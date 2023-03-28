</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League #OddsOnThat: End of season multiple betting from 5/2 to 100/1 Alex Keble
28 March 2023
6:00 min read "2023-03-28T20:20:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-28T20:22:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Alex Keble picks his favourite #OddsOnThat Premier League bets as the season draws to a close, including Arsenal to win the title and Newcastle to hold onto fourth... Arsenal to win the title Forest, Saints, Bournemouth to go down Liverpool top four part of 100/1 bet The Premier League run-in The March international window - that frustrating interruption on the domestic calendar - is over and so emerges the final furlong: a clear eight-week stretch of Premier League matches to see out a campaign that looks set to be one of the most thrilling in history. The 10-game run-in for the 2022/23 campaign is unique because the Premier League's mid-table has completely evaporated. Every single club in the division has something to play for: the bottom nine are fighting to avoid relegation (separated by four points); everyone from Aston Villa up is hoping for European qualification; and there are races likely to go to the wire for the top four and the title. This is an ideal time to analyse the weeks ahead and predict how the final table will look, using Betfair's #OddsOnThat Premier League specials to tip who will win their battles and who will be sinking into the Championship. Arsenal, Forest, &amp; Saints in 7/2 winner Arguably the most sure bet to be found in the #OddsOnThat specials is Arsenal to win the Premier League &amp; Nottingham Forest &amp; Southampton both to be relegated at 7/2. Gunners fans don't dare say it out loud, but it's happening: their eight-point lead over Manchester City is going to hold. Mikel Arteta's team have clearly got over their mini-wobble earlier this year and are now playing arguably their best football of the season, finding a rhythm and surging attacking power that is blowing teams away before half-time - which is an excellent way to avoid run-in anxiety. What's more, with Gabriel Jesus returning from injury, elimination from the tiring Europa League, and the emergence of unexpected squad depth (Leandro Trossard has been a revelation; Emile Smith Rowe scored for England under-21s this week), Arsenal are simply in the perfect position to record more points over the final ten games than Man City. There have been some fears over the upcoming head-to-head between the sides, which puts Man City in a very strong position should they go on a long winning streak, but it is highly unlikely they will do so. City are not as good this season, lacking balance in the attack with Erling Haaland and missing depth in key areas to stay fresh for the hectic schedule to come. At the bottom, Nottingham Forest are on a six-match winless run and, with 20 of their 26 points coming at home, it is worrying that three of their final five at the City Ground are against Manchester United, Arsenal and Brighton. As for Southampton, Ruben Selles has done well but their squad desperately lacks quality in key areas and only four of their final ten are against bottom-half opposition. Man Utd, Newcastle, &amp; Bournemouth create 11/1 bet Building on top of the previous bet, there is very good value to be found in backing Man Utd &amp; Newcastle to finish in the top four, plus Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest &amp; Southampton all to be relegated at 11/1. The long odds here reflect the difficulty of picking a precise three out of those nine clubs in trouble, but - since Forest are sinking and Southampton weaker than any of their rivals - the most likely trio is indeed these two plus Bournemouth. They are by far the worst team in the division and should sink badly in the weeks ahead. Their recent 3-0 defeat to Villa was as much evidence as we need, and far more telling than a fortunate 1-0 win over Liverpool a week earlier. Higher up the table, the current top four on a points-per-game ratio is likely to remain in place. Newcastle United have fallen away quite a lot in 2023 and yet Eddie Howe has steadied the ship recently, winning consecutive games courtesy of the much-needed injection of quality from Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin. These two can get Newcastle over the line, especially with Tottenham Hotspur continuing their dour football under Cristian Stellini, while Man Utd are surely not going to lose out on top four after such an impressive debut campaign for Erik ten Hag. They have given us no reason to believe things will take a turn for the worse, not with Liverpool and Spurs both consistently struggling to put a run together. Goals for Rashford, Salah, and Haaland at 10/1 Three clubs we can anticipate having strong finales are Man Utd, Liverpool, and Man City, which is why it is worth backing Marcus Rashford to score 20+ (14 so far), Mohamed Salah to score 20+ (14 so far) and Erling Haaland to score 40+ (28 so far) at 10/1. Rashford's trajectory is on an upward curve: he has scored 19 goals in his last 25 games in all competitions compared with 11 in his first 24 this season. Therefore it is not unreasonable to assume he gets another six goals in his final 12 Premier League matches, especially with United rediscovering their best form over the last few games. Salah is even more likely to hit that number considering how magnificent he was in the 7-0 win over Man Utd - and the fact he tends to score in bursts of form. Salah scoring six in 12 is what Liverpool will need if they are to challenge for the top four, which does seem fairly likely now they are out of the Champions League. Back Marcus Rashford to score 20+ (14 so far), Mohamed Salah to score 20+ (14 so far) and Erling Haaland to score 40+ (28 so far) @ 10/1 Finally, Haaland must surely hit 40, even if another 12 goals in 11 games sounds like a lot. For Haaland that is simply par for the course, and considering everybody expects Man City to rally somewhat and end the campaign stronger than they started it, Haaland should at least maintain his current strike rate of 1.12 per game. Kane to lead small revival at 5/2 In another likely goalscoring scenario, Harry Kane to score 12 or more Premier League headers (nine so far) is available at 5/2. Antonio Conte's departure has now been confirmed, and with Stellini in charge the atmosphere should be a lot more conducive to positive results - even if the football stays dull. As Conte's long-term right-hand man Stellini will continue with pragmatic football that utilises wing-backs, and that means plenty more crosses into the box to find Kane. Spurs may not get top four, but they should be freed up in the final third without the draining influence of Conte, and as the crosses come in - from two wing-backs in Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic - Kane can grab three more headed goals. Liverpool and West Ham in wildcard 100/1 This one is not likely to happen, hence the odds of 100/1, but with that kind of length it is worth a cheeky punt on Arsenal to win the Premier League, Liverpool to get top four, West Ham to be relegated, and Forest to finish bottom. Forest have already been discussed and considering their horrendous away form there is obviously a good chance they end up bottom of the pile. As for West Ham, they are not in our primary prediction to go down but it is alarming that the club have failed to replace David Moyes, which could see them sleepwalk to relegation under the false confidence they are too good to go down. Liverpool are seven points off Tottenham in fourth with two games in hand and five behind Newcastle, yet with almost a third of the season remaining there is plenty of time for Jurgen Klopp to sort his team out. that frustrating interruption on the domestic calendar - is over and so emerges the final furlong: a clear eight-week stretch of Premier League matches to see out a campaign that looks set to be one of the most <strong>thrilling </strong>in history.</p><p>The 10-game run-in for the 2022/23 campaign is unique because the Premier League's mid-table has completely <strong>evaporated</strong>.</p><p>Every single club in the division has something to play for: the bottom nine are fighting to avoid relegation (separated by four points); everyone from Aston Villa up is hoping for European qualification; and there are races likely to go to the wire for the top four and the title.</p><p>This is an ideal time to analyse the weeks ahead and predict how the final table will look, using Betfair's #OddsOnThat Premier League specials to tip who will win their battles and who will be sinking into the Championship.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-up-to-9-1/924.352691302">Arsenal, Forest, & Saints in 7/2 winner</a></h2><p></p><p>Arguably the most sure bet to be found in the #OddsOnThat specials is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-up-to-9-1/924.352691302">Arsenal to win the Premier League & Nottingham Forest & Southampton both to be relegated at 7/2</a>.</p><p>Gunners fans don't dare say it out loud, but it's happening: their eight-point lead over Manchester City is going to hold.</p><p>Mikel Arteta's team have clearly got over their mini-wobble earlier this year and are now playing arguably their best football of the season, finding a rhythm and surging attacking power that is blowing teams away before half-time - which is an excellent way to avoid <strong>run-in anxiety</strong>.</p><p>What's more, with Gabriel Jesus returning from injury, elimination from the tiring Europa League, and the emergence of unexpected squad depth (<strong>Leandro Trossard</strong> has been a revelation; Emile Smith Rowe scored for England under-21s this week), Arsenal are simply in the perfect position to record more points over the final ten games than Man City.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikaelArteta%20PepGuardiola.600x338.jpg"><img alt="MikaelArteta PepGuardiola.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/MikaelArteta%20PepGuardiola-thumb-1280x720-178548.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>There have been some fears over the upcoming head-to-head between the sides, which puts Man City in a very strong position should they go on a long winning streak, but it is highly unlikely they will do so.</p><p>City are not as good this season, lacking balance in the attack with <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> and missing depth in key areas to stay fresh for the hectic schedule to come.</p><p>At the bottom, Nottingham Forest are on a <strong>six-match winless run</strong> and, with 20 of their 26 points coming at home, it is worrying that three of their final five at the City Ground are against Manchester United, Arsenal and Brighton.</p><p>As for Southampton, Ruben Selles has done well but their squad desperately lacks quality in key areas and only four of their final ten are against bottom-half opposition.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-10-1-to-24-1/924.352691336">Man Utd, Newcastle, & Bournemouth create 11/1 bet</a></h2><p></p><p>Building on top of the previous bet, there is very good value to be found in backing <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-10-1-to-24-1/924.352691336">Man Utd & Newcastle to finish in the top four, plus Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest & Southampton all to be relegated at 11/1</a>.</p><p>The long odds here reflect the difficulty of picking a precise three out of those nine clubs in trouble, but - since Forest are sinking and Southampton weaker than any of their rivals - the most likely trio is indeed these two plus Bournemouth.</p><p>They are by far the <strong>worst </strong>team in the division and should sink badly in the weeks ahead. Their recent 3-0 defeat to Villa was as much evidence as we need, and far more telling than a fortunate 1-0 win over Liverpool a week earlier.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/1280%20Eddie%20Howe%20Newcastle-thumb-1280x720-154123-thumb-1280x720-164902-thumb-1280x720-167488.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for 1280 Eddie Howe Newcastle.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/1280%20Eddie%20Howe%20Newcastle-thumb-1280x720-154123-thumb-1280x720-164902-thumb-1280x720-167488-thumb-1280x720-168568.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Higher up the table, the current top four on a points-per-game ratio is likely to remain in place.</p><p>Newcastle United have fallen away quite a lot in 2023 and yet Eddie Howe has steadied the ship recently, winning consecutive games courtesy of the much-needed injection of quality from <strong>Alexander Isak</strong> and Allan Saint-Maximin.</p><p>These two can get Newcastle over the line, especially with Tottenham Hotspur continuing their dour football under <strong>Cristian Stellini</strong>, while Man Utd are surely not going to lose out on top four after such an impressive debut campaign for Erik ten Hag.</p><p>They have given us no reason to believe things will take a turn for the worse, not with Liverpool and Spurs both consistently struggling to put a run together.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-10-1-to-24-1/924.352691336">Goals for Rashford, Salah, and Haaland at 10/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Three clubs we can anticipate having strong finales are Man Utd, Liverpool, and Man City, which is why it is worth backing <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-10-1-to-24-1/924.352691336">Marcus Rashford to score 20+ (14 so far), Mohamed Salah to score 20+ (14 so far) and Erling Haaland to score 40+ (28 so far) at 10/1</a>.</p><p><img alt="Klopp.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/e63fec2a21f071590e77df2f1774e85ee8f42982.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Rashford's trajectory is on an upward curve: he has scored 19 goals in his last 25 games in all competitions compared with 11 in his first 24 this season.</p><p>Therefore it is not unreasonable to assume he gets another <strong>six goals</strong> in his final 12 Premier League matches, especially with United rediscovering their best form over the last few games.</p><p>Salah is even more likely to hit that number considering how magnificent he was in the 7-0 win over Man Utd - and the fact he tends to score in bursts of form.</p><p>Salah scoring <strong>six in 12</strong> is what Liverpool will need if they are to challenge for the top four, which does seem fairly likely now they are out of the Champions League.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Marcus Rashford to score 20+ (14 so far), Mohamed Salah to score 20+ (14 so far) and Erling Haaland to score 40+ (28 so far) @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-10-1-to-24-1/924.352691336" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/1</a></div><p>Finally, Haaland must surely hit 40, even if another 12 goals in 11 games sounds like a lot.</p><p>For Haaland that is simply par for the course, and considering everybody expects Man City to rally somewhat and end the campaign stronger than they started it, Haaland should at least maintain his current strike rate of <strong>1.12 per game</strong>.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-up-to-9-1/924.352691302">Kane to lead small revival at 5/2</a></h2><p></p><p>In another likely goalscoring scenario, Harry Kane <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-up-to-9-1/924.352691302">to score 12 or more Premier League headers (nine so far) is available at 5/2</a>.</p><p>Antonio Conte's departure has now been confirmed, and with Stellini in charge the atmosphere should be a lot more conducive to positive results - even if the football stays dull.</p><p>As Conte's long-term right-hand man Stellini will continue with pragmatic football that utilises wing-backs, and that means <strong>plenty more crosses</strong> into the box to find Kane.</p><p>Spurs may not get top four, but they should be freed up in the final third without the draining influence of Conte, and as the crosses come in - from two wing-backs in Pedro Porro and <strong>Ivan Perisic -</strong> Kane can grab three more headed goals.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-80-1-+/924.352691390">Liverpool and West Ham in wildcard 100/1</a></h2><p></p><p>This one is not likely to happen, hence the odds of 100/1, but with that kind of length it is worth a cheeky punt on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/oddsonthat-80-1-+/924.352691390">Arsenal to win the Premier League, Liverpool to get top four, West Ham to be relegated, and Forest to finish bottom</a>.</p><p>Forest have already been discussed and considering their horrendous away form there is obviously a good chance they end up bottom of the pile.</p><p>As for West Ham, they are not in our primary prediction to go down but it is alarming that the club have failed to replace David Moyes, which could see them sleepwalk to relegation under the false confidence they are <strong>too good to go down</strong>.</p><p>Liverpool are seven points off Tottenham in fourth with two games in hand and five behind Newcastle, yet with almost a third of the season remaining there is plenty of time for Jurgen 