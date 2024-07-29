Premier League Trophies: Man City 2/9 to win any trophy & 50/1 to win quadruple
Will Manchester City win multiple trophies this season, or could they go a full season without success? And what about Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United? Mike Norman brings us some Multiple Trophies odds...
Citizens 16/117.00 to repeat 2022/23 treble & 50/151.00 to win all four
Gunners 4/51.80 to win at least one trophy
Reds and United odds-on to end season without success
Champions fancied to win multiple trophies
Manchester City are 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook to repeat their treble-winning heroics of 2022/23.
Pep Guardiola's men won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League during that historic season for the club but went on to retain only the Premier League title last season, losing to Real Madrid on penalties in the quarter-final of the Champions League before losing the FA Cup final to city rivals Manchester United.
The Citizens can be backed at 13/102.30 to once again retain their Premier League crown and if doing so they will become the champions of England for the fifth successive season. They can be backed at 6/17.00 to win the traditional domestic double (Premier League and FA Cup).
If you fancy Man City to complete a domestic treble then that is available to back at 20/121.00, while Guardiola's men reaping their trophy haul from two seasons ago, in addition to winning the League Cup in what would be an incredible quadruple, can be backed at 50/151.00.
And what about the unthinkable, Manchester City going a whole season without a major trophy, something they've never done since the 2016/27 season? It's unlikely according too the odds, being available to back at 3/14.00.
Manchester City Multiple Trophies (selected odds):
Key: PL = Premier League, CL = Champions League, FA = FA Cup, LC = League Cup
- To win any one of PL, CL, FA, LC: 2/91.22
- No trophies: 3/14.00
- To win PL and FA: 6/17.00
- To win PL, CL and FA: 16/117.00
- To win all of PL, CL, FA and LC: 50/151.00
Gunners odds-on to win at least one trophy
Arsenal are 7/42.75 second favourites to win the Premier League title but if you fancy Mikel Arteta's men to win any of the four major trophies they'll be contesting then that's available to back at 4/51.80.
The old fashioned domestic double - to win the Premier League and FA Cup - can be backed at 16/117.00 if you fancy the Gunners to have a superb season, the same price as them winning the Premier League and League Cup.
It's 50/151.00 that Arsenal win both domestic cups, and 25/126.00 that they win the two biggest prizes on offer, the Premier League and the Champions League.
And if you fancy the Gunners to become the dominant force in England and win the Champions League, then you can back them to win the same treble that Man City won two seasons ago at 100/1101.00.
Arsenal Multiple Trophies (selected odds):
Key: PL = Premier League, CL = Champions League, FA = FA Cup, LC = League Cup
- To win any one of PL, CL, FA, LC: 4/51.80
- No trophies: 10/111.91
- To win PL and FA: 16/117.00
- To win PL and CL: 25/126.00
- To win PL, FA and CL: 100/1101.00
Reds and United both odds-on to win no trophies
Following Liverpool's trophy-less campaign in Jurgen Klopp's last season as manager, new Reds boss Arne Slot will also end the season without a major trophy according to the Betfair Sportsbook. Liverpool are 4/91.44 to win no trophies this term.
The Reds are third favourites at 15/28.50 to win the Premier League title, and you can back them at 13/82.63 to win any of the four major trophies on offer, one of those being the Champions League following an unsuccessful attempt to win the Europa League last season.
You can back Liverpool under their new boss to win a combination of any two trophies from at least 50/151.00 up to 80/181.00.
Taking Liverpool's place in the Europa League will be Manchester United, but they are even less fancied than Liverpool to win a trophy this year with the Betfair Sportsbook offering odds of 1/31.33 that they end the campaign without a single trophy.
Erik ten Hag's men are 9/43.25 to win at least one trophy, 25/126.00 just to win the Premier League, and at prices ranging from 50/151.00 to 250/1251.00 to win a combination of any two trophies.
To Win the Premier League:
- Manchester City 13/102.30
- Arsenal 7/42.75
- Liverpool 15/28.50
- Chelsea 14/115.00
- Manchester United 25/126.00
- Newcastle 28/129.00
- Tottenham 28/129.00
- BAR 50/151.00
*Odds correct as of 11:00, Monday 22 July.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
