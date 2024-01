Man City 4/6 1.67 for title as challengers all falter

Hammers 22/1 23.00 for Top 4 despite maximum points

Forest out to 5/1 6.00 to be relegated as Nuno starts well

Man City favourites in fascinating title race

Points Taken:

Man City - 6

Tottenham - 6

Liverpool - 4

Aston Villa - 4

Arsenal - 1

Manchester City are the 4/61.67 favourites in the Premier League Winner market after taking maximum points over the festive period, while the four clubs around them all dropped points.

With World Club Championship commitments, City played just two games, beating both Everton and Sheffield United by a two-goal margin.

Pep Guardiola's men sit third in the table going into the new year, two points behind leaders Liverpool, and have a game in hand on three of the four teams around them.

Liverpool are the 13/53.60 second favourites after taking four points from their two games to date over the festive period. They currently sit top of the table, level on points with Aston Villa, but will go three points clear with a win over Newcastle on New Year's Day.

Despite dropping points at home to Sheffield United and losing to Manchester United after taking a 2-0 lead, Aston Villa are second in the table and available to back at 16/117.00 to become title winners.

After enjoying Christmas top of the table, Arsenal have slipped to fourth after back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Fulham. Mikel Arteta's men are out to 6/17.00 to win the title.

Like Man City, Tottenham also took six points over the festive period with wins over Everton and Bournemouth sandwiching a 4-2 defeat to Brighton.

Ange Postecoglou's men sit fifth in the table but they're now just one point behind north London rivals Arsenal. The Lilywhites are the outsiders of the quintet in the title race, available to back at 30/131.00.

- Man City 4/61.67

- Liverpool 13/53.60

- Arsenal 6/17.00

- Aston Villa 16/117.00

- Tottenham 30/131.00

Hammers remain outsiders in top four race

Points Taken:

West Ham - 6

Chelsea - 6

Brighton - 4

Newcastle - 3

Manchester United - 3

West Ham remain the outsiders in the Top 4 Finish market at 22/123.00 despite taking maximum points so far over the festive period.

David Moyes' men recorded 2-0 victories over both Manchester United and Arsenal and have now won three straight Premier League games, taking them up to sixth in the table, seven points behind the Gunners in fourth.

Newcastle are just 5/16.00 to finish in the top four despite losing both of their festive games to date and dropping to ninth in the table following a run of four defeats in five games.

Also enduring a poor festive period was Manchester United who lost away games at West Ham and Nottingham Forest either side of a terrific 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag's men are out to 13/114.00 to record a Top 4 Finish while the Dutchman is just 2/13.00 to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave.

Chelsea enjoyed a decent festive period, taking six points from a possible nine, though single-goal wins over struggling Crystal Palace and Luton following a defeat to Wolves doesn't instantly scream good form.

The Blues are 10th in the table, fully 12 points behind Arsenal in fourth and available to back at 16/117.00 to finish in the Champions League qualifying positions.

- Aston Villa 8/131.61

- Tottenham 1/12.00

- Newcastle 5/16.00

- Manchester United 13/114.00

- Brighton 14/115.00

- Chelsea 16/117.00

- West Ham 22/123.00

Trio of long odds-on shots to be relegated

Points Taken:

Nottingham Forest - 6

Luton - 6

Burnley - 3

Sheffield United - 1

Everton - 0

At the bottom of the table it remains the three newly-promoted clubs that are long odds-on in the Relegation market.

Sheffield United are as good as down if you believe the market, being available to back at a very prohibitive 1/40 to be relegated after taking just one point - a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa - over the Christmas period.

The Blades are rock bottom of the table with just nine points, and they're seven points behind Everton who could be handed some points back should their appeal against their 10-point deduction be successful.

The Toffees themselves endured a dreadful festive period, losing all three games against Tottenham, Man City and Wolves respectively. Sean Dyche's men are 4/15.00 to be relegated.

Luton are 1/51.20 to go down despite picking up six points from a possible nine with wins over Newcastle and the Blades before a spirited 2-3 defeat to Chelsea. Rob Edwards' men are best placed of the three promoted teams to survive, sitting on 15 points, just one behind Everton.

Also on 1/51.20 to be relegated are Burnley who couldn't build on their excellent 2-0 win at Fulham to start the festive period and followed it with defeats to Liverpool and Wolves without scoring a single goal.

The sacking of Steve Cooper didn't go down too well among some Nottingham Forest fans but his replacement, Nuno Espirito Santo has made a terrific start to his reign.

Forest lost 2-3 at home to Bournemouth in Santo's first game in charge, but they've since recorded excellent wins over Newcastle and Manchester United and now sit 15th in the table, five points above the drop zone.

Nottm Forest are out to 5/16.00 to be relegated.

- Sheffield United 1/40

- Luton 1/51.20

- Burnley 1/51.20

- Everton 4/15.00

- Nottingham Forest 5/16.00

Now read more Premier League previews and tips here.