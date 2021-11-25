Premier League Tips: Defeat for managerless Man Utd in gameweek 13

Arsenal to keep Newcastle waiting for win

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Saturday, 12:30

While Arsenal were under par against Liverpool last weekend, they have looked strong against bottom-half teams this season and nothing suggests Newcastle will be an exception. The visitors are still yet to win, though last week's draw with Brentford at least demonstrated some attacking promise, and a repeat of the Gunners' victory over these opponents could be on the cards.

BTTS? Yes Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.208/1

Palace to hand Gerrard first Villa loss

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday, 15:00

A late flurry gave Aston Villa victory in Steven Gerrard's first game in charge, but they may find things tougher away to a Palace side still unbeaten at Selhurst Park. Patrick Vieira's side are averaging just 0.70 xGA on home soil, and Infogol's model backs them to take the points and extend an unbeaten league stretch which dates all the way back to September.

Liverpool to continue impressive home form

Liverpool v Southampton

Saturday, 15:00

Liverpool's attacking dominance against Arsenal last time out pointed to a team who can't be underestimated, and a trip to Anfield is the last thing Southampton will want after missing chances in their defeat at Norwich last weekend. Jürgen Klopp's hosts are averaging 2.58 xGF per game at home this season, and there's little to suggest this game will go against the numbers.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 10.5019/2

Wolves to bring Norwich back down to earth

Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, 15:00

Norwich are off the bottom of the table after successive victories, but they've got a tough challenge ahead against a Wolves side whose results have finally caught up with their underlying numbers to take them into the top six. The Canaries' home xGF of 1.15 per game is the second-worst in the entire Premier League, and Infogol backs Bruno Lage's visitors to shut them out on Saturday.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 12.0011/1

Brighton to end winless run

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Saturday, 17:30

We're getting towards the point where Brighton might have to start worrying about their form, despite an impressive recent comeback at Liverpool, but they can fix that with a win over opponents who are already concerned. Leeds could end this weekend in the bottom three after failing to deal with an injury crisis which would leave most clubs in trouble, and Infogol's model expects the Seagulls to deal them another blow.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 11.5021/2

Brentford to win battle of out-of-form sides

Brentford v Everton

Sunday, 14:00

Neither of these sides have won a league game since October 3, and both have slipped down the Premier League table as a result. Both teams have underlying numbers which suggest they should be higher than their bottom-half berths, but momentum will be a concern and Thomas Frank's hosts will hope their slight edge on Infogol's model can be converted into three valuable points and lift them above their opponents.

BTTS? Yes Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 10.5019/2

Spurs to continue to climb under Conte

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 14:00

Spurs showed plenty of attacking intent in their comeback victory over Leeds United, and fans will hope the trend can continue as Antonio Conte makes more of an impact on his players. A trip to Turf Moor won't be straightforward, with Burnley unbeaten in their last four league games, but the London side are expected to claim a second win over Sean Dyche's men in the space of a month after knocking them out of the League Cup.

BTTS? Yes Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.6017/2

Leicester to dig out vital win

Leicester City v Watford

Sunday, 14:00

It was mixed fortunes for these teams last weekend, with Watford's victory over Manchester United meaning a win at the King Power Stadium would lift them above Leicester. The Foxes have flattered to deceive this season, but should have little trouble getting themselves fired up for a game against their former manager Claudio Ranieri and can expect a win despite the Hornets' impressive display last time out.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 15.0014/1

City to hand West Ham a second straight defeat

Manchester City v West Ham United

Sunday, 14:00

West Ham may have eliminated Manchester City from the League Cup, but the Hammers will be less confident of facing Pep Guardiola's men away from home. The hosts were fortunate to claim all three points in the corresponding meeting last season, with John Stones delivering a second-half winner, but Infogol anticipates a more straightforward home win this time around.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 10.009/1

Chelsea to pile more misery on United

Chelsea v Manchester United

Sunday, 16:30

While Manchester United claimed a win in Europe during the week, their run of five defeats from seven league games was the final straw for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. A trip to Stamford Bridge might feel like a free hit for caretaker manager Michael Carrick, with little expected against the league leaders, but Chelsea's 2.03 xGF average at home suggests they'll be hard to beat.