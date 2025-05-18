Premier League Tips: Back 2/1 centre-back shots double on Sunday

Attacking throw-ins are all the rage

How can we profit from this sharp increase?

Back Van den Berg & O'Shea in 2/1 3.00 shots double

Attacking throw-ins are back in fashion.

When a ball heads out for a throw in the final third there's a good chance that team in question will be treating as a set piece situation. It may look a basic approach but this tactic can cause panic in the opposition backline and if executed correctly is one of these marginal gains that clubs are looking to exploit in their pursuit of winning football matches.

It's easy to forget that the whole Gareth Southgate narrative around his work with England could have been very different if it wasn't for a long throw. That Jude Bellingham overhead kick against Slovakia in the European Championship last-16 that took England to extra-time was conjured up by a Kyle Walker throw that was flicked on by Marc Guehi.

As with any developing trend in football there will be betting angles to exploit alongside it.

This one surrounding throw ins has to increase the likelihood of centre-backs joining attacks and therefore their attacking output is going to be affected, especially ones who have great shots data in the opposition box.

Backing centre-backs in the shots and goals department is something I'm always looking to implement when the prices are right and with these increased opportunities from throw-ins now very much in trend, the time is now to jump on.

Shots fired! Van den Berg offers value

Brentford can sting you from all angles, including set pieces where the addition of Michael Kayode and his excellent long throw has given them an extra attacking dimension. It's easy to see why they've recruited him based on his general all-round play along with his rocket of a long throw that has already been utilised by Thomas Frank's team. No team has sent in more attacking long-throws than the Bees this season (106).

Sepp van den Berg is the beneficiary of these clever set pieces. The former Liverpool man carries a great threat in the opposition box and he's had eight shots from his last 10 starts when playing centre-back. With Brentford in such great form and playing with lots of momentum, his prices are live this weekend to continue his shots streak with 4/71.57 on offer for him to register a shot.

O'Shea a huge threat for Ipswich

Ipswich have lacked physicality and street smarts at key times this season as they've struggled to make the step up in class to the Premier League.

But one area they have been ahead of the curve with has been the threat they pose from throw ins. Only Brentford (5) have scored more goals from throw ins this season than the Tractor Boys (2) as midfielder Jens Cajuste has propelled with dangerous entries into the box with his underrated long throw. The first point of contact from these set pieces is usually Dara O'Shea, who has shown again this season he carries a big threat in the opposition box.

He had two shots in the reverse fixture at Portman Road and the 10/111.91 on him having a shot this weekend is dripping with potential.

Combining him and Van den Berg both to fire a shot gives us a tasty 2/13.00 double to attack with the Betfair Sportsbook.

