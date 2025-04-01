Premier League tips: Back Adam Wharton assist at 7/2 for Crystal Palace

Wharton is a creative force in Palace's midfield

He's created a chance every 19 minutes across his last three games

Wharton is 7/2 4.50 for an assist on Wednesday v Southampton

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Get ahead of the curve with Wharton

Time may be running out this season in terms of latching on to profitable trends as most angles across prop markets are now aligned with true pricing.

Djed Spence and Myles Lewis-Skelly to be fouled prices, and Declan Rice's shots prices, are prime examples of money-making avenues that are now closed off due to the markets catching up with the data.

However, there is still time, especially for players who perhaps haven't shown their best form for one reason or another this season.

And the man on my radar in that regard is Adam Wharton for Crystal Palace, who has missed a huge chunk of this season with various injury issues but is back fit and firing for Oliver Glasner's impressive Palace side.

I'm convinced there is value in Wharton when it comes to his assist prices. Some of you may take some persuading on that front, as he's without one this season in the Premier League, but the classy midfielder has only played 846 minutes of football owing to those injuries.

On what Wharton has been producing in the Palace midfield of late, he rates as an excellent proposition to break his assist duck in the next few weeks.

Wharton is a chance creating machine

Palace's midfield maestro has created 11 chances in his last 210 minutes of Premier League action. He's creating a chance every 19 minutes for his teammates based on that. That means no player to have played more than 100 minutes in that period in the Premier League is creating chances at a higher rate than Wharton.

He hasn't grabbed an assist in that time but against Aston Villa, for example, where he created three chances officially, it was his key pass for three of Palace's goals that opened up the play. He got the pre-assist rather than the assist.

That's the beauty of Wharton and the skillset he offers this Palace team - his passing is so productive, direct and almost always positive.

After that Palace win over Aston Villa, Wharton's teammate Jean Phillipe Mateta said about playing with him: "When I play with this player, I can score every game."

That basically implies Wharton is an assist-king in the making in Mateta's eyes.

Gluts of assists are coming and I'm confident that, with the prices offered by Betfair, we can be ahead of the curve and turn a profit between now and the end of the season by backing Wharton is this market.

Towards the end of last season when Palace were flying and Wharton was purring in midfield, he got three assists in his last seven games. I'd be hopeful of similar returns between now and May.

So we must put a plan of action into place regarding Wharton, starting this Wednesday for Palace's trip to Southampton.

Palace goals on the menu at Saints

Goals, goals, goals should be on the menu for Glasner's side against one of the worst teams we've ever seen in the Premier League. It's been a horror show for the Saints since promotion, especially with the way they ship goals.

They have conceded three or more goals in eight of their last 11 Premier League games and their goals conceded per game average over that time is three goals. It's woeful stuff.

But with Palace expected to score two or three goals minimum at St Mary's, it makes Wharton's price of 7/24.50 with the Betfair Sportsbook to record an assist a superb angle of attack. And no matter if it lands or not, this is a bet to keep following until the season close.