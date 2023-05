Will Harry reign on Palace parade at 7/4?

Palace boosted to 7/2 to celebrate historic moment

Back Harry to cause a scene at a huge 66/1

Will Harry & Wil(f) battle it out stride for stride at 15/2?

Back Harry to steal all the headlines on Coronation Saturday at 22/1

Betfair have boosted a host of Coronation specials ahead of the historic event in London this Saturday.

Not only is King Charles III set to officially take the throne, but in even bigger events in North London, an out-of-form Spurs side are welcoming Crystal Palace to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We've got 31-year-old Ryan Mason - born some 38 years and 11 days after Queen Elizabeth II was Coronated, sending his charges into battle against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace - a man who was just under five years of age when Britain last saw a Coronation.

There is a man who has literally seen it all.

Will Harry be smiling on Saturday?

Much noise was made about Harry's appearance on Saturday, but the pre-match news conference seems to suggest he has indeed passed his tests and will be present come 3pm.

Now, will he be there to support his fellow comrades or is he looking to steal the limelight? Well, he has been boosted on Betfair to 22/1 to score another Premier League hat-trick (from 18/1).

If you think Harry will have his moment on Saturday but not quite big enough to write home about, then you can at least take the value in the boosted 7/4 shot the proud Englishman both scores and Spurs win the match (was 6/4).

Back Harry to cause a scene on Saturday

We know it has to go one of two ways here. Harry is either delighted to be out there, showing his true leadership at a time of crisis, or, he decides to take his opportunity on the biggest stage (English Football's 3pm slot), and causes a scene.

After all, he has been talking about the lack of character in the ranks for months, and it might just become too much for him.

Betfair have boosted Harry up to 66/1 to receive a red card on Saturday, all the way from 50/1.

Talk about picking your moment to really drive your point of view home.

Plenty of brotherly love expected on Saturday

Perhaps it's all the media that is causing such a dramatic scene. We have a huge event taking place in North London and it's only right the two main men show up, act accordingly, and shake hands at the end.

Well, both men are in great form after scoring last week, and the only headlines they want to be written are that they both gave it their all.

Will Harry make Coronation Saturday all about him? -- Betfair (@Betfair) May 5, 2023

Harry and Wil(f) will both be looking to make their own unique mark on Saturday and they have been boosted to both score at 15/2 (was 11/2).

What both men need to realise is that it is not about them on Saturday, it is about the wider establishment, and where they will finish as a club, in the league.

Back Palace to celebrate on historic day

The most important thing on Saturday is that the Palace go home happy. Although the fans prefer their nickname of the Eagles.

Manager Roy Hodgson has done a superb job after taking the role last month, and his leadership has steered the club away from relegation.

The elder statesman has improved his credibility massively since being catapulted into the limelight, and plenty of adoring fans will be in attendance here to witness the youthful nature in which he is set to take everything that is thrown his way on Saturday.

He may well even change formation.

Whatever route he decides to go down will be with the establishment's interests at heart, and that is why Betfair have boosted Palace to 7/2 to go to sleep happy come Saturday evening.