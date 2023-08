One-dimensional Toon vulnerable at Brighton

Enzo Fernandez goal involvement glut on the horizon

Take note of Julian Alvarez's love of a long-ranger

De Zerbi should have Howe's number

Newcastle's Plan A makes them a force to be reckoned with - but when a switch to Plan B is required, Eddie Howe has yet to show he has the tools to truly mix it when going head-to-head with an elite manager in the opposition dugout.

It was one-dimensional management from Howe in Newcastle's truly remarkable defeat to Liverpool. While his opposite number Jurgen Klopp made tactical changes at key points to, firstly, adapt to going down to 10-men and then to stage a late rally, Howe failed to put Liverpool to the sword.

He decided instead to sit and grind on a 1-0 lead. It was too safe. It was a performance lacking in imagination. It was too easy for Liverpool.

Newcastle were stale and easy to predict in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City and similar vibes were on show despite having the game there for them on a plate against Liverpool. It's now 13 wins for Klopp in 15 meetings with his counterpart Howe, who will face another tactical test up against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton next Saturday. It's the last place Howe needs to go with his head spinning.

And the early prices on Brighton of 5/42.24 for the home win do look juicy to me, also when considering Sven Botman - a key cog in the Newcastle machine - looks set to be missing with an ankle injury.

Brighton's recent record against Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham, Man Utd, Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool is outrageous, too.

In their last 20 matches across all competitions against the aforementioned opponents, Brighton have won 11 of those fixtures, winning the aggregate score 35-26 while also winning the expected goals battle 24.24-22.94. I'd expect their price to shorten the closer we get to kick-off.

Time for Enzo to cut loose?

Enzo Fernandez certainly has a bit of the 'write the theme tune, sing the theme tune' about him in this new era at Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.

He takes free-kicks, corners, penalties and is playing much further up the field under the new manager in a position he feels best suited to.

He is the beating heart of what Pochettino is trying to build - and he's relishing the responsibility judged by his willingness, desire and bravery in demanding the ball as Chelsea try to build attacks.

Since making the £107m move from Benfica in January, no player has had more touches and successful passes in the Premier League. What he's added this season under Pochettino is more dynamism in the attacking third as he's been given licence to roam further forward. That can be seen by the number of passes he's made in the final third - again, no player has made more this season.

He'll be disappointed his goal or assists output stands at zero so far - but that won't last long. In his three games, he's posted seven shots to an expected goals tally of 1.25 (that missed penalty at West Ham takes up much of that figure) and has created eight chances for his teammates to an expected assist figure of 0.75.

Chelsea play Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Enzo's prices for goals and assists need respecting when the market forms.

Alvarez opening up from distance

Julian Alvarez has played every minute of this Premier League season so far.

After a season of easing him into the English game, Pep Guardiola believes the talented Argentinian is now ready for a key role. That role has seen him undertake Kevin De Bruyne-like duties in the past two fixtures against Newcastle and Sheffield United.

He's floated around the final third with the aim of picking up dangerous positions between the lines and - in the absence of De Bruyne - is undertaking free-kick duties for Manchester City.

This has resulted in a spike in his attacking output when it comes to where he's taking his shots from. Following on from his spectacular finish from just inside the box in the win over Newcastle, Alvarez was taking aim from distance at Bramall Lane, firing three shots from outside the box, including one from a free-kick that was on target.

It's Fulham at home on Saturday and Alvarez's prices for shots on target and goals from outside the box are most certainly worth a second look.

Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, is Sky Sports' resident betting expert - follow his Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports each week.