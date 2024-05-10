Premier League Tipsheet: Ten of the best weekend bets from 5/6 to 4/1
Ste Tudor highlights where the goals and three points will likely be found across the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season...
-
City to kill by a thousand cuts
-
Blades to finally sharpen up
-
Gunners to dominate at Old Trafford
-
Fulham v Man City (Sat, 12:30) - Rodri the creator
After plundering four last weekend, Erling Haaland is an obvious candidate to propel City to the top of the league for 24 hours. The Striking Viking bagged a hat-trick against the Cottagers earlier this season.
Elsewhere, Kevin De Bruyne is always good for an assist while Julian Alvarez has fired two in three.
Away from individuals of course the main cause of Fulham's demise on Saturday lunchtime will be death by a thousand cuts, as Pep Guardiola's side maintains control, adjusts the rhythm of the game to their own will, and endlessly probe.
It's an approach, superbly executed, that has brought an average of 17.8 shots away from home this season, while it's also pertinent to point out that City have scored in both halves in five of their last seven away. That makes Man City/Man City a shout at 8/111.73.
Rodri too must be a consideration, City's pivotal pivot benefiting from being pushed further forward, in a similar manner to Rice at Arsenal. The Spanish midfielder has carved out six assists and a goal in his last eight displays.
With 90 minutes of graft awaiting Fulham it's worth noting that only five players have committed more fouls this term than Palhinha.
Back Rodri to score or assist and Palhinha to commit 2 or more fouls @
Bournemouth v Brentford (Sat, 15:00) - Third in line
It can safely be assumed that Gareth Southgate will take two out-and-out centre-forwards with him to Germany this summer, those being Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins.
What we have at the Vitality this Saturday then is the intriguing proposition of two strikers auditioning to be the back-up to the back-up, the third in line privately hoping that an injury occurs between now and June. Just a hamstring strain. Nothing serious.
Ivan Toney's sustained goal drought has done him no favours in this regard, the Bees hit-man now goalless in nine starts and a cameo off the bench.
In contrast, Dominic Solanke has not gone more than three games without notching all season.
Bournemouth have only lost twice at home since October - to Liverpool and Manchester City - and are fancied here to prevail over an out-of-sorts Brentford who have drawn four in seven.
The hosts should certainly be backed to win out at set-pieces, boasting the fourth highest number of corners this term. In their last five at home they have averaged 8.8 per 90.
Back Cherries to win race to six corners @
Everton v Sheff Utd (Sat, 15:00) - Surprise, surprise
The Blades have hemorrhaged 100 goals across a miserable campaign, with 16 of them coming in their last four fixtures.
The Toffees meanwhile have only conceded once in their last four, and have the second highest number of clean sheets in the top-flight.
Surely this all equates to one-way traffic?
But wait, because up front Sean Dyche's men have too often been found wanting, converting just 38 goals from 51.9 xG.
The visitors meanwhile have scored in eight of their last nine, striking twice at the Vitality Stadium and Old Trafford. It's notable too that Ben Brereton has scored every 158 mins in 2023/24.
With their seasons over bar the shouting, don't be surprised to be surprised at what might transpire at Goodison.
Back Blades over 1.5 goals @
Newcastle v Brighton (Sat, 15:00) - Home advantage
The Seagulls have won only twice on the road since September, both against bottom six opposition, while home and away their goals have dried up of late.
Roberto De Zerbi's side haven't scored more than a single goal in any of their last ten games, failing to score in half of them.
Joao Pedro's rediscovery of where the net is bodes well, the Brazilian notching his first last weekend post-injury. All told, the 22-year-old has taken on 3.3 shots per 90 this term.
Brighton also have the muscle memory of beating the Magpies earlier in the campaign, bossing every meaningful stat.
That aside though, all of the positives reside with the hosts who have repeatedly proven they have the ways and means to pummel teams into submission at St James Park.
In seven of their 18 there this term they have racked up 4+ goals and Alexander Isak certainly enjoys home advantage, scoring in each of his last seven games in the North-East.
English Premier League - Top 8 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|57
|2.2
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|34
|45
|2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|30
|51
|1.9
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|19
|21
|1.9
|Ben Brereton
|Sheff Utd
|12
|19
|1.8
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|27
|39
|1.7
|Cole Palmer
|Man City
|31
|44
|1.7
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|21
|20
|1.6
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|24
|26
|1.5
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|28
|25
|1.5
|Michael Olise
|Crystal Palace
|17
|18
|1.5
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|32
|41
|1.4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|25
|29
|1.4
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|35
|47
|1.4
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|31
|29
|1.4
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|32
|38
|1.3
|Ivan Toney
|Brentford
|15
|19
|1.3
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|30
|34
|1.3
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|33
|22
|1.3
|Julián Álvarez
|Man City
|34
|39
|1.3
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|27
|20
|1.3
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|29
|20
|1.3
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|32
|17
|1.3
|Neal Maupay
|Everton
|30
|20
|1.3
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|32
|21
|1.3
|Beto
|Everton
|29
|13
|1.2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|30
|28
|1.2
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|29
|25
|1.2
|Oliver McBurnie
|Sheff Utd
|21
|17
|1.2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|33
|39
|1.2
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|32
|35
|1.2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|25
|19
|1.2
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|21
|1.2
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|34
|36
|1.1
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|28
|19
|1.1
|Jacob Bruun Larsen
|Burnley
|30
|14
|1.1
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|35
|31
|1.1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|15
|12
|1.1
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|33
|35
|1.1
|Dominic Solanke
|Bournemouth
|36
|38
|1.1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|33
|25
|1.1
|Zeki Amdouni
|Burnley
|32
|22
|1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|28
|15
|1
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|23
|15
|1
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|27
|19
|1
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|33
|26
|1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|27
|12
|1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|28
|22
|1
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|25
|21
|1
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|29
|18
|1
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|33
|30
|1
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|35
|27
|1
|Carlton Morris
|Luton
|36
|29
|1
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|23
|19
|1
|Elijah Adebayo
|Luton
|26
|14
|1
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|31
|20
|1
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|18
|11
|1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|33
|20
|0.9
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|26
|15
|0.9
|Raheem Sterling
|Chelsea
|28
|19
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|19
|15
|0.9
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|32
|24
|0.9
|Moussa Diaby
|Aston Villa
|36
|20
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|29
|17
|0.9
|Lyle Foster
|Burnley
|22
|17
|0.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Nottm Forest
|32
|20
|0.9
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|34
|22
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|26
|14
|0.8
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|31
|21
|0.8
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|27
|19
|0.8
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|34
|18
|0.8
|Willian
|Fulham
|30
|18
|0.8
|Alex Iwobi
|Everton
|30
|19
|0.8
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|27
|17
|0.8
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|28
|17
|0.7
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|28
|11
|0.7
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|30
|20
|0.7
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|33
|12
|0.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|34
|20
|0.7
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|26
|9
|0.7
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|24
|12
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|29
|11
|0.7
|Rodri
|Man City
|31
|20
|0.7
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|24
|8
|0.7
|Ross Barkley
|Luton
|31
|19
|0.7
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Brighton
|25
|9
|0.7
|Pedro Neto
|Wolves
|19
|11
|0.7
|Wilson Odobert
|Burnley
|27
|14
|0.7
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|28
|16
|0.7
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|33
|21
|0.6
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|31
|13
|0.6
|Pascal Groß
|Brighton
|33
|20
|0.6
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|33
|18
|0.6
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Luton
|28
|13
|0.6
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|31
|15
|0.6
|Cameron Archer
|Aston Villa
|28
|11
|0.6
|Jacob Brown
|Luton
|20
|7
|0.6
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|36
|16
|0.6
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|31
|13
|0.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|33
|17
|0.5
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|17
|7
|0.5
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|29
|13
|0.5
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|18
|6
|0.5
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|35
|17
|0.5
|Douglas Luiz
|Aston Villa
|33
|17
|0.5
|Conor Gallagher
|Chelsea
|34
|17
|0.5
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|36
|18
|0.5
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|30
|11
|0.5
|Andros Townsend
|Luton
|26
|7
|0.5
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Fulham
|31
|8
|0.5
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|25
|12
|0.5
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|28
|8
|0.5
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|33
|16
|0.5
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|30
|13
|0.5
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|33
|15
|0.5
|João Palhinha
|Fulham
|31
|13
|0.5
|Gustavo Hamer
|Sheff Utd
|34
|14
|0.5
|Luca Koleosho
|Burnley
|15
|5
|0.5
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|Tottenham
|33
|6
|0.5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|20
|5
|0.4
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|32
|7
|0.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|31
|9
|0.4
|Josh Brownhill
|Burnley
|32
|11
|0.4
|Álex Moreno
|Aston Villa
|21
|5
|0.4
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|35
|13
|0.4
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|19
|6
|0.4
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|32
|12
|0.4
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|35
|13
|0.4
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|35
|14
|0.4
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|34
|14
|0.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|22
|8
|0.4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|29
|11
|0.4
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|31
|12
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|22
|7
|0.4
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|21
|5
|0.4
|Jóhann Gudmundsson
|Burnley
|25
|5
|0.4
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|27
|7
|0.4
|Jayden Bogle
|Sheff Utd
|32
|11
|0.4
|Oliver Norwood
|Sheff Utd
|27
|6
|0.4
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|24
|5
|0.4
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|21
|4
|0.4
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|29
|9
|0.4
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|34
|12
|0.4
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|25
|6
|0.4
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|18
|5
|0.4
|James Garner
|Everton
|35
|11
|0.4
|Tahith Chong
|Luton
|31
|7
|0.3
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|34
|11
|0.3
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|33
|7
|0.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|27
|9
|0.3
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|21
|5
|0.3
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|27
|5
|0.3
|Lorenz Assignon
|Burnley
|13
|4
|0.3
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|19
|4
|0.3
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|28
|4
|0.3
|Ben Godfrey
|Everton
|15
|4
|0.3
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|23
|6
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|26
|7
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|27
|8
|0.3
|Jordan Clark
|Luton
|21
|4
|0.3
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|30
|7
|0.3
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|31
|8
|0.3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|32
|8
|0.3
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|31
|5
|0.3
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|19
|3
|0.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|32
|9
|0.3
|Amadou Onana
|Everton
|28
|6
|0.3
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Fulham
|20
|5
|0.3
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|34
|9
|0.3
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|19
|4
|0.3
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|29
|7
|0.3
|Ameen Al Dakhil
|Burnley
|13
|3
|0.3
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|35
|8
|0.3
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|30
|7
|0.2
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|31
|6
|0.2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|24
|3
|0.2
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|18
|4
|0.2
|Kurt Zouma
|West Ham
|31
|7
|0.2
|Emerson Royal
|Tottenham
|21
|3
|0.2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|28
|5
|0.2
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|27
|5
|0.2
|Reece Burke
|Luton
|21
|4
|0.2
|Alfie Doughty
|Luton
|35
|7
|0.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|28
|6
|0.2
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|3
|0.2
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|27
|5
|0.2
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|27
|5
|0.2
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|17
|3
|0.2
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|36
|8
|0.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|26
|4
|0.2
|Vinicius Souza
|Sheff Utd
|34
|6
|0.2
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|21
|4
|0.2
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|25
|5
|0.2
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|27
|4
|0.2
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|35
|7
|0.2
|Jack Robinson
|Sheff Utd
|32
|6
|0.2
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|11
|2
|0.2
|Nayef Aguerd
|West Ham
|21
|4
|0.2
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|18
|3
|0.2
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|28
|5
|0.2
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|28
|5
|0.2
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Arsenal
|20
|2
|0.2
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|36
|6
|0.2
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|30
|5
|0.2
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|28
|5
|0.2
|Zanka
|Brentford
|13
|2
|0.2
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|32
|5
|0.2
|Anel Ahmedhodzic
|Sheff Utd
|30
|5
|0.2
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|28
|2
|0.2
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|33
|5
|0.2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|30
|5
|0.2
|John Stones
|Man City
|16
|2
|0.2
|Clément Lenglet
|Aston Villa
|13
|2
|0.2
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|30
|4
|0.2
|Maximilian Kilman
|Wolves
|36
|6
|0.2
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|17
|2
|0.2
|Dara O'Shea
|Burnley
|31
|5
|0.2
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|3
|0.2
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|31
|4
|0.2
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|26
|3
|0.2
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|27
|4
|0.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|33
|5
|0.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|33
|5
|0.2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|27
|4
|0.2
|Thiago Silva
|Chelsea
|28
|4
|0.2
|Teden Mengi
|Luton
|28
|4
|0.2
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|23
|3
|0.2
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|25
|2
|0.1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|29
|3
|0.1
|Josh Cullen
|Burnley
|23
|3
|0.1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|24
|3
|0.1
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|16
|2
|0.1
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|31
|4
|0.1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|36
|5
|0.1
|Raphaël Varane
|Man Utd
|21
|2
|0.1
|Sergio Reguilón
|Man Utd
|23
|2
|0.1
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|17
|2
|0.1
|Vitinho
|Burnley
|30
|3
|0.1
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|33
|4
|0.1
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|34
|4
|0.1
|Emerson
|West Ham
|34
|4
|0.1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|35
|4
|0.1
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|26
|2
|0.1
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|27
|2
|0.1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|22
|2
|0.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|30
|3
|0.1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|36
|4
|0.1
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|24
|2
|0.1
|Gabriel Osho
|Luton
|19
|2
|0.1
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|29
|3
|0.1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|31
|3
|0.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|32
|3
|0.1
|Amari'i Bell
|Luton
|22
|2
|0.1
|Luke Thomas
|Sheff Utd
|12
|1
|0.1
|Sander Berge
|Burnley
|35
|3
|0.1
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|15
|1
|0.1
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|24
|2
|0.1
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|35
|3
|0.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|29
|2
|0.1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|27
|2
|0.1
|Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu
|Luton
|26
|1
|0.1
|Jamaal Lascelles
|Newcastle
|16
|1
|0.1
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|25
|2
|0.1
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|15
|1
|0.1
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|14
|1
|0.1
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Luton
|16
|1
|0.1
|Auston Trusty
|Sheff Utd
|30
|2
|0.1
|Tom Lockyer
|Luton
|15
|1
|0.1
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|26
|1
|0.1
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|31
|2
|0.1
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|17
|1
|0.1
|Moussa Niakhaté
|Nottm Forest
|19
|1
|0.1
|Tim Ream
|Fulham
|17
|1
|0.1
|Lloyd Kelly
|Bournemouth
|21
|1
|0.1
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|34
|2
|0.1
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Man Utd
|19
|1
|0.1
|Orel Mangala
|Nottm Forest
|20
|1
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|21
|1
|0.1
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|25
|1
|0.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|20
|1
|0.1
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|31
|1
|0.1
|Issa Kaboré
|Luton
|24
|1
|0.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|32
|1
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Burnley
|26
|1
|0
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|36
|0
|0
|Thomas Kaminski
|Luton
|36
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|36
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|35
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|35
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|35
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|34
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|33
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|31
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|31
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|29
|0
|0
|James Trafford
|Burnley
|28
|0
|0
|Wes Foderingham
|Sheff Utd
|28
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|27
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|26
|0
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|25
|0
|0
|Ben Osborn
|Sheff Utd
|23
|0
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|23
|0
|0
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|23
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|21
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|21
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|20
|0
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|20
|0
|0
|Djordje Petrovic
|Chelsea
|20
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|20
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|19
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|19
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|17
|0
|0
|Matt Turner
|Nottm Forest
|17
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|16
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Man Utd
|16
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|16
|0
|0
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|16
|0
|0
|Jordan Beyer
|Burnley
|15
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|14
|0
|0
|Maxime Esteve
|Burnley
|14
|0
|0
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|14
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|14
|0
|0
|George Baldock
|Sheff Utd
|13
|0
|0
|Marvelous Nakamba
|Luton
|13
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|12
|0
|0
Speaking of Isak, his fledgling partnership with Callum Wilson - trialed to good effect last season and once again last Saturday - should strike fear into defenders great and good.
Both forwards are in the top six for shots on target this season. In his last outing against Burnley, the Swede tested the keeper on three occasions.
Back Isak to have 2 or more shots on target @
Tottenham v Burnley (Sat, 15:00) - In need of repair
Anything other than three points will see the Clarets make a swift return to the Championship and though victory in North London feels like a tall order, we must factor in that Spurs are in horrible shape right now.
Four defeats back-to-back has seen them ship in 13 and furthermore it's shone a great big spotlight on two flaws that have long hindered them.
Spurs are woeful at defending set pieces, conceding 14 times from dead-ball situations in 2023/24. And no other team have lost possession more in their defensive third.
Can Burnley take advantage of such failings? Certainly Postecoglou's creation looks broken and will need repairing over the summer, but Son Heung-min is a genuine threat to the visitors' survival hopes. Bagging a hat-trick when they last met in September the forward has eight goal involvements from prior encounters.
Goals are the way to go here, and a fair few of them. Both teams have scored in eight of Burnley's last nine games while Tottenham's fixtures this season have produced an average of 3.6.
Back over 4.5 goals @
West Ham v Luton (Sat, 15:00) - Down fighting
A defeat would all-but-condemn the Hatters to the drop so expect them to play to their strengths, with plenty of ambition and intent shown down the flanks.
The return of Elijah Adebayo is a big plus for Rob Edwards and it's not a coincidence that 40% of the striker's goals this season have come from headers. Luton have fired over 801 crosses all told, a league high.
It naturally follows too that Luton have amassed a high volume of corners this term.
Another well-known trope associated with the relegation strugglers is that they score regularly late-on, but they have notched inside 20 minutes at St James Park, Anfield, the Vitality Stadium and at Spurs in 2024. It may therefore be pertinent that only Burnley and Sheffield United have conceded more first-half goals than the Hammers in 2023/24.
Whether they have the wherewithal to maintain a lead however remains to be seen, with Mohammed Kudus' 4.6 successful dribbles per 90 surpassed only by Jeremy Doku and Jarrod Bowen boasting four in his last five at home.
Heartache possibly awaits.
Back Luton to score 1+ goals and 5+ Luton corners @
Wolves v Crystal Palace (Sat, 15:00) - Polar opposites
A heavy defeat to little resistance at the Etihad last week has done little to dissuade those who believe Wolves' race is run. Gary O'Neil's men has been second-best in duels won in four of their last five fixtures, against City considerably so.
Rash tackles have took the place of committed ones, as evidenced by Nelson Semedo picking up five bookings in his last 10. Wolves have averaged 3.2 yellows per game since their poor run began at the end of March.
A very different narrative applies to Palace whose season figuratively began only three months ago when Oliver Glasner took charge and put them on the front foot.
Benefiting hugely from this more offensive approach, an attacking trio of Olise, Eze and Mateta are running amok, the latter in especially prolific mood. The French striker boasts six goals in six.
With Wolves porous in recent weeks an away victory is fancied, though don't discount a late consolation. Palace have conceded the most top-flight goals this term (10) in added-on time.
Back Mateta to score anytime @
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (Sat, 17:30) - Look at the stars
Forest are unfortunate to face Chelsea in possibly their best moment of the season, after seeing off Spurs and West Ham, both times to nil. Clawing back a two-goal deficit at Villa Park is not to be sniffed at either.
Yet the Blues remain unpredictable on the road, with an inability to keep clean sheets away from the Bridge. They last managed to do so on October 2nd.
A win for the Tricky Trees will either guarantee safety or virtually secure it and their player to watch is Morgan Gibbs-White, creator of big chances every 2.3 games. Callum Hudson-Odoi is coming into form too.
As for the Blues, besides Cole Palmer's obvious threats, Noni Madueke is averaging 3.3 successful dribbles per 90 while Nicolas Jackson has six goal involvements in five.
For all of their recent improvements, Chelsea's discipline problems cannot be overlooked.
They have already picked up the second most cautions in Premier League history. Four more at the weekend and they accrue a very unwelcome record.
Back BTTS and Chelsea over 2.5 cards @
Man United v Arsenal (Sun, 16:30) - Vast disparity
There are a hundred ways to illustrate the vast disparity between these two sides at present, not least Arsenal's odds to score twice or more at Old Trafford this Sunday.
The title-chasers are 2/71.29 to do so and you would presumably get similar for Mikel Arteta to stray outside his technical area at some juncture of the game.
Yet the price is right. Arsenal have scored 3.1 goals per 90 in 2024 while a crisis-hit United - decimated of defenders, confidence, and any real sort of game-plan - have been breached 2+ times in four of their last five sorry outings, and 51% overall this season.
It's focusing on shots though where some value can be found.
United have faced 316 in 2024, a remarkable tally, and had to deal with 10 on target against Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks.
Saka, Odegaard, Havertz and Trossard, all hell-bent on winning the league, are more than capable of getting close to that.
Back Arsenal to have 8 or more shots on target @
Aston Villa v Liverpool (Mon, 20:00) - Front-runners
The first goal here will be key because both sides are excellent front-runners. Between them, they've lost only once from a winning position (Villa at Old Trafford on Boxing Day) and for both winning positions have been the norm.
Darwin Nunez's 4.7 shots per 90 is certainly noteworthy, it being a league high, while Ollie Watkins has previous against the Reds, scoring five in past encounters.
The Uruguayan however has resided on the bench in recent weeks and Watkins has begun to misfire. Nothing major, but enough to plant a seed of doubt.
Two other players therefore demand attention.
Mo Salah, with his xGOT of 20.8, is revved up with a point to prove. Wataru Endo meanwhile has committed 2.6 fouls per 90 this term.
Read Holly Shand's Fantasy Premier League tips here
Football... Only Bettor - Listen to the latest episode here!
