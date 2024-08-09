Premier League 2024/25 Player Goal Specials: Back Mateta, Mbuemo & Kudus in 10/1 Treble

Jean-Philippe Mateta finished last season on fire

Bryan Mbeumo could thrive after injury return

Mohammed Kudus can benefit from a new manager

Back a team to win the Premier League & get a free bet everytime they score in August

How to win free bets with Betfair's pre-season offer

If you bet £10 on a side to win the Premier League before Man Utd kick off the season with Fulham, you will earn a free bet for every goal your selection scores across their opening three matches.

Man City are of course the favourites to win the Premier League once again, but this offer gives you the chance to opt for a bigger priced selection, based on a side's opening three fixtures. Perhaps City starting away at Chelsea is a turn-off.

13/27.50 Liverpool kick off with an away tie at newly-promoted Ipswich (followed by a home game vs Brentford), and they could rack up the goals early on.

Newcastle can be backed at 33/134.00, and whilst they might not be able to win the Premier League for the very first time, you can also bet each-way, and remember, only three sides scored more goals than the Magpies last season (85).

Head over to the promo page now to opt-in and place your bet ahead of the new season.

Premier League goals average is ever increasing

While Euro 2024 was mixed in terms of entertainment, the Premier League guarantees thrills, spills and, significantly, lots of goals.

For the first time in Premier League history, the average number of goals exceeded three per match in 2023/24.

In fact, the average of 3.28 was the highest in the top-flight since 1964/65.

It's a good time to be an attacking player in the EPL and 11 players helped themselves to 16 or more in the last campaign. They came from 10 different clubs.

Here's a trio from Betfair's new Player Goals market who can rack them up in 2024/25.

They're worth playing as singles but the beauty of these markets are they can also be combined in a Bet Builder too.

Fantasy managers looking for a cheap striker were all over Jean-Philippe Mateta towards the end of the last campaign.

The Frenchman only had two PL goals to his name - admittedly against Manchester City and Liverpool - as the season moved into February but from there he blasted home 14 more.

Nine came in the last six games as he rounded off a brilliant run with a hat-trick against Aston Villa to guide Palace to a top-half finish.

Those exploits were enough to see him voted Palace's Player of the Season and there were several other worthy candidates for that gong.

Another way of reading Mateta's season is that 13 of those 16 strikes came after the appointment of Oliver Glasner.

The 27-year-old looked pretty impotent under Roy Hodgson but once the German came in his fortunes flipped dramatically.

While Michael Olise's move to Bayern Munich will take away some of Palace's creative output, there's good reason to think that Mateta can thrive again in the same system.

And those taking note of the Olympic football will have noted that Mateta continues to knock them in after he netted against New Zealand and got the only goal of the game in the quarter-final against Argentina.

The tally he has to hit is 14 goals but his form over the last six months suggests that's very achievable in a Palace side that is far more potent than it was in the past.

Recommended Bet Back Jean-Philippe Mateta to score 14 or more PL goals SBK 6/5

For most on the outside, Ivan Toney's absence was the main reason why Brentford struggled last season, eventually finishing in 16th.

But fans of the club will point to Bryan Mbeumo's injury in December as an equally significant blow.

That idea has validity given that the Bees managed just two wins from 15 games during his absence.

Mbeumo's spell on the sidelines limited his Premier League appearances to 25 but he still managed nine goals. That matched his tally from a full 38-game campaign in 2022/23.

In terms of goals per game, Mbeumo has improved his average each season since Brentford were promoted to the top flight in 2021/22.

His target here is 11 or more which would be his best although he did manage 15 in his first campaign for Brentford in the Championship.

Toney's influence is interesting. True, Mbeumo did well during the England striker's absence, taking on extra goal responsibilities, but the pair have also thrived in tandem.

There's also a chance that Toney could move in one of the transfer windows.

Either way, the Cameroon international knows his way around the Premier League and, if he avoids injury, the 11-goal target, priced at 13/102.30, is reachable.

Recommended Bet Back Bryan Mbeumo to score 11 or more PL goals SBK 13/10

Mohammed Kudus produced plenty of 'wow' moments during his first campaign at West Ham after moving from Ajax.

He ended the season with a decent return of 14 goals in 44 appearances for the Hammers having hit 18 in his final full campaign with the Dutch giants.

His final Premier League tally was eight but there are a couple of reasons why he can improve on that this term.

First, there was a definitely a negative impact on both his general verve and goal ouput after he went away in December/January to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

After returning home, he managed just four goals in 21 games for the Hammers, way down on his average goals per game output which for club and country was better than one in three over the full season.

Second, West Ham rather went flat as a team when it became known that David Moyes was leaving the club.

The World Cup star will surely benefit from fresh ideas and this was a notable line from the official West Ham live blog in their pre-season clash against Wolves in America, a game in which Kudus scored.

"You can understand why the players are enjoying this approach under new Head Coach Lopetegui."

Yep, there must be every chance that West Ham will be more attacking in nature under Julien Lopetegui this season and that will only boost Kudus.

And, of course, there's always the chance that a bigger, more free-scoring Premier League club could come in for him mid-season if he's flying.

Recommended Bet Back Mohammed Kudus to score 11 or more PL goals SBK 13/10

As mentioned, let's also combine the three selections in a treble that works out at a double-figure price.