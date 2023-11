Gunners shorten in Winner market after going top

Points shared at the Etihad but Chelsea suffer heavy defeat

Wins for Brighton and West Ham and Luton ease away from drop zone

Arsenal have shortened to 10/34.33 in the Premier League Winner market after a dramatic win at Brentford took them top of the table.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Manchester City - 8/131.61 for the title - were held 1-1 by Liverpool (11/26.50) at the Etihad Stadium.

Havertz the hero

In what was Mikel Arteta's 200th game in charge of the Gunners, substitute Kai Havertz headed home a Bukayo Sako cross in the 89th minute to seal a dramatic win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It was vindication for Arteta who has regularly backed £65m summer signing Havertz following a relatively poor start to the season for the former Chelsea man.

The victory took Arsenal to 30 points, one point clear of Man City at the top of the table and two clear of Liverpool in third.

The Gunners are as short at 1/101.10 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Honours even at the Etihad

The game of the weekend saw the points shared as Liverpool came from behind to draw with the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals (48 games) when he superbly controlled and fired home into the bottom corner midway through the first half.

But Jurgen Klopp's men fought back in the second half and levelled through player of the match Trent Alexander-Arnold, who fired home brilliantly from distance after an assist from Mo Salah.

Haaland took his tally for the season to 14 goals, four clear of Salah, and he can be backed at 1.222/9 on the Betfair Exchange to be this season's Top Goalscorer. Salah can be backed at 9.28/1.

Chelsea thrashed at depleted Newcastle

Despite having up to 14 players sidelined through injury or suspension, Newcastle put on an impressive display to thrash Chelsea 4-1 at St James' Park.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring in an end-to-end first half only for Raheem Sterling to superbly equalise from a 25-yard free kick.

However, second half goals from Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon completed a miserable afternoon for the Blues who also had defender Reece James dismissed for two bookable offences.

The victory takes Eddie Howe's men up to sixth in the table and they can be backed at 5/42.25 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Mauricio Pochettino's men remain 10th in the table and they are now out to 7/18.00 to finish in the top four, and a more realistic target is already looking like a Top 6 Finish, for which they can be backed at 6/42.50.

Brighton are 2/13.00 to finish in the top six after they resumed winning ways with an entertaining 3-2 win at Nottm Forest, while West Ham recorded back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory at Burnley.

The Hammers are 16/117.00 to finish in the top six and 5/61.84 to record a Top 10 Finish.

Luton ease away from drop zone

On the Betfair Exchange Luton remain odds-on, though have drifted slightly to 1.4640/85, in the Relegation market after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Rob Edwards' men are 17th in the table but crucially they've moved four points clear of Sheffield United who lost 1-3 at home to Bournemouth.

The win for the Cherries keeps them 16th in the table, three points better off than Luton, and available to back at 5.49/2 to go down.

The Blades are long odds-on at 1.121/8 to go down while rock-bottom Burnley shortened to 1.528/15 for the drop after their home defeat to West Ham. Everton, who had 10 points deducted during the international break, are 19th in the table and trading at 3.814/5 to be relegated.

