Premier League Tips: Villa and Burnley to earn important points in gameweek 17

Man Utd to get the better of Brentford

Brentford v Manchester United

Tuesday, 19:30

While Man Utd's trip to west London comes against the backdrop of a Covid outbreak in the Red Devils' squad which could lead to a postponement, Infogol's model gives Ralf Rangnick's side the edge with all other things being equal. The Bees won their last game against Watford, having created the better chances but relying on a late penalty, but the in-form visitors have been backed to triumph after three league wins on the spin

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.809/1

Smith to fall short against former club

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Tuesday, 19:45

Dean Smith will welcome his former charges to Carrow Road as Norwich boss, with Aston Villa enjoying a mini-resurgence since the manager's dismissal. After tasting victory in Smith's first game, the Canaries are now winless in four and Infogol makes them slight underdogs against a Villa side who have won three out of five under their own new manager Steven Gerrard

City to add to Leeds worries

Manchester City v Leeds United

Tuesday, 20:00

Leeds were a little unfortunate in their weekend defeat to Chelsea, so league leaders Manchester City won't be underestimating them, but Marcelo Bielsa's side have been struggling at the back with key men missing games this season. The visitors are averaging 1.74 xGA per game - worse than two of the only five games below them - and this may be one where the reigning champions have too much in attack.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 7.807/1

Wolves to suffer fifth straight shutout

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wednesday, 19:30

After four successive games without finding the net, the last thing Wolves will have wanted is a one-game ban for Raúl Jiménez. The Mexican's absence could make a tough trip to Brighton even tougher, with the hosts already having extra rest after the postponement of their weekend meeting with Tottenham. However, the Seagulls could also be depleted amid Covid cases around the club.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 12.0011/1

Burnley to open up relegation battle with home win

Burnley v Watford

Wednesday, 19:30

Burnley's problems in front of goal continued at the weekend, with their goalless draw against West Ham leaving them as the league's second-lowest scorers in real terms and third-lowest for xGF. They'll hope for a change of fortune against a Watford side struggling to keep opponents at bay, and Infogol backs Sean Dyche's side to hand the Hornets a fifth straight league loss and leapfrog them in the table.

Palace to go back-to-back at home

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Wednesday, 19:30

Palace showed some attacking oomph in their weekend victory over Everton, and will hope they can get some momentum going in a second successive game at Selhurst Park. Opponents Southampton are winless in five, and Infogol backs Patrick Vieira's side to take advantage of their 0.74 xGA average on home soil to claim all three points and potentially climb into the top half.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 10.009/1

Arsenal to hand West Ham derby defeat

Arsenal v West Ham United

Wednesday, 20:00

Arsenal returned to form on Saturday after some nervy moments against Southampton, and Mikel Arteta's team have a 1.04 xGA average to thank for the second-best home points return in the league. The visitors are depleted at the back - though Aaron Cresswell could return from injury - and could face a repeat of the corresponding fixture last season when they lost thanks to a late Eddie Nketiah winner.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 10.009/1

Leicester to build on Newcastle victory

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Thursday, 19:30

Leicester were dominant against Newcastle on Sunday, even if the four-goal winning margin flattered them a little, and their underlying attacking numbers look far stronger at home than on the road. If the game gets the go-ahead, visitors Tottenham will be welcoming players back after their last two games - against Rennes and Brighton - were postponed amid a widespread Covid outbreak. Infogol's model backs the hosts to claim victory against the undercooked Londoners despite losing Jonny Evans to injury over the weekend.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.208/1

Chelsea to hand Everton another away setback

Chelsea v Everton

Thursday, 19:45

Everton only briefly stopped the rot against Arsenal before falling to another defeat against Crystal Palace, and Rafa Benitez's side are coming off four straight defeats away from Goodison Park. Infogol doesn't expect any surprises against the league leaders, who benefited from an own goal and a penalty to win the corresponding fixture last season.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 8.4015/2

Liverpool to cruise through clash with Newcastle

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Thursday, 20:00

A trip to Anfield isn't likely to fill Newcastle with hope after an average of 1.90 xGA on their travels, with the Reds boasting a hugely impressive home goal return in real and expected terms. Last season's meeting ended all square thanks to Joe Willock's late equaliser, but Infogol doesn't anticipate a repeat of that result with Liverpool in much more consistent home form this term.