to 10 points, two behind Man City, after both clubs won their third successive league game.

Spurs were rampant after going a goal down to Burnley on Saturday afternoon, scoring five goals including a superb hat-trick by new captain Son Heung-min in a 5-2 win.

Ange Costecoglou's men remain unbeaten this term and are now into 2/12.94 to record a Top 4 Finish.

West Ham also remain unbeaten after beating Luton Town 2-1 on Friday night. The victory sees the Hammers third in the table, level on points with Spurs, and they can be backed at 20/121.00 to finish in the top four and at 5/15.80 to record a Top 6 Finish.

Brilliant Brighton see off Magpies

Brighton bounced back from their home defeat to West Ham last weekend by recording a dominant 3-1 win over Newcastle in Saturday's late TV game.

Roberto de Zerbi's men coped with some early Magpies pressure but from the moment Evan Ferguson put them ahead halfway through the first half they never really looked in any danger.

Ferguson completed his hat-trick with two second half goals - the third hat-trick in the Premier League on the day - before Callum Wilson scored a late consolation for Eddie Howe's men.

The Seagulls can be backed at 23/10 to record a Top 4 Finish, Newcastle can be backed at 2/12.94.

Poor starts for promoted clubs and Toffees remain winless

Everton continued their poor start to the season by failing to beat newly-promoted Sheffield United in the Saturday lunch time kick-off.

Sean Dyche's men did score their first two goals of the season however in drawing 2-2, but they had a brilliant Jordan Pickford double save to thank in stoppage time to register their first point of the season.

The Toffees are third bottom of the table, level on points with the Blades, with the only two clubs below them being Luton and Burnley who have lost all their games this season.

Luton are the strong 2/91.22 market leaders in the Betfair Sportsbook's Relegation market, with Sheff United at 1/31.32, Everton at 17/10 and Burnley at 23/10.