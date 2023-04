Man Utd will be tested by Everton

Man Utd v Everton

Saturday, 12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Casemiro's absence has created a goalscoring problem for Erik ten Hag. That might not have been expected but losing their most important midfielder has led to Bruno Fernandes being moved into a deeper role, and with Wout Weghorst receiving minimal support from sideways players like Marcel Sabitzer, United have slowed down - producing a total of just 3.2 xG across their last four matches.

Sean Dyche will hope to create a similar situation on Saturday, then, taking advantage of the sleepy early kick-off to frustrate Man Utd with a low block 4-5-1 formation. The aim will be to replicate how Southampton drew 0-0 at Old Trafford last month: sit off, crowd the middle, and force United to shuttle the ball out to the isolated Marcus Rashford and Antony.

It might work, although Everton's task is complicated by the absence of the suspended Abdoulaye Doucoure, which means Dyche will have to trust Tom Davies in the midfield three. This is an obvious weakness, particularly when it comes to his erratic pressing, and might be enough to give the hosts the space they need to record a narrow victory.

Back Man Utd & Under 2.5 goals @ 13/5

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday, 15:00

Frank Lampard's stunning return to Chelsea as interim manager makes sense. His previous tenure at the club was defined by maddeningly-open attacking football as Chelsea fanned out, expressed themselves with abandon, and then were left vulnerable to opposition counters.

But with Graham Potter having laid down positional structure, and with the players bored of it, Lampard might be just what they need.

Lampard's instruction to get creative might unshackle Chelsea enough to put together a few wins, particularly with the detailed tactical coaching still there from the years under Thomas Tuchel and Potter.

Wolves are the perfect first opponents, because their move towards a slower form of possession football under Julen Lopetegui makes them vulnerable to vertical attacking football from a buoyant Chelsea.

Leeds United sliced through them to score four times in their last match despite Wolves holding 65.9% of the ball, and with things deteriorating rapidly for Lopetegui's side a hard-pressing, gung-ho Chelsea performance should work.

The danger for Chelsea supporters is that Lampard puts a good-enough run together to get the job on a permanent basis.

Back Chelsea -1 handicap @ 11/4

Southampton v Man City

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

It might seem ridiculous to suggest the rock-bottom club can hold Manchester City, but historically this is exactly the sort of contest that Pep Guardiola hates.

Southampton beat Man City 2-0 in the EFL Cup earlier this season and have a strong record against the 'big six', recently winning at Stamford Bridge and drawing 0-0 at Old Trafford.

Their game-plan won't be too complicated. In a very narrow 4-4-2, their two strikers will look to cut off the supply line to Rodri and John Stones, while the wingers work furiously to provide cover to their full-backs against Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.

That will leave James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, Southampton's two best and most important players, to snap at the heels of Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

It could work, slowing things down and forcing Man City into one of their more timid performances, especially if Erling Haaland is back in the first 11. He is fit to face Southampton and yet Man City were much improved with Julio Alvarez dropping off the front and linking like a more typical Guardiola player.

If Haaland is back, Saints can stay rigidly in their shape and pull off a big result.

Back Man City to score under 1.5 goals @ 22/1

Liverpool v Arsenal

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

At Anfield, Liverpool have been considerably better than on the road, winning 30 points compared to 13, with the difference only becoming more pronounced over time: they have won each of their last four and to an 11-0 aggregate score.

Arsenal can expect a very tough game, although Liverpool's desire to press hard should still make for an entertaining match with chances for both sides.

There are various areas of the pitch in which Arsenal hold an advantage, most obviously in central midfield. Oleksandr Zinchenko will drop in to assist Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard to potentially overwhelm the Liverpool three (assuming Jurgen Klopp does not again go for the disastrous 4-2-4 that allowed Man City to dominate).

With Arsenal likely to be able to build comfortably into the final third, the key battle is on Liverpool's right.

Mikel Arteta likes his team to play mainly down the right through Bukayo Saka and Odegaard, who combine to draw the opposition over to one side before the ball is suddenly switched - via Ben White and Partey - out to the other side, where there are fewer bodies.

When that happens, Gabriel Martinelli will go one-on-one with the error-prone Trent Alexander-Arnold. It is a mismatch that should provide Arsenal with the three points.

Back Arsenal @ 11/8