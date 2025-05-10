Premier League Tips: Back Jamie Vardy to steal the show with 50/1 stunner

Forest's defensive process is creaking

Vardy is in the shop window

Leicester man is one goal away from reaching 200 goals

Bets that are mutually inclusive are such a great weapon for punters in the battle with the bookmakers.

There can be incredible value to be had if you are shrewd enough with your decision making. I'm always very keen to utilise it. A great example of this is backing a player to score and be carded as those two bets are also linked and occur at the same time as players can get booked for over celebrating.

Vinicius Jnr always a player to note for Real Madrid in that market - and has been brilliantly advised by Mark Stinchcombe over the years on the Football Only Bettor Podcast.

There's a great opportunity to unleash this betting tactic on Sunday when Nottingham Forest host Leicester, where three mutually inclusive bets can be combined to create a really exciting 50/151.00 shot to back using the Bet Builder on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Leicester double chance

If you're thinking of backing Nottingham Forest at 1/31.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook then I'm not sure you can be trusted as a human being. Maybe betting isn't for you?

Forest are ridiculously short in the betting here even against a team like Leicester when you factor in what is on the line and the expectation for them to win the game. Something they've not coped with at home, losing to both Everton and Brentford in front of a very nervy home crowd.

Just like when forwards lose their form in front of goal that in turn affects the output of a team, the same can happen in defence and that's occurring with Forest.

Mistakes are now being made at key moments in matches - as on show during the 2-0 defeat to Brentford where two relatively simple balls over the top were not dealt with which cost Forest the game.

Those types of errors have been creeping in over the last two months and Forest's defensive numbers are now that of a mid-table team.

Across Forest's last 13 Premier League matches their expected goals against process is working at 1.85 per 90 - only Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton have a worse defensive process.

Leicester are capable of asking this now wobbly Forest defence some questions and the 12/53.40 on the double chance makes huge sense from a value perspective.

Leg 2: Jamie Vardy to score

Jamie Vardy will be relishing this occasion. This East Midlands derby doesn't exactly bring Merseyside or North London derby vibes to the table but there is a lot of heat from both fanbases, especially with Steve Cooper taking the Leicester job at the start of the season.

Vardy is in the shop window, too. Strikers don't come motivated when playing for their next contract meaning any chance of him being in 'beach mode' is easily opposed. His goal last weekend in the 2-0 win over Southampton was classic Vardy, making a half-chance look very easy.

Leg 3: Jamie Vardy to be carded

Vardy needs just one goal to reach 200 goals for Leicester - this is key for this bet. You can see him doing it at the City Ground with a prepared shirt underneath his top prepared to celebrate the milestone. And removing your top during a match in celebration is an automatic yellow card. If the goal happens, the card is likely to follow as is the pro-Leicester angle.

The card angle also has opportunities of landing from regular play too as Vardy has been carded five times this season and is always running very close to the edge in terms of his volatility, especially if the home fans decide to target him.

Recommended Bet Back Vardy to score & be carded & Leicester double chance SBK 50/1

