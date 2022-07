Rule with your head or heart?

Are you following pre-season? Are you already starting to spot the trends? Can you see the players that managers are already relying on as they look to shape their squads?

Whether you're a die-hard Manchester United fan, a Blue Moon native at Manchester City, or, a revered Kloppite at Liverpool, it's time to combine your chosen players into one multiple bet and predict who will be in the starting XI in just over a weeks' time.

The opening Premier League weekend has the potential to showcase some huge names, new signings, or sling a surprise our way as that one player you had forgotten about returned to pre-season in tip-top shape.

Last season, for example, we found Dan James start ahead of Jadon Sancho - the culprit of the longest transfer saga of 2021 - as Manchester United thumped Leeds. Trevoh Chalobah suddenly made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in August last year, with summer signing Thiago Silva having to settle for a place on the bench.

Who can also forget, of course, and although nothing new in what has been coined as 'Pep Roulette', Manchester City kicking off their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Spurs, with none of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodri or Kyle Walker in their starting line-up.

New Kids on The Block

Two new strikers, purchased for a reported combined £130m+ will look to make their bow for their new clubs with Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland hoping to hit the ground running this season.

Liverpool's new Uruguayan has joined from Benfica having notched 34 goals in 41 appearances last season, whist Haaland, signed from Borussia Dortmund, managed 29 in 30 - not bad for an injury hit season for the Norwegian.

Expectation is high for two of the biggest transfers in the Premier League this summer, but perhaps you believe it might be a slower building process to get them into their starting line-ups.

Both men have already found the net in pre-season so far, with Nunez netting all four in the same match versus RB Leipzig, and Erling Haaland scoring 12 minutes into his first City appearance against Bayern Munich.

Martial or Ronaldo?

Manchester United's lack of summer investment thus far has been disappointing, but their pre-season form is excellent, especially that of Anthony Martial, who has returned from his loan at Sevilla.

The Frenchman has started in all four of their matches and netted three times, with his performances and eye for goal silencing the talk on Cristiano Ronaldo's importance to the side.

The Portuguese star opted out of travelling with the squad on their pre-season tour and is rumoured to be wanting to leave.

Each of Marcus Rashford 1.331/3, Jadon Sancho 1.111/9 and Martial 1.331/3 are favoured to start against Brighton in Man Utd's opening match ahead of Ronaldo 1.674/6.

