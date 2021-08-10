Premier League: Top five midfielders of all time

When people talk about the best midfielders of all time, three names always come up: Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard. This trio were bosses in the middle of the park and, impressively, they were all active at the same time. However, they're not the only Premier League greats -- many world-class players have graced England's top division over the years.

Here, we've picked out five of the best, including Lampard, Scholes and Gerrard, and two more players considered among the greatest midfielders of all time.

1. Paul Scholes

Premier League Stats

· Appearances: 499

· Goals: 107

· Shot Accuracy: 27%

· Passes Per Match: 19.81

· Assists: 55

· Tackle Success: 70%

Achievements

· 11X Premier League titles

· 66 caps for England

Bio: A product of the Manchester United youth system and more loyal than a sheepdog, Scholes was a Red Devil through and through. What he lacked in stature he made up for in grit and determination. Scholes was the complete player. He could go forwards, backwards, hold the middle and spread it out wide. He made Manchester United tick and that's why he's one of the best midfielders of all time.

2. Frank Lampard

Premier League Stats

· Appearances: 609

· Goals: 177

· Shot Accuracy: 36%

· Passes Per Match: 21.80

· Assists: 102

· Tackle Success: 71%

Achievements

· Player of the Season 2004/2005

· 3X Premier League titles

Bio: As hardworking as he was creative, Frank Lampard was a brilliant all-rounder. He had an incredible work ethic, fitness for days, and a dainty turn of foot. Basically, Lampard is one of the best defensive midfielders of all time and one of the best-attacking midfielders of all time. Add to this the fact he captained England and later managed Chelsea, and there's not much more you can say to big up Lampard. He was a master in all areas.

3. Steven Gerrard

Premier League Stats

· Appearances: 504

· Goals: 120

· Shot Accuracy: 34%

· Passes Per Match: 29.98

· Assists: 92

· Tackle Success: 73%

Achievements

· 114 caps for England

· 2X FA Cups

· 3X League Cups

· 1X Champions League title

Bio: Perhaps the best of these three based on stats, Gerrard was dominant enough in the middle of the park to be one of the best Premier League midfielders of all time. His ability to relieve others of the ball was exceptional. In fact, only one player on this list has a battle tackle rating that beats Gerrard and that's Patrick Vieira.

Of course, we can't overlook Gerrard's ability to thump in goals from 30 yards out. He scored 120 times in the Premier League, captained Liverpool to a Champion's League title, and he's definitely one of the best Premier League midfielders ever.

4. Patrick Vieira

Premier League Stats

· Appearances: 307

· Goals: 31

· Shot Accuracy: 67%

· Passes Per Match: 3.07

· Assists: 34

· Tackle Success: 78%

Achievements

· Player of the Season 2000/2001

· 3X Premier League titles

Bio: If we're talking about the best central midfielders of all time, Patrick Vieira has to be on the list. Although he wasn't banging in goals or setting up every shot for Arsenal, he was the engine that powered the Gunners to an unparalleled unbeaten run. The standout stat for Vieira is his tackle percentage: 78% is remarkable, and one of the reasons Arsenal were so dominant on their way to three Premier League titles. It's also the reason Vieira is one of the best defensive midfielders of all time.

5. Kevin De Bruyne

Premier League Stats

· Appearances: 180 (and counting)

· Goals: 42

· Shot Accuracy: 35%

· Passes Per Match: 53.50

· Assists: 78

· Tackle Success: 67%

Achievements

· Premier Player of the Season 2019/2020

· 3X Premier League Titles

Bio: He's still central to Manchester City's hopes of retaining the title in 2021/22 but Kevin De Bruyne is already claiming greatness. He's a strong player and his tackle percentage is up there with the best defensive midfielders of all time. What sets De Bruyne apart is his play moving forward. Completing an average of 50+ passes per match and scoring 42 goals in 180 games is hugely impressive. In fact, it's even better than Gerrard. Based on these facts alone, De Bruyne has to be one of the best-attacking midfielders of all time.