Manchester City showed why they were heavy odds-on favourites to win the Premier League despite sitting five points behind Arsenal before tonight's game as they brushed asise the Gunners at the Etihad.

Two goals from Kevin De Bruyne and one more from John Stones sealed the three points in a match where Arsenal managed a solitary shot on target.

Mikel Arteta's side remain top of the table with a two-point lead over Man City, though Pep Guardiola's side still have two games in hand - against West Ham & Brighton.

De Bruyne's fast start

Things could not have started much better for Manchester City. Just seven minutes were on the clock when Erling Haaland brilliantly brought down a long pass, spun Rob Holding and slipped in Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian maestro took it in his stride before opening his body and superbly placing the ball from outside the area into Aaron Ramsdale's near post. His first goal extended his scoring record against the Gunners to seven - his favourite opponent.

7 - Kevin De Bruyne has scored seven goals against Arsenal in the Premier League, two more goals than he has scored against any other side in the competition. Statement. pic.twitter.com/18SL5Lt3n8 -- OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2023

That goal saw City matched at 1.182/11 on the Betfair Exchange.

The first half was dominated by City with Arsenal managing just two shots (0 on target) and failing to lay a glove on their title rivals. Arsenal were out to 6.05/1.

Stones' header shortened City to 1.11 1/9

Arsenal may well have been happy heading into HT just one-nil down. However, Kevin De Bruyne (again) and John Stones had other ideas.

Heading into stoppage time inside the first half, City were awarded a free-kick. Kevin De Bruyne whipped in a beauty of a ball and John Stones was Johnny on the spot to head home.

A VAR delay threatened to halt the celebrations but despair turned to ecstasy when it was proven he was indeed onside. City's 2-0 lead heading into the break saw the home side matched as low as 1.111/9 on the Exchange, with the Gunners at this point 9.617/2.

City had a greater than 90% chance of winning the Premier League title.

Haaland the provider

Erling Haaland swapped goals for assists as he registered his second assist of the evening less than 10 minutes into the second half.

Arsenal were guilty all evening of gifting the ball to Manchester City - sometimes through City's pressing but mainly through their own errors - and one more from Martin Odegaard let Haaland have it.

He decided to slip in De Bruyne for his second as his cool finish past Ramsdale sealed the pints for City with over half an hour remaining.

Rob Holding pulled one back for Arsenal late on but Erling Haaland would go on to have the last laugh, slotting past Ramsdale in the final moments to net his 49th goal of the season in all competitions.

Man City are now 1/20 to win the Premier League title once more on the Sportsbook, and it looks like a case of "what if" for Mikel Arteta's young Arsenal side who are now four matches without a win, and 9/1 to win their first title in 19 years.

City 5/4 for the treble

With the Premier League seemingly wrapped up according to the punters, Man City are now 5/4 for the domestic and European treble this season.

They need to overcome current Champions League holders Real Madrid over two legs, whilst they face the Red half of Manchester in the FA Cup final in June.

Man City are 8/15 to beat Manchester United and win the FA Cup, whilst you can back them odds-on at 4/6 to win the UEFA Champions League.