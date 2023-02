Dyche's tactics suit the Everton squad

Defensive football makes up for no Jan signings

Moshiri finally gets it right

Finally they have got one right. After years of scattergun appointments from an incompetent boardroom, which led to wild swings in tactical direction and a muddled squad, Everton have hired the right person.

Right up until the last Farhad Moshiri continued to show his catastrophic lack of knowledge about Premier League football, witling down a shortlist to two names on the opposite ends of the managerial spectrum.

Marcelo Bielsa would have required a long time for his unique methods to work and he simply would not have had the right players to get things going, and fortunately for Moshiri, Bielsa was able to see that and steer clear.

Sean Dyche isn't the sexy appointment many supporters would have wanted but he is a perfect fit, not just for a relegation battle over the next four months but to quickly implement a winning system with this particular set of players.

All of a sudden, despite failing to make a single January signing, it looks worth backing Everton to avoid relegation at 7/5.

Dyche's tactics more complex than they appear

Everyone knows that Dyche's Burnley played defensive and pragmatic football in a 4-4-2 that relied on old-school British ideas of how to play.

He famously once picked a Premier League team with the numbers one to 11 on the backs of their shirts and all in the traditionally 'correct' positions, plus he was the last person to field an all-English 11 in the top flight.

But there is greater depth to his tactics than it might seem. Burnley came seventh in their second year in the Premier League under Dyche and collected 54 points on two occasions, averaging a meagre of £12.5 million net spend per year during his six years in the top division.

You cannot achieve that with old-fashioned football. Instead, the best way to think of Dyche is like a British Diego Simeone.

His Burnley were aggressive and brave in holding a relatively high line in their 4-4-2 formation, engaging in targeted pressing in the middle third of the pitch and attacking with diligent, pre-prepared moves that involved long balls up to a target man and peppering the box with crosses.

Everton squad well-suited to Dyche

Everton have just the right players for this. In Michael Keane and James Tarkowski, Dyche has two of his former Burnley favourites to create a core with Jordan Pickford that will enjoy the purity of the defensive work.

This is a team that lacks pace, which is why Dyche's strategy of shuffling across and blocking every shot or cross suits the last-ditch heroics of Keane, Tarkowski, and Pickford.

Everton are weak in the full-back positions, although Dyche should get a lot out of Conor Cody at right-back and Mason Holgate at left-back.

That would fulfil his desire to prioritise defensive players in these positions while also including tenacious and flexible (and English) players who will work hard to get up and down.

In midfield, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, and Andre Onana are a powerful trio whom Dyche will enjoy managing, although his pursuit of Conor Gallagher made sense.

Everton perhaps lack the calm distribution Burnley had in someone like Ashley Westwood or Jack Cork - a prerequisite of making use of rare possession to get the ball into the wide areas.

On the wings Dyche is reunited with another former player, Dwight McNeil, and Demarai Gray completes a pairing that will enjoy being given a simplified task of dribbling directly at the opposition full-back, using overlapping runs from team-mates to create space to cross.

Lampard's best days show Dyche a good fit

The biggest problem, of course, is up front. Everton have only scored 15 Premier League goals this season thanks to a lack of talent in the final third, with Neal Maupay and an unfit Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling.

Anthony Gordon's departure only makes things worse, and although in theory Dyche could get a lot out of a little-and-large partnership of Calvert-Lewin and Maupay, Everton are poorly stocked here.

But that only makes Dyche's appointment all the more sensible. His Burnley were never high scorers and by prioritising defensive resilience from a low base Everton can hope to scrape together the points they need via clean sheets, rather than a high points total.

Frank Lampard has already shown this is the way forward. Towards the end of last season he pulled off relegation-saving 1-0 wins against Chelsea and Manchester United by abandoning his usual principles for backs-to-the-wall defending, which showed that Everton can respond well to a siege mentality.

Lampard attempted to keep this style going in 2022/23 but he just didn't have the coaching skills to pull it off. Dyche, on the other hand, very much does.

Other managers would be daunted by facing Arsenal and Liverpool in their first two games.

Dyche will relish it.

He is the right appointment to take advantage of Everton's strengths and improve on their weaknesses, never mind the chaos going on above him.