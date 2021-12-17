Premier League Tips: City and Liverpool to win in threadbare gameweek 17

Villa to squeeze past Burnley

Aston Villa v Burnley

Saturday, 15:00

Steven Gerrard's Villa were comfortable against Norwich in midweek, but may have a fight on their hands against a Burnley side with some extra rest after the postponement of their game against Watford. Last season's meeting was goalless, and Infogol's model anticipates a similarly close one, but Villa are expected to have a narrow edge over their relegation-threatened opponents.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.4017/2

Arsenal to cling on to fourth place

Leeds United v Arsenal

Saturday, 17:30

After climbing into the Champions League spots with a comfortable win over West Ham United, Arsenal have a chance to spend Christmas there by claiming the points at Elland Road. Mikel Arteta's side took four points off Saturday's opponents last season, and Infogol gives them the upper hand despite a worrying recent away record.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.6017/2

Chelsea to keep Wolves at bay

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Sunday, 14:00

Wolves earned an important victory at Brighton during the week but an average of 0.53 xGF across their last five games will be a concern ahead of a game against Chelsea's often-miserly back-line. The visitors hit a bump in the road in midweek, and will remain without some key men, but Infogol backs them to build on an away record of six wins from eight and just five goals conceded across that stretch.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 7.006/1

City to cruise past Newcastle

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sunday, 14:15

Manchester City's seven goals against Leeds would worry anyone, and Newcastle have cause to be more afraid than most given their average of 2.02 xGA. Newcastle's performance at Anfield on Thursday didn't provide any indication they know how to keep a top forward line at bay and one would expect them to struggle even without City's two extra days of rest.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-3 @ 8.207/1

Liverpool to sneak win in north London

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Sunday, 16:30

Liverpool are the opponents as Spurs play their first league game since December 5 after two postponements. The Reds beat Newcastle 3-1 in midweek and won by the same scoreline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, but this meeting will be a bit unpredictable with Covid absences potentially affecting how the league's highest scorers get on.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.208/1