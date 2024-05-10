Premier League Tipsheet: Ten of the best weekend bets from 5/6 to 4/1

City to kill by a thousand cuts

Blades to finally sharpen up

Gunners to dominate at Old Trafford

Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here!

Fulham v Man City (Sat, 12:30) - Rodri the creator

After plundering four last weekend, Erling Haaland is an obvious candidate to propel City to the top of the league for 24 hours. The Striking Viking bagged a hat-trick against the Cottagers earlier this season.

Elsewhere, Kevin De Bruyne is always good for an assist while Julian Alvarez has fired two in three.

Away from individuals of course the main cause of Fulham's demise on Saturday lunchtime will be death by a thousand cuts, as Pep Guardiola's side maintains control, adjusts the rhythm of the game to their own will, and endlessly probe.



It's an approach, superbly executed, that has brought an average of 17.8 shots away from home this season, while it's also pertinent to point out that City have scored in both halves in five of their last seven away. That makes Man City/Man City a shout at 8/111.73.

Rodri too must be a consideration, City's pivotal pivot benefiting from being pushed further forward, in a similar manner to Rice at Arsenal. The Spanish midfielder has carved out six assists and a goal in his last eight displays.



With 90 minutes of graft awaiting Fulham it's worth noting that only five players have committed more fouls this term than Palhinha.





Recommended Bet Back Rodri to score or assist and Palhinha to commit 2 or more fouls @ SBK 4/1 5.00

Bournemouth v Brentford (Sat, 15:00) - Third in line

It can safely be assumed that Gareth Southgate will take two out-and-out centre-forwards with him to Germany this summer, those being Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins.

What we have at the Vitality this Saturday then is the intriguing proposition of two strikers auditioning to be the back-up to the back-up, the third in line privately hoping that an injury occurs between now and June. Just a hamstring strain. Nothing serious.

Ivan Toney's sustained goal drought has done him no favours in this regard, the Bees hit-man now goalless in nine starts and a cameo off the bench.

In contrast, Dominic Solanke has not gone more than three games without notching all season.



Bournemouth have only lost twice at home since October - to Liverpool and Manchester City - and are fancied here to prevail over an out-of-sorts Brentford who have drawn four in seven.

The hosts should certainly be backed to win out at set-pieces, boasting the fourth highest number of corners this term. In their last five at home they have averaged 8.8 per 90.

Recommended Bet Back Cherries to win race to six corners @ SBK 5/6 1.84

Everton v Sheff Utd (Sat, 15:00) - Surprise, surprise

The Blades have hemorrhaged 100 goals across a miserable campaign, with 16 of them coming in their last four fixtures.



The Toffees meanwhile have only conceded once in their last four, and have the second highest number of clean sheets in the top-flight.

Surely this all equates to one-way traffic?

But wait, because up front Sean Dyche's men have too often been found wanting, converting just 38 goals from 51.9 xG.

The visitors meanwhile have scored in eight of their last nine, striking twice at the Vitality Stadium and Old Trafford. It's notable too that Ben Brereton has scored every 158 mins in 2023/24.

With their seasons over bar the shouting, don't be surprised to be surprised at what might transpire at Goodison.





Recommended Bet Back Blades over 1.5 goals @ SBK 11/4 3.75

Newcastle v Brighton (Sat, 15:00) - Home advantage

The Seagulls have won only twice on the road since September, both against bottom six opposition, while home and away their goals have dried up of late.

Roberto De Zerbi's side haven't scored more than a single goal in any of their last ten games, failing to score in half of them.



Joao Pedro's rediscovery of where the net is bodes well, the Brazilian notching his first last weekend post-injury. All told, the 22-year-old has taken on 3.3 shots per 90 this term.

Brighton also have the muscle memory of beating the Magpies earlier in the campaign, bossing every meaningful stat.

That aside though, all of the positives reside with the hosts who have repeatedly proven they have the ways and means to pummel teams into submission at St James Park.

In seven of their 18 there this term they have racked up 4+ goals and Alexander Isak certainly enjoys home advantage, scoring in each of his last seven games in the North-East.

English Premier League - Top 8 Shots On Target

Player Team Apps Shots On target SoT/90* Erling Haaland Man City 28 57 2.2 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 34 45 2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 30 51 1.9 Callum Wilson Newcastle 19 21 1.9 Ben Brereton Sheff Utd 12 19 1.8 Alexander Isak Newcastle 27 39 1.7 Cole Palmer Man City 31 44 1.7 Diogo Jota Liverpool 21 20 1.6 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 24 26 1.5 Richarlison Tottenham 28 25 1.5 Michael Olise Crystal Palace 17 18 1.5 Phil Foden Man City 32 41 1.4 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 25 29 1.4 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 35 47 1.4 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 31 29 1.4 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 32 38 1.3 Ivan Toney Brentford 15 19 1.3 Matheus Cunha Wolves 30 34 1.3 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 33 22 1.3 Julián Álvarez Man City 34 39 1.3 Evan Ferguson Brighton 27 20 1.3 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 29 20 1.3 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 32 17 1.3 Neal Maupay Everton 30 20 1.3 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 32 21 1.3 Beto Everton 29 13 1.2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 30 28 1.2 João Pedro Brighton 29 25 1.2 Oliver McBurnie Sheff Utd 21 17 1.2 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 33 39 1.2 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 32 35 1.2 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 25 19 1.2 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 29 21 1.2 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 34 36 1.1 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 28 19 1.1 Jacob Bruun Larsen Burnley 30 14 1.1 Luis Díaz Liverpool 35 31 1.1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 15 12 1.1 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 33 35 1.1 Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 36 38 1.1 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 33 25 1.1 Zeki Amdouni Burnley 32 22 1 Antony Man Utd 28 15 1 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 23 15 1 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 27 19 1 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 33 26 1 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 27 12 1 Simon Adingra Brighton 28 22 1 James Maddison Tottenham 25 21 1 Scott McTominay Man Utd 29 18 1 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 33 30 1 Kai Havertz Arsenal 35 27 1 Carlton Morris Luton 36 29 1 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 23 19 1 Elijah Adebayo Luton 26 14 1 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 31 20 1 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 18 11 1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 33 20 0.9 Jérémy Doku Man City 26 15 0.9 Raheem Sterling Chelsea 28 19 0.9 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 19 15 0.9 Yoane Wissa Brentford 32 24 0.9 Moussa Diaby Aston Villa 36 20 0.9 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 29 17 0.9 Lyle Foster Burnley 22 17 0.9 Brennan Johnson Nottm Forest 32 20 0.9 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 34 22 0.9 Danny Welbeck Brighton 26 14 0.8 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 31 21 0.8 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 27 19 0.8 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 34 18 0.8 Willian Fulham 30 18 0.8 Alex Iwobi Everton 30 19 0.8 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 27 17 0.8 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 28 17 0.7 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 28 11 0.7 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 30 20 0.7 Harry Wilson Fulham 33 12 0.7 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 34 20 0.7 Frank Onyeka Brentford 26 9 0.7 Michail Antonio West Ham 24 12 0.7 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 29 11 0.7 Rodri Man City 31 20 0.7 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 24 8 0.7 Ross Barkley Luton 31 19 0.7 Facundo Buonanotte Brighton 25 9 0.7 Pedro Neto Wolves 19 11 0.7 Wilson Odobert Burnley 27 14 0.7 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 28 16 0.7 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 33 21 0.6 Pape Sarr Tottenham 31 13 0.6 Pascal Groß Brighton 33 20 0.6 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 33 18 0.6 Chiedozie Ogbene Luton 28 13 0.6 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 31 15 0.6 Cameron Archer Aston Villa 28 11 0.6 Jacob Brown Luton 20 7 0.6 Andreas Pereira Fulham 36 16 0.6 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 31 13 0.6 Mario Lemina Wolves 33 17 0.5 Joelinton Newcastle 17 7 0.5 Matty Cash Aston Villa 29 13 0.5 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 18 6 0.5 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 35 17 0.5 Douglas Luiz Aston Villa 33 17 0.5 Conor Gallagher Chelsea 34 17 0.5 Declan Rice Arsenal 36 18 0.5 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 30 11 0.5 Andros Townsend Luton 26 7 0.5 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Fulham 31 8 0.5 Josko Gvardiol Man City 25 12 0.5 Philip Billing Bournemouth 28 8 0.5 John McGinn Aston Villa 33 16 0.5 Bernardo Silva Man City 30 13 0.5 Dwight McNeil Everton 33 15 0.5 João Palhinha Fulham 31 13 0.5 Gustavo Hamer Sheff Utd 34 14 0.5 Luca Koleosho Burnley 15 5 0.5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Tottenham 33 6 0.5 Jack Grealish Man City 20 5 0.4 Tom Cairney Fulham 32 7 0.4 James McAtee Man City 31 9 0.4 Josh Brownhill Burnley 32 11 0.4 Álex Moreno Aston Villa 21 5 0.4 Tomás Soucek West Ham 35 13 0.4 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 19 6 0.4 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 32 12 0.4 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 35 13 0.4 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 35 14 0.4 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 34 14 0.4 Casemiro Man Utd 22 8 0.4 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 29 11 0.4 Lewis Dunk Brighton 31 12 0.4 Andy Robertson Liverpool 22 7 0.4 Curtis Jones Liverpool 21 5 0.4 Jóhann Gudmundsson Burnley 25 5 0.4 Danilo Nottm Forest 27 7 0.4 Jayden Bogle Sheff Utd 32 11 0.4 Oliver Norwood Sheff Utd 27 6 0.4 Carlos Baleba Brighton 24 5 0.4 Alex Scott Bournemouth 21 4 0.4 Jack Harrison Everton 29 9 0.4 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 34 12 0.4 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 25 6 0.4 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 18 5 0.4 James Garner Everton 35 11 0.4 Tahith Chong Luton 31 7 0.3 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 34 11 0.3 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 33 7 0.3 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 27 9 0.3 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 21 5 0.3 Mateo Kovacic Man City 27 5 0.3 Lorenz Assignon Burnley 13 4 0.3 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 19 4 0.3 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 28 4 0.3 Ben Godfrey Everton 15 4 0.3 Idrissa Gueye Everton 23 6 0.3 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 26 7 0.3 Rúben Dias Man City 27 8 0.3 Jordan Clark Luton 21 4 0.3 Mathias Jensen Brentford 30 7 0.3 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 31 8 0.3 João Gomes Wolves 32 8 0.3 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 31 5 0.3 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 19 3 0.3 Pedro Porro Tottenham 32 9 0.3 Amadou Onana Everton 28 6 0.3 Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham 20 5 0.3 Fabian Schär Newcastle 34 9 0.3 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 19 4 0.3 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 29 7 0.3 Ameen Al Dakhil Burnley 13 3 0.3 Ben White Arsenal 35 8 0.3 Cristian Romero Tottenham 30 7 0.2 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 31 6 0.2 Sasa Lukic Fulham 24 3 0.2 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 18 4 0.2 Kurt Zouma West Ham 31 7 0.2 Emerson Royal Tottenham 21 3 0.2 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 28 5 0.2 Billy Gilmour Brighton 27 5 0.2 Reece Burke Luton 21 4 0.2 Alfie Doughty Luton 35 7 0.2 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 28 6 0.2 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 3 0.2 Nathan Aké Man City 27 5 0.2 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 27 5 0.2 Lewis Miley Newcastle 17 3 0.2 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 36 8 0.2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 26 4 0.2 Vinicius Souza Sheff Utd 34 6 0.2 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 21 4 0.2 Craig Dawson Wolves 25 5 0.2 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 27 4 0.2 Antonee Robinson Fulham 35 7 0.2 Jack Robinson Sheff Utd 32 6 0.2 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 11 2 0.2 Nayef Aguerd West Ham 21 4 0.2 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 18 3 0.2 Pau Torres Aston Villa 28 5 0.2 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 28 5 0.2 Takehiro Tomiyasu Arsenal 20 2 0.2 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 36 6 0.2 Dan Burn Newcastle 30 5 0.2 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 28 5 0.2 Zanka Brentford 13 2 0.2 Timothy Castagne Fulham 32 5 0.2 Anel Ahmedhodzic Sheff Utd 30 5 0.2 Matt Doherty Wolves 28 2 0.2 Toti Gomes Wolves 33 5 0.2 Murillo Nottm Forest 30 5 0.2 John Stones Man City 16 2 0.2 Clément Lenglet Aston Villa 13 2 0.2 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 30 4 0.2 Maximilian Kilman Wolves 36 6 0.2 Ben Davies Tottenham 17 2 0.2 Dara O'Shea Burnley 31 5 0.2 Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 3 0.2 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 31 4 0.2 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 26 3 0.2 Manuel Akanji Man City 27 4 0.2 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 33 5 0.2 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 33 5 0.2 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 27 4 0.2 Thiago Silva Chelsea 28 4 0.2 Teden Mengi Luton 28 4 0.2 Levi Colwill Chelsea 23 3 0.2 Tino Livramento Newcastle 25 2 0.1 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 29 3 0.1 Josh Cullen Burnley 23 3 0.1 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 24 3 0.1 Ben Mee Brentford 16 2 0.1 Axel Disasi Chelsea 31 4 0.1 James Tarkowski Everton 36 5 0.1 Raphaël Varane Man Utd 21 2 0.1 Sergio Reguilón Man Utd 23 2 0.1 Sven Botman Newcastle 17 2 0.1 Vitinho Burnley 30 3 0.1 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 33 4 0.1 Nélson Semedo Wolves 34 4 0.1 Emerson West Ham 34 4 0.1 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 35 4 0.1 Joël Veltman Brighton 26 2 0.1 Wataru Endo Liverpool 27 2 0.1 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 22 2 0.1 Edson Álvarez West Ham 30 3 0.1 William Saliba Arsenal 36 4 0.1 Malo Gusto Chelsea 24 2 0.1 Gabriel Osho Luton 19 2 0.1 Kyle Walker Man City 29 3 0.1 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 31 3 0.1 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 32 3 0.1 Amari'i Bell Luton 22 2 0.1 Luke Thomas Sheff Utd 12 1 0.1 Sander Berge Burnley 35 3 0.1 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 15 1 0.1 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 24 2 0.1 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 35 3 0.1 Ashley Young Everton 29 2 0.1 Calvin Bassey Fulham 27 2 0.1 Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu Luton 26 1 0.1 Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle 16 1 0.1 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 25 2 0.1 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 15 1 0.1 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 14 1 0.1 Albert Sambi Lokonga Luton 16 1 0.1 Auston Trusty Sheff Utd 30 2 0.1 Tom Lockyer Luton 15 1 0.1 Harrison Reed Fulham 26 1 0.1 Nathan Collins Brentford 31 2 0.1 Issa Diop Fulham 17 1 0.1 Moussa Niakhaté Nottm Forest 19 1 0.1 Tim Ream Fulham 17 1 0.1 Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth 21 1 0.1 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 34 2 0.1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd 19 1 0.1 Orel Mangala Nottm Forest 20 1 0.1 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 21 1 0.1 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 25 1 0.1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 20 1 0.1 Joe Gomez Liverpool 31 1 0.1 Issa Kaboré Luton 24 1 0.1 Mads Roerslev Brentford 32 1 0 Charlie Taylor Burnley 26 1 0 Bernd Leno Fulham 36 0 0 Thomas Kaminski Luton 36 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 36 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 35 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 35 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 35 0 0 José Sá Wolves 34 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 33 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 31 0 0 Ederson Man City 31 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 30 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 29 0 0 James Trafford Burnley 28 0 0 Wes Foderingham Sheff Utd 28 0 0 Adam Smith Bournemouth 27 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 26 0 0 Joel Ward Crystal Palace 25 0 0 Ben Osborn Sheff Utd 23 0 0 Jorginho Arsenal 23 0 0 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 23 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 21 0 0 Igor Julio Brighton 21 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 20 0 0 Nathan Patterson Everton 20 0 0 Djordje Petrovic Chelsea 20 0 0 Jonny Evans Man Utd 20 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 19 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 19 0 0 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 17 0 0 Matt Turner Nottm Forest 17 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 16 0 0 Dean Henderson Man Utd 16 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 16 0 0 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 16 0 0 Jordan Beyer Burnley 15 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 14 0 0 Maxime Esteve Burnley 14 0 0 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 14 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 14 0 0 George Baldock Sheff Utd 13 0 0 Marvelous Nakamba Luton 13 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 12 0 0

Full stats Powered by

Speaking of Isak, his fledgling partnership with Callum Wilson - trialed to good effect last season and once again last Saturday - should strike fear into defenders great and good.



Both forwards are in the top six for shots on target this season. In his last outing against Burnley, the Swede tested the keeper on three occasions.





Recommended Bet Back Isak to have 2 or more shots on target @ SBK 5/6 1.84

Tottenham v Burnley (Sat, 15:00) - In need of repair

Anything other than three points will see the Clarets make a swift return to the Championship and though victory in North London feels like a tall order, we must factor in that Spurs are in horrible shape right now.

Four defeats back-to-back has seen them ship in 13 and furthermore it's shone a great big spotlight on two flaws that have long hindered them.

Spurs are woeful at defending set pieces, conceding 14 times from dead-ball situations in 2023/24. And no other team have lost possession more in their defensive third.

Can Burnley take advantage of such failings? Certainly Postecoglou's creation looks broken and will need repairing over the summer, but Son Heung-min is a genuine threat to the visitors' survival hopes. Bagging a hat-trick when they last met in September the forward has eight goal involvements from prior encounters.

Goals are the way to go here, and a fair few of them. Both teams have scored in eight of Burnley's last nine games while Tottenham's fixtures this season have produced an average of 3.6.

Recommended Bet Back over 4.5 goals @ SBK 13/10 2.30

West Ham v Luton (Sat, 15:00) - Down fighting

A defeat would all-but-condemn the Hatters to the drop so expect them to play to their strengths, with plenty of ambition and intent shown down the flanks.

The return of Elijah Adebayo is a big plus for Rob Edwards and it's not a coincidence that 40% of the striker's goals this season have come from headers. Luton have fired over 801 crosses all told, a league high.

It naturally follows too that Luton have amassed a high volume of corners this term.

Another well-known trope associated with the relegation strugglers is that they score regularly late-on, but they have notched inside 20 minutes at St James Park, Anfield, the Vitality Stadium and at Spurs in 2024. It may therefore be pertinent that only Burnley and Sheffield United have conceded more first-half goals than the Hammers in 2023/24.

Whether they have the wherewithal to maintain a lead however remains to be seen, with Mohammed Kudus' 4.6 successful dribbles per 90 surpassed only by Jeremy Doku and Jarrod Bowen boasting four in his last five at home.

Heartache possibly awaits.

Recommended Bet Back Luton to score 1+ goals and 5+ Luton corners @ SBK 6/5 2.20

Wolves v Crystal Palace (Sat, 15:00) - Polar opposites

A heavy defeat to little resistance at the Etihad last week has done little to dissuade those who believe Wolves' race is run. Gary O'Neil's men has been second-best in duels won in four of their last five fixtures, against City considerably so.

Rash tackles have took the place of committed ones, as evidenced by Nelson Semedo picking up five bookings in his last 10. Wolves have averaged 3.2 yellows per game since their poor run began at the end of March.

A very different narrative applies to Palace whose season figuratively began only three months ago when Oliver Glasner took charge and put them on the front foot.

Benefiting hugely from this more offensive approach, an attacking trio of Olise, Eze and Mateta are running amok, the latter in especially prolific mood. The French striker boasts six goals in six.

With Wolves porous in recent weeks an away victory is fancied, though don't discount a late consolation. Palace have conceded the most top-flight goals this term (10) in added-on time.

Recommended Bet Back Mateta to score anytime @ SBK 15/8 2.88

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (Sat, 17:30) - Look at the stars

Forest are unfortunate to face Chelsea in possibly their best moment of the season, after seeing off Spurs and West Ham, both times to nil. Clawing back a two-goal deficit at Villa Park is not to be sniffed at either.

Yet the Blues remain unpredictable on the road, with an inability to keep clean sheets away from the Bridge. They last managed to do so on October 2nd.

A win for the Tricky Trees will either guarantee safety or virtually secure it and their player to watch is Morgan Gibbs-White, creator of big chances every 2.3 games. Callum Hudson-Odoi is coming into form too.

As for the Blues, besides Cole Palmer's obvious threats, Noni Madueke is averaging 3.3 successful dribbles per 90 while Nicolas Jackson has six goal involvements in five.

For all of their recent improvements, Chelsea's discipline problems cannot be overlooked.

They have already picked up the second most cautions in Premier League history. Four more at the weekend and they accrue a very unwelcome record.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS and Chelsea over 2.5 cards @ SBK 2/1 3.00

Man United v Arsenal (Sun, 16:30) - Vast disparity

There are a hundred ways to illustrate the vast disparity between these two sides at present, not least Arsenal's odds to score twice or more at Old Trafford this Sunday.

The title-chasers are 2/71.29 to do so and you would presumably get similar for Mikel Arteta to stray outside his technical area at some juncture of the game.

Yet the price is right. Arsenal have scored 3.1 goals per 90 in 2024 while a crisis-hit United - decimated of defenders, confidence, and any real sort of game-plan - have been breached 2+ times in four of their last five sorry outings, and 51% overall this season.

It's focusing on shots though where some value can be found.

United have faced 316 in 2024, a remarkable tally, and had to deal with 10 on target against Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks.

Saka, Odegaard, Havertz and Trossard, all hell-bent on winning the league, are more than capable of getting close to that.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to have 8 or more shots on target @ SBK 11/10 2.11

The first goal here will be key because both sides are excellent front-runners. Between them, they've lost only once from a winning position (Villa at Old Trafford on Boxing Day) and for both winning positions have been the norm.

Darwin Nunez's 4.7 shots per 90 is certainly noteworthy, it being a league high, while Ollie Watkins has previous against the Reds, scoring five in past encounters.

The Uruguayan however has resided on the bench in recent weeks and Watkins has begun to misfire. Nothing major, but enough to plant a seed of doubt.

Two other players therefore demand attention.

Mo Salah, with his xGOT of 20.8, is revved up with a point to prove. Wataru Endo meanwhile has committed 2.6 fouls per 90 this term.

Recommended Bet Back Salah to score or assist and Endo to commit 2 or more fouls @ SBK[ 13/10]

Read Holly Shand's Fantasy Premier League tips here

Football... Only Bettor - Listen to the latest episode here!