</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/efl-cup-tips-back-our-second-round-four-fold-at-odds-close-to-112-280823-629.html">EFL Cup Tips: Back our second round four-fold at odds close to 11/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html">Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Get on Brighton to beat Newcastle; goals will come for Enzo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/getafe-v-alaves-la-liga-tips-best-bets-21-5-bet-builder-on-cards-and-fouls-270823-840.html">Getafe v Alaves Tips: Dirty deeds can land 21/5 Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-fate-to-put-rivals-to-the-sword-at-cartmel-280823-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Fate to put rivals to the sword at Cartmel</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-back-a-camilla-pb-in-62-1-cartmel-double-270823-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Back a Camilla PB in 62/1 Cartmel double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-becketts-youngster-6-4-is-up-to-the-task-270823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Beckett's youngster 6/4 is up to the task</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/omega-european-masters-2023-betting-preview-fitzpatrick-seeks-third-crans-success-280823-167.html">Omega European Masters: Fitzpatrick seeks third Crans success </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/omega-european-masters-2023-players-form-guide-230823-779.html">Omega European Masters 2023: Course and current form stats</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-hovland-hoovers-up-at-east-lake-280823-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Hovland hoovers up at East Lake</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/st-kitts-nevis-patriots-v-trinbago-knight-riders-cpl-tips-batters-to-the-fore-270823-194.html">St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Tips: Batters to the fore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/manchester-originals-v-oval-invincibles-the-hundred-final-tips-originals-have-edge-270823-194.html">Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles The Hundred Final Tips: Originals have edge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/caribbean-premier-league-tips-matches-ten-and-eleven-warriors-may-edge-it-260823-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches Ten and Eleven: Warriors may edge it</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/mens-us-open-day-tips-shelton-short-priced-after-poor-run-of-form-280823-778.html">Men's US Open Day 1 Tips: Shelton short-priced after poor run of form</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/womens-us-open-day-1-tips-mertens-can-get-back-to-winning-ways-against-bjorklund-280823-778.html">Women's US Open Day 1 Tips: Mertens can get back to winning ways against Bjorklund</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-tips-paul-capable-of-getting-through-third-quarter-260823-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Tips: Paul capable of getting through third quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-six-points-to-watch-in-the-first-republican-tv-debate-220823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Six points to watch in the first Republican TV debate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-trump-indictments-will-prove-catastrophic-for-republicans-150823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Trump indictments will prove catastrophic for GOP</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/european-masters-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-220823-171.html">European Masters Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/world-athletics-championships-betting-tips-back-rowden-25-1-among-five-brits-to-watch-170823-186.html">World Athletics Championships: Back Rowden at 25/1 among five Brits to watch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-robert-helenius-tips-back-aj-to-end-the-nordic-nightmare-early-110823-746.html">Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Back AJ to end the Nordic Nightmare early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Get on Brighton to beat Newcastle; goals will come for Enzo</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/lewis-jones/">Lewis Jones</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-28">28 August 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Get on Brighton to beat Newcastle; goals will come for Enzo", "name": "Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Get on Brighton to beat Newcastle; goals will come for Enzo", "description": "Sky Sports' betting expert Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, made it two wins from two weeks when advising Wolves to beat Everton last Monday. He shares what cau...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-28T10:26:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-28T09:00:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Sky Sports' betting expert Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, made it two wins from two weeks when advising Wolves to beat Everton last Monday. He shares what caught his eye across the Premier League's weekend with a view to finding profitable angles for upcoming matches... One-dimensional Toon vulnerable at Brighton Enzo Fernandez goal involvement glut on the horizon Take note of Julian Alvarez's love of a long-ranger Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here De Zerbi should have Howe's number Newcastle's Plan A makes them a force to be reckoned with - but when a switch to Plan B is required, Eddie Howe has yet to show he has the tools to truly mix it when going head-to-head with an elite manager in the opposition dugout. It was one-dimensional management from Howe in Newcastle's truly remarkable defeat to Liverpool. While his opposite number Jurgen Klopp made tactical changes at key points to, firstly, adapt to going down to 10-men and then to stage a late rally, Howe failed to put Liverpool to the sword. He decided instead to sit and grind on a 1-0 lead. It was too safe. It was a performance lacking in imagination. It was too easy for Liverpool. Newcastle were stale and easy to predict in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City and similar vibes were on show despite having the game there for them on a plate against Liverpool. It's now 13 wins for Klopp in 15 meetings with his counterpart Howe, who will face another tactical test up against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton next Saturday. It's the last place Howe needs to go with his head spinning. And the early prices on Brighton of [5/4] for the home win do look juicy to me, also when considering Sven Botman - a key cog in the Newcastle machine - looks set to be missing with an ankle injury. Brighton's recent record against Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham, Man Utd, Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool is outrageous, too. In their last 20 matches across all competitions against the aforementioned opponents, Brighton have won 11 of those fixtures, winning the aggregate score 35-26 while also winning the expected goals battle 24.24-22.94. I'd expect their price to shorten the closer we get to kick-off. Back Brighton to beat Newcastle @ [5/4] Bet now Time for Enzo to cut loose? Enzo Fernandez certainly has a bit of the 'write the theme tune, sing the theme tune' about him in this new era at Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino. He takes free-kicks, corners, penalties and is playing much further up the field under the new manager in a position he feels best suited to. He is the beating heart of what Pochettino is trying to build - and he's relishing the responsibility judged by his willingness, desire and bravery in demanding the ball as Chelsea try to build attacks. Since making the £107m move from Benfica in January, no player has had more touches and successful passes in the Premier League. What he's added this season under Pochettino is more dynamism in the attacking third as he's been given licence to roam further forward. That can be seen by the number of passes he's made in the final third - again, no player has made more this season. He'll be disappointed his goal or assists output stands at zero so far - but that won't last long. In his three games, he's posted seven shots to an expected goals tally of 1.25 (that missed penalty at West Ham takes up much of that figure) and has created eight chances for his teammates to an expected assist figure of 0.75. Chelsea play Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Enzo's prices for goals and assists need respecting when the market forms. Alvarez opening up from distance Julian Alvarez has played every minute of this Premier League season so far. After a season of easing him into the English game, Pep Guardiola believes the talented Argentinian is now ready for a key role. That role has seen him undertake Kevin De Bruyne-like duties in the past two fixtures against Newcastle and Sheffield United. He's floated around the final third with the aim of picking up dangerous positions between the lines and - in the absence of De Bruyne - is undertaking free-kick duties for Manchester City. This has resulted in a spike in his attacking output when it comes to where he's taking his shots from. Following on from his spectacular finish from just inside the box in the win over Newcastle, Alvarez was taking aim from distance at Bramall Lane, firing three shots from outside the box, including one from a free-kick that was on target. It's Fulham at home on Saturday and Alvarez's prices for shots on target and goals from outside the box are most certainly worth a second look. Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, is Sky Sports' resident betting expert - follow his Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports each week. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/DES.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/DES.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/DES.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Lewis Jones", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/lewis_jones" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/DES.728x486.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/DES.450x300.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/DES.600x400.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/DES.728x486.png 728w" alt="Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has the skillset to outsmart Eddie Howe</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-newcastle/32572372" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-newcastle/32572372">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Jones%20Knows%20Notebook%3A%20Get%20on%20Brighton%20to%20beat%20Newcastle%3B%20goals%20will%20come%20for%20Enzo&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html&text=Premier%20League%20Jones%20Knows%20Notebook%3A%20Get%20on%20Brighton%20to%20beat%20Newcastle%3B%20goals%20will%20come%20for%20Enzo" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Sky Sports' betting expert Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, made it two wins from two weeks when advising Wolves to beat Everton last Monday. He shares what caught his eye across the Premier League's weekend with a view to finding profitable angles for upcoming matches...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>One-dimensional Toon vulnerable at Brighton</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Enzo Fernandez goal involvement glut on the horizon</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Take note of Julian Alvarez's love of a long-ranger</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2F90-minute-payout%2Fnew-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html&data=05%7C01%7C%7Cd8f45e878a874e3c2a5108db9373dba3%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C638265898051003794%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CBdKKlqpy73QgBrZolAf5BNnC%2BoCfdbmfTwavbgTGUg%3D&reserved=0">Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>De Zerbi should have Howe's number</h2><p></p><p>Newcastle's Plan A makes them a force to be reckoned with - but when a switch to Plan B is required, <strong>Eddie Howe</strong> has yet to show he has the tools to truly mix it when going head-to-head with an elite manager in the opposition dugout.</p><p>It was one-dimensional management from Howe in Newcastle's truly remarkable defeat to Liverpool. While his opposite number Jurgen Klopp made tactical changes at key points to, firstly, adapt to going down to 10-men and then to stage a late rally, Howe failed to put Liverpool to the sword.</p><p>He decided instead to sit and grind on a 1-0 lead. It was too safe. It was a performance lacking in imagination. It was too easy for Liverpool.</p><p>Newcastle were stale and easy to predict in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City and similar vibes were on show despite having the game there for them on a plate against Liverpool. It's now 13 wins for Klopp in 15 meetings with his counterpart Howe, who will face another tactical test up against <strong>Roberto De Zerbi</strong>'s Brighton next Saturday. It's the last place Howe needs to go with his head spinning.</p><p>And the early prices on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-newcastle/32572372">Brighton of <b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.24</span></b> for the home</a> win do look juicy to me, also when considering Sven Botman - a key cog in the Newcastle machine - looks set to be missing with an ankle injury.</p><p>Brighton's recent record against Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham, Man Utd, Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool is outrageous, too.</p><p>In their last 20 matches across all competitions against the aforementioned opponents, Brighton have won 11 of those fixtures, winning the aggregate score 35-26 while also winning the expected goals battle 24.24-22.94. I'd expect their price to shorten the closer we get to kick-off.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Brighton to beat Newcastle @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.24</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-newcastle/32572372" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Time for Enzo to cut loose?</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Enzo Fernandez</strong> certainly has a bit of the 'write the theme tune, sing the theme tune' about him in this new era at Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.</p><p>He takes free-kicks, corners, penalties and is playing much further up the field under the new manager in a position he feels best suited to.</p><p>He is the beating heart of what Pochettino is trying to build - and he's relishing the responsibility judged by his willingness, desire and bravery in demanding the ball as Chelsea try to build attacks.</p><p>Since making the £107m move from Benfica in January, no player has had more touches and successful passes in the Premier League. What he's added this season under Pochettino is more dynamism in the attacking third as he's been given licence to roam further forward. That can be seen by the number of passes he's made in the final third - again, no player has made more this season.</p><p>He'll be disappointed his goal or assists output stands at zero so far - but that won't last long. In his three games, he's posted seven shots to an expected goals tally of 1.25 (that missed penalty at West Ham takes up much of that figure) and has created eight chances for his teammates to an expected assist figure of 0.75.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-nottm-forest/32572379">Chelsea play Nottingham Forest on Saturday</a> and Enzo's prices for goals and assists need respecting when the market forms.</p><h2><strong>Alvarez opening up from distance</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Julian Alvarez </strong>has played every minute of this Premier League season so far.</p><p>After a season of easing him into the English game, Pep Guardiola believes the talented Argentinian is now ready for a key role. That role has seen him undertake Kevin De Bruyne-like duties in the past two fixtures against Newcastle and Sheffield United.</p><p>He's floated around the final third with the aim of picking up dangerous positions between the lines and - in the absence of De Bruyne - is undertaking free-kick duties for Manchester City.</p><p>This has resulted in a spike in his attacking output when it comes to where he's taking his shots from. Following on from his spectacular finish from just inside the box in the win over Newcastle, Alvarez was taking aim from distance at Bramall Lane, firing three shots from outside the box, including one from a free-kick that was on target.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-fulham/32572341">It's Fulham at home on Saturday</a> and Alvarez's prices for shots on target and goals from outside the box are most certainly worth a second look.</p><hr><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12936199/premier-league-betting-back-roberto-de-zerbis-brighton-to-reach-top-four-at-15-2">Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, is Sky Sports' resident betting expert - follow his Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports each week.</a></strong></em></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href>Back Brighton to beat Newcastle <b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.24</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Completely free football Acca</h2> <p>You can get a completely free football acca or Bet Builder this weekend. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKFB2FREE210823">Opt-in here</a> for yours on <strong>25th-28th August</strong>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-newcastle/32572372" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-newcastle/32572372">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Jones%20Knows%20Notebook%3A%20Get%20on%20Brighton%20to%20beat%20Newcastle%3B%20goals%20will%20come%20for%20Enzo&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html&text=Premier%20League%20Jones%20Knows%20Notebook%3A%20Get%20on%20Brighton%20to%20beat%20Newcastle%3B%20goals%20will%20come%20for%20Enzo" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/efl-cup-tips-back-our-second-round-four-fold-at-odds-close-to-112-280823-629.html">EFL Cup Tips: Back our second round four-fold at odds close to 11/2</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html">Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Get on Brighton to beat Newcastle; goals will come for Enzo</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/rio-ave-v-porto-tips---back-dragons-to-burn-opponents-280823-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Back Dragons to burn opponents</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-liverpool-premier-league-tips-how-to-back-a-bet-builder-at-5-1-on-betfair-on-sunday-240823-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 5/1 Bet Builder in Newcastle v Liverpool</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-bayern-munich-v-augsburg-bundesliga-betting-tips-best-bets-11-2-tip-260823-1063.html">Sunday Football Tips: Back Kane to cash in 11/2 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/watford-v-blackburn-championship-tips-support-the-hornets-with-a-solid-bet-builder-on-sunday-220823-766.html">Watford v Blackburn: Support the Hornets with a solid Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More English Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open an Account Using Promo Code <strong>ZBHC01</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook</li> <li><strong>Get</strong> - £/€20 in Free Bets</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">GET STARTED</a></div> <p></p> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">More on Football Betting</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5-g20-sbk-football?rfr=977214">Betfair Welcome Offer </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Bet on Footbal with Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509">Premier League Odds</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/7129730">Championship Odds</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/odds/today-s-football/cpn-YytEIxAAACEA6mgL%2Fs%2F1?d=Y0ALOREAAB8ARlzD">Today's Football</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block_header"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a><br/> </header> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li> Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Get on Brighton to beat Newcastle; goals will come for Enzo </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/", "name": "English Premier League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html", "name": "Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Get on Brighton to beat Newcastle; goals will come for Enzo" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html&rfr=977214">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-brighton-to-beat-newcastle-goals-for-enzo-fernandez-270823-664.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v8b253dfea2ab4077af8c6f58422dfbfd1689876627854" integrity="sha512-bjgnUKX4azu3dLTVtie9u6TKqgx29RBwfj3QXYt5EKfWM/9hPSAI/4qcV5NACjwAo8UtTeWefx6Zq5PHcMm7Tg==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7fddf9c20a9507e9","version":"2023.8.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>