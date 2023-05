Magpies to add to Leeds' misery

Spurs can avoid further chaos with Emery's Villa

Chelsea are back, but not with a bang

Leeds have scored and conceded in each of their last 10 outings, games that have averaged 4.2 goals. Newcastle meanwhile have scored 2+ goals in eight of their last 10 but parsimony has deserted them at the back.

In their most recent 12 contests, the Magpies have conceded at a rate of a goal every 67.5 minutes. In the 12 games prior, it was 270 minutes.

In short, if this is a dour 0-0 encounter, hats will be eaten.

The appointment of Sam Allardyce adds an extra layer of intrigue to this lunchtime affair and it's certainly an interesting quirk that the formerly 'tached firefighter has won more games against Newcastle than any other top-flight side.



Alex Keble is one who believes the visitors will find it tough-going on Saturday.

But contrasting fortunes late-on in games persuades us otherwise. No team have been breached more in the second period than Leeds while Newcastle have scored 16 of their last 25 after the break.

Back the Magpies to win the second half @ 10/11

Back-to-back 1-0 losses on the road has dampened spirits at Villa Park but their recent home record is a big plus, nonetheless. In their last five outings on home soil, Unai Emery's men have won to nil.

These wins came amidst a sustained upsurge in form that saw Villa unbeaten in 10 but in truth their lapses of late felt on the cards because since beating Newcastle in impressive fashion in mid-April they have averaged just two shots on target per 90.



Villa don't concede many, granted, but their supply line is drying up.



Their decent defensive record won't overly concern Harry Kane who boasts a healthy return against the Villans, with 11 goal involvements in 12 past meetings.

The second-highest goal-scorer in Premier League history has converted every 121 minutes across 2022/23 with a 62% shot accuracy. He's the most obvious threat throughout.



Moreover, for the first time in a long time Spurs looked compact and well-drilled last week and they should be fancied to prevail here, even if chances may be at a premium.

Kane to score anytime and under 3.5 goals offers up 7/2



All season long it has been suggested that unless Forest find a way to win on their travels they are doomed to drop. After picking up just six points from a possible 51 away from the City Ground they have only two further opportunities remaining.

Worse yet, the first is against a Chelsea side who, in the final ten minutes at Bournemouth last week, finally remembered they are Chelsea.

All told, it was not an emphatic reminder, with the Blues still possessing glitches in their matrix, particularly at the back. This will interest Morgan Gibbs White who has 12 goal involvements this term.

But simply by virtue of winning - and ending an atrocious run that dates back to early March - we can expect a more confident performance at the Bridge. Given the disparity in quality that may suffice.

Steve Cooper's men have averaged a league-low of 37.5% possession this season and will once again put in the hard yards. It's notable therefore that no team have picked up more yellows cards in 2022/23.

Back over 2.5 cards for the visitors @ Evens

Palace's decent home record pre-dates the arrival of Roy Hodgson, with only one loss in their last eight and that a narrow defeat to Manchester City. What tells a more accurate story however is that five of them have been draws, three goal-less.

Focusing on that though downplays their most recent display at Selhurst Park, an exhilarating thriller that saw the Eagles put together another 15-minute blitzkrieg of goals under Hodgson, their third in a matter of weeks. Eberechi Eze has been a particular stand-out, notching four in six.



As for the Cherries, they continue to take big swings, hitting as often as they miss, and with three away wins on the bounce Gary O'Neil's side will head to the capital in fine fettle.

Two of their most potent attacking threats - Dominic Solanke and Phillip Billing - have scored 69.2% of their combined goals away from the Vitality Stadium.

Eze to score or assist and over 1.5 goals in the first half is a shout @ 7/2



The Reds last conceded at Old Trafford in the league way back on February 8th and even if they have encountered some serious problems since - not least a seven-goal pasting at Anfield and consecutive 1-0 away losses that brings us to this juncture - their ability to negotiate opponents at home should not be under-estimated.

All season, United have led the way for goals scored via counter attacks, and the sight of Marcus Rashford haring onto an arced delivery from Bruno Fernandes, as opponents furiously back-pedal after over-committing, is such a familiar sight out on the vast Old Trafford pitch.

The Portuguese schemer has created 34 chances for Rashford all campaign, an astronomical amount.

But will Wolves over-commit, even if they will be tempted to test a United back-line deprived of their first choice centre-backs?

After shipping in six at Brighton, Julen Lopetegui's side will surely set up conservatively, keeping the score-line down, if not overly affecting the result.

Back United to win to nil @ 11/8

The Saints may be winless in 10 and heading for the Championship but at least they have amassed a respectable corner-count this season, more than their relegation rivals and not a million miles away from Manchester United.

Admittedly, as consolations go, this is like falling into sewerage and discovering it isn't raw but hey, it's something.

Elsewhere, positives are extremely thin on the ground for a brow-beaten side that has shipped in a goal every 35 minutes since early March. Most permutations this weekend will see them down. Will they at least go down fighting?

Suggestions that Fulham were already 'on the beach' were disproven last Monday courtesy of a five-star performance against Leicester, and it was a display made all-the-more impressive from being deprived of Mitrovic and Pereira.

In their absence, up stepped one of the most under-rated talents in the top-flight, Tom Cairney to put in a Man of the Match showing with two goals to boot. The Scot is worth backing to see out a campaign mainly spent on the bench in style.

Back Cairney to have 2 or more shots, over 9.5 corners in game, and Saints to be shown most cards @ 14/1

