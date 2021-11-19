Premier League tips: Villa and Newcastle to win under new bosses in gameweek 12

Chelsea to avoid Leicester trap

Leicester City v Chelsea

Saturday, 12:30

Chelsea's wastefulness came back to bite them against Burnley before the international break, but the Blues remain top as the Premier League returns this weekend. Just one point separated these sides last season, with both meetings going the way of the respective home team, but Infogol backs the visitors to come out on top this time with the Foxes struggling to match last season's results.

BTTS? Yes Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.809/1

Gerrard to begin Villa reign with a win

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, 15:00

Steven Gerrard replaced Dean Smith at Villa Park during the international break, and the former Rangers boss will be keen to turn around the fortunes of a side which has lost its last five in the league. Infogol anticipates a close contest against a Brighton side who have been tough to break down, but it could come down to narrow margins - like the suspension of visiting keeper Robert Sánchez, perhaps.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 14.50

Palace to prolong unbeaten run at Turf Moor

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 15:00

A run of six games unbeaten has helped Crystal Palace creep into the top half, and Patrick Vieira's side will hope they can keep some momentum going when they travel north to Burnley. Infogol has very little to choose between two teams who ended last season in the bottom seven spots, but Palace are considered the more likely to triumph against a side who pipped them 1-0 in the corresponding game back almost exactly a year ago.

Howe to make winning start at Newcastle

Newcastle United v Brentford

Saturday, 15:00

Eddie Howe is back in the Premier League for the first time since the summer of 2020, and has a chance to make himself an instant hero by delivering Newcastle United their first win of the season. Visitors Brentford were unfortunate to lose to Norwich last time out, and Infogol's model anticipates a close contest, but Howe's side are backed to lift themselves within touching distance of safety with a win.

BTTS? Yes Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 11.0010/1

Southampton to deny new Norwich boss Smith

Norwich City v Southampton

Saturday, 15:00

Dean Smith faced Southampton in his last Aston Villa game, and now has a meeting with the same opponents after taking over from Daniel Farke at Carrow Road. The Canaries lost the corresponding game 3-0 when these sides met in 2020, and Ralph Hasenhüttl's Saints are in good shape to make it five league games without defeat and, potentially, three without conceding a goal.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 12.0011/1

United to ease pressure on manager Solskjær

Watford v Manchester United

Saturday, 15:00

While Manchester United have been out of sorts at home, they've still only lost one away league game since January 2020. Ole Gunnar Solskjær's team haven't had the performances to match their results on the road, but the manager can demonstrate why he's the right man for the task by claiming three points against a Watford side who have averaged 2.12 xGA on home soil this season.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-3 @ 13.0012/1

Little to choose between Wolves and West Ham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Saturday, 15:00

Two of this season's impressive attacking sides go head to head at Molineux, with West Ham aiming to prolong a winning run which has lifted them to third in the table, but Infogol can't find much to choose between the teams. Wolves were beaten on the road last time out, but their 1.80 xGF average at home will concern the visitors, who will be without Angelo Ogbonna after the influential defender suffered an ACL injury in the win over Liverpool.

BTTS? Yes Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-1 @ 7.206/1

Liverpool to finally end Arsenal's unbeaten run

Liverpool v Arsenal

Saturday, 17:30

Liverpool's long unbeaten run finally ended before the international break, and their next opponents are unlikely to be pushovers. Arsenal haven't lost any of their last eight in the league, and never looked like being beaten against Watford last time out, but a trip to Anfield - where the home side registered 21 shots in a 3-1 win last season - could be what brings Mikel Arteta's side back down to earth.

BTTS? Yes Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.4017/2

Man City to keep Everton waiting for a win

Manchester City v Everton

Sunday, 14:00

Everton's stalemate with Tottenham earlier in the month made it five winless games on the bounce, so a trip to the Etihad Stadium will be the last thing they wanted. City have averaged just 0.48 xGA per game at home, though they lost their last game in front of their own fans, and it's hard to see anything other than a comfortable home win on Sunday afternoon.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 7.4013/2

Conte to continue unbeaten start at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

Sunday, 16:30

The international break allowed Antonio Conte to introduce his Tottenham squad to his training methods more closely, while also helping Harry Kane rediscover his goalscoring touch. Next up for the London side is a home meeting with Leeds United, who lost 3-0 in north London back in January and have struggled at the back this season, suggesting this could well be the game where the Spurs boss gets his first league win.