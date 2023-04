Hammers looking good on the road

Brentford return to winning ways

Brighton bounce back

Crystal Palace v West Ham (12:30) - Improvements all round

It's an odd quirk that West Ham have enjoyed greater success this month on their travels, winning both of their away fixtures to nil, while encountering mixed results at the London Stadium, admittedly against top six opposition.



Still, going into April, David Moyes' men had picked up just six points from a possible 39 on the road and now they're transforming into awayday specialists.

Improved form and input from Said Benrahma and Lucas Paqueta partly explains it. The latter has scored two in two and is finally starting to show why he was widely tipped as one of the signings of last summer. To the eye - if not necessarily, the stats - Jarrod Bowen is starting to come to the fore, too.

#OddsOnThat bet backing Bowen to have 1 or more shots on target from outside the box is a shout @ 2/1

An Achilles Heel for the Hammers is the concession of early goals. They have let in seven inside 20 minutes in their last eight outings. But Palace have scored only once in a first half in 2023 and that was in the 45th minute.

That aside, however, there are more positives than negatives for the Eagles right now, even accounting for their midweek loss at Wolves. At Molineux they bossed every meaningful stat except the most meaningful of them all. It was just one of those nights.

Since Roy Hodgson's arrival, Palace have averaged 16.6 shots per 90. Prior to that it was 9.8.

Half-time draw, Palace to win most corners and have 4 or more shots on target offers 5/1

Brentford v Nottingham Forest (15:00) - Bees buzzing again

Forest will be buoyed from their midweek victory over Brighton. It was the first time this season that Steve Cooper's men have scored three goals. It was the first time this season they've won from a losing position. Despite having 12% less of the ball to their seasonal average they took on three more shots to their seasonal average.

Yet, for all the encouragement that result has brought, it should not be forgotten where it took place, at the City Ground, where they are propelled forward by their passionate home support.

Away from familiar environs, Forest's limitations have been there for all to see this season, accruing a league-low of six points on their travels and shipping in 2.6 goals per 90.

Don't expect that to dramatically change this weekend. Their other five home wins in 2022/23 were immediately followed by two draws and three losses, two of which were comprehensive.

Go for over 1.5 goals for Brentford @ 8/11

A fairly comfortable three points for Thomas Frank's side feels especially likely with the Bees buzzing from their Stamford Bridge triumph, a superb and clinical display that puts to bed a run of six games without a win.

Ivan Toney is of course the man to watch, the striker scoring 0.62 goals per 90 in 2022/23. Only three players have taken on more shots this term.

What intrigues about the 27-year-old is that in his last 12 outings, he has scored every other game. He fired blanks at the Bridge.

It should also be noted that Brentford have scored in each of their last 10 at the Gtech.





Toney to score, Toney to have 3 or more shots, and BTTS No tempts @ 5/1

Brighton v Wolves (15:00) - Back with a bang

To what extent was Brighton's defeat to Forest a Wembley hangover? All will be revealed as the Seagulls play at the Amex for the first time in 29 days.

The availability of Danny Welbeck is a huge plus for Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton boss having to rely on raw teenage talent up front in recent weeks. Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister, who have both scored the bulk of their goals on the south coast this term, will welcome the return to home soil.

All season long, Brighton have scored 3+ goals on five occasions at home. Only Manchester City and Arsenal can top that.





Back Mac Allister to score or assist @ 11/8

That hardly bodes well for Wolves, an improved team for sure under Julen Lopetegui but one that has failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 away games.

A counter-balance to this sustained failing is a newly-discovered ability to score early, notching inside half-an-hour in each of their last four outings.

As ever with Wolves, though, discipline remains an issue. Only Fulham, Palace and Forest have picked up more yellows this season. No-one comes close to matching their six dismissals.