Premier League Tips: City and Liverpool to win in threadbare gameweek 17

Jack Grealish Manchester City
Jack Grealish was on the scoresheet as Man City hit 7 in midweek

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides Premier League result and scoreline predictions as a number of games fall victim to Covid...

"Newcastle's performance at Anfield on Thursday didn't provide any indication they know how to keep a top forward line at bay and one would expect them to struggle even without City's two extra days of rest."

Villa to squeeze past Burnley

Aston Villa v Burnley
Saturday, 15:00

Steven Gerrard's Villa were comfortable against Norwich in midweek, but may have a fight on their hands against a Burnley side with some extra rest after the postponement of their game against Watford. Last season's meeting was goalless, and Infogol's model anticipates a similarly close one, but Villa are expected to have a narrow edge over their relegation-threatened opponents.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.4017/2

Arsenal to cling on to fourth place

Leeds United v Arsenal
Saturday, 17:30

After climbing into the Champions League spots with a comfortable win over West Ham United, Arsenal have a chance to spend Christmas there by claiming the points at Elland Road. Mikel Arteta's side took four points off Saturday's opponents last season, and Infogol gives them the upper hand despite a worrying recent away record.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.6017/2

Chelsea to keep Wolves at bay

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Sunday, 14:00

Wolves earned an important victory at Brighton during the week but an average of 0.53 xGF across their last five games will be a concern ahead of a game against Chelsea's often-miserly back-line. The visitors hit a bump in the road in midweek, and will remain without some key men, but Infogol backs them to build on an away record of six wins from eight and just five goals conceded across that stretch.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 7.006/1

chelsea-marcos-alonso.jpg

City to cruise past Newcastle

Newcastle United v Manchester City
Sunday, 14:15

Manchester City's seven goals against Leeds would worry anyone, and Newcastle have cause to be more afraid than most given their average of 2.02 xGA. Newcastle's performance at Anfield on Thursday didn't provide any indication they know how to keep a top forward line at bay and one would expect them to struggle even without City's two extra days of rest.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-3 @ 8.207/1

Liverpool to sneak win in north London

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Sunday, 16:30

Liverpool are the opponents as Spurs play their first league game since December 5 after two postponements. The Reds beat Newcastle 3-1 in midweek and won by the same scoreline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, but this meeting will be a bit unpredictable with Covid absences potentially affecting how the league's highest scorers get on.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.208/1

Get a £5 Free Bet - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply. And don’t forget that Match Odds punters across all major European leagues will enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on their bets this season. Sportsbook only - T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Aston Villa v Burnley: Back the 2-1 @ 9.4017/2

Newcastle United v Manchester City: Back the 0-3 @ 8.207/1

English Premier League: Aston Villa v Burnley (Correct Score)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 December, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 2
0 - 3
1 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 2
1 - 3
2 - 0
2 - 1
2 - 2
2 - 3
3 - 0
3 - 1
3 - 2
3 - 3
Any Other Home Win
Any Other Away Win
Any Other Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

English Premier League: Newcastle v Man City (Correct Score)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 December, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 2
0 - 3
1 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 2
1 - 3
2 - 0
2 - 1
2 - 2
2 - 3
3 - 0
3 - 1
3 - 2
3 - 3
Any Other Home Win
Any Other Away Win
Any Other Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

