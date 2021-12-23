Premier League Tips: Spurs and West Ham to claim London wins in gameweek 18

Burnley to claim valuable win

Burnley v Everton

Sunday, 15:00

Burnley can climb out of the bottom three if they win on Boxing Day and rivals Watford lose earlier in the afternoon, and this is exactly what Infogol expects to happen. Opponents Everton rode their luck to pick up a point at Chelsea with a bare bones line-up, and Sean Dyche's side are expected to have a slight edge if they can improve on the 0.55 xGF average from their last three outings.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 11.521/2

Man City to blow Leicester away

Manchester City v Leicester City

Sunday, 15:00

Leicester are coming into this game off the back of a draining League Cup exit, and they'll hope this doesn't put a dampener on things after beginning to rediscover their attacking form. League leaders City look like a tough task for even the best sides around, though, and the 0.25 xGA average across their last three away games means Brendan Rodgers' side may need luck as well as form to stand a chance.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 8.007/1

Arsenal to complete double over Norwich

Norwich City v Arsenal

Sunday, 15:00

Arsenal's victory at home to Norwich in September was their first in the league this season, but the Gunners have played themselves into form and go into this meeting off the back of three straight league wins with a 2.80 xGF average across the trio. The hosts have lost their last three, with their defensive fragility remaining, and Infogol's model anticipates an away victory.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.4017/2

Spurs to win London derby

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Sunday, 15:00

Spurs' comfortable defeat at Selhurst Park was one of the early signs that the north London side would need to move on from Nuno Espiríto Santo, and his replacement Antonio Conte has started well enough to make a victory in the return game look likely. Palace have been better at home than away this term, with their xGF average dropping substantially, and Infogol gives the hosts the upper hand here.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 9.4017/2

West Ham to pull selves out of difficult run

West Ham United v Southampton

Sunday, 15:00

These two sides played out a drab 0-0 earlier in the season, with West Ham's Michail Antonio sent off, and the hosts may be without the Jamaica striker from the start following his positive Covid test. That said, the visitors' recent winless run means Infogol's model gives a narrow edge to David Moyes' side, who will be hoping for better fortunes at home after failing to win any of their last three on the road in all competitions.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.208/1

Chelsea to pip Villa in tight game

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Sunday, 17:30

Chelsea may be able to welcome back some players after illness and injury when they travel to Villa Park, and the Blues will hope this allows them to refine some verve after a couple of underwhelming results in the league. The reverse fixture brought a comfortable win for Thomas Tuchel's side, but the arrival of Steven Gerrard in Birmingham has brought the kind of improvement which should make this closer.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.208/1

Brighton to complete double over Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Sunday, 20:00

Leandro Trossard's late winner settled the tie when these teams met in September, and Brentford's recent unpredictable form leaves Infogol's model favouring the home side. The Seagulls are averaging just 1.19 xGA per game at home, and were unfortunate to win none of their last three at the Amex Stadium, though Thomas Frank's side will be able to welcome back key man Ivan Toney.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 10.009/1

Man Utd to continue winning run

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Monday, 20:00

Man Utd's home win over Newcastle was one of their better performances this season, and their opponents haven't shown enough improvement under Eddie Howe to suggest they can avoid a repeat. Ralf Rangnick's side haven't seen a dramatic improvement in their underlying numbers, but should have more than enough against opponents whose last three games have seen them average 2.97 xGA.