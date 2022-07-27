</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html">Premier League Goalscorer Special Bets: Back a 34/1 patriotic four-fold</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-two-preview-not-the-top-20-1-24-season-predictions-270722-1117.html">EFL League Two Preview: 'Not The Top 20' 1-24 Season Predictions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-one-preview-not-the-top-20-1-24-season-prediction-260722-1117.html">EFL League One Preview: 'Not The Top 20' 1-24 Season Predictions</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/">Womens Euros 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/vanessa-ryle-racing-tips-the-north-south-divide-270722-1152.html">Vanessa Ryle: The North/South Divide</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-at-glorious-goodwood-exclusive-rides-six-of-the-best-on-thursday-270722-368.html">Ryan Moore at Glorious Goodwood: Six of the best on Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-331-nap-at-goodwood-270722-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 33/1 NAP at Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-first-t20-player-tips-markram-the-man-to-follow-260722-194.html">England v South Africa First T20 Player Tips: Markram the man to follow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-first-t20-tips-saffers-worth-the-risk-260722-194.html">England v South Africa First T20 Tips: Saffers worth the risk</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/west-indies-v-india-third-odi-tips-tried-and-trusted-trades-260722-194.html">West Indies v India Third ODI Tips: Stick with tried and trusted trades for wobbly Windies</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-kitzbuhel-tips-altitude-gives-hanfmann-a-real-chance-against-griekspoor-260722-169.html">ATP Kitzbuhel Tips: Altitude gives Hanfmann a real chance against Griekspoor</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-kitzbuhel-betting-jarrys-run-of-tie-breaks-set-to-continue-against-martinez-250722-169.html">ATP Kitzbuhel Betting: Jarry's run of tie breaks set to continue against Martinez</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-kitzbuhel-umag-atlanta-betting-tips-isner-capable-of-continuing-atlanta-domination-250722-778.html">ATP Kitzbuhel, Umag, Atlanta Betting Tips: Isner capable of continuing Atlanta domination</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rocket-mortgage-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-barbasol-boys-backed-at-big-odds-270722-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Barbasol boys backed at big odds </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html">Golf on Betting.Betfair: Best Bets for Hero Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/hero-open-first-round-leader-tips-pick-pepperell-at-st-andrews-260722-719.html">Hero Open First-Round Leader Tips: Pick Pepperell at St Andrews</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Debate draw leaves Sunak very weak in the market </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Truss remains odds-on but support for Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/spoty-2022-betting-golden-boy-jake-wightman-firmly-in-frame-200722-1171.html">SPOTY 2022 Betting: Golden Boy Jake Wightman firmly in frame</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-favourites-but-adam-promises-havoc-110722-204.html">Love Island 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su favourites but Adam promises havoc</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-backed-amid-casa-amor-shake-up-040722-204.html">Love Island: Davide and Ekin-Su backed amid Casa Amor shake-up</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-9-tips-ashton-to-shine-on-historic-day-for-darts-230722-1133.html">World Matchplay Finals Day Tips: Ashton to shine on historic day for darts</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-21-tips-van-aert-and-groenewegen-likely-champs-elysees-230722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 21 Tips: Van Aert and Groenewegen likely Champs (Elysees)</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-semi-final-tips-dimitris-matchplay-love-affair-to-continue-220722-1133.html">World Matchplay Semi-Final Tips: Dimitri's Matchplay love affair to continue</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/ManeThumbnail.220x184.jpg');"> <div><h4>Summer Transfer News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League Goalscorer Special Bets: Back a 34/1 patriotic four-fold</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander-boyes/">Alexander Boyes</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-07-27">27 July 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Premier League Goalscorer Special Bets: Back a 34/1 patriotic four-fold", "name": "Premier League Goalscorer Special Bets: Back a 34/1 patriotic four-fold", "description": "The new Premier League season is almost upon us, with Betfair ramping up their own pre-season work providing you with plenty of ante-post markets to get your...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html", "datePublished": "2022-07-27T16:20:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-07-27T17:07:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Europa Conference League.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The new Premier League season is almost upon us, with Betfair ramping up their own pre-season work providing you with plenty of ante-post markets to get your teeth into... Strikers are your headline act Simply predicting the Premier League's Golden Boot winner each season is a tough ask. When you think of the array of talent in the best league in the world, picking out one player to top the scoring charts and beat out the rest can seem daunting, especially when we have no control of injuries, suspensions, or a training ground bust up. This pre-season with Betfair however, you now have the luxury of combining certain players in your favourite pre-season multiples, without the need for them to take the Golden trophy home for your bet to win. Should you wish to combine the voice in your head with some small research, you will find the perfect solution for a goalscoring multiple in the Premier League this season, with Betfair's new 'to score 10 or more' and '20 or more' markets on offer prior to the season kicking off. For example. Harry Kane has netted 20+ goals in five of his eight full Premier League seasons since 2014-15, though only reached the tally once in the last four (23 in 2020-21). Kane, however, has had to fight injuries in recent seasons, while he's still determined to chase down Alan Shearer's record tally of 260 goals in the competition (currently on 183). Looking at the England captain to net at least 20 times this season at [1.67] might seem worthless but, combining those odds with teammate and last season's Golden Boot winner Son Heung-Min to do the same boosts those odds to a tasty [5.2] double. The South Korean is the Premier League's greatest Asian goalscorer, and whilst he's only hit the 20+ mark once, he's on an upward trend (11 in 19-20, 17 in 20-21 &amp; 23 in 21-22), and an ever-present in Antonio Conte's starting XI that are third favourites to win the league this season. Three Lions on the shirt Twenty goals is a great effort, however, and if you're not so confident on multiple players hitting that mark, why not take a punt on 10 or more. Let's look back to last season to give us a steer. An impressive 25 different players notched 10+ goals in the Premier League last season, 11 of which were Englishmen. If we allow ourselves to deviate away from the main strikers, though, we can combine some top English midfield/winger talent for a juicy four-fold. James Maddison (12) Mason Mount (11), Bukayo Saka (11), and James Ward-Prowse (10) all hit double figures in the top-flight last season, and based on their age, role in their side, and, more importantly, their set-piece influence, I don't see why this patriotic multiple couldn't land once more. Of the English quartet, Leicester's Maddison was the only one not to score from the penalty spot last season, though we know the brilliance he has from direct free-kicks. He isn't James Ward-Prowse in that regard however, who has netted 14 such times and is closing in on David Beckham's all-time free-kick record in the Premier League (18). Only four other forwards played more minutes in the top-flight last season than Arsenal's Saka, whilst considering open play shots by attacking midfielders, only Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne attempted more often than Chelsea's Mount (75). These four players are tasked with making the difference for their sides and certainly know where the back of the net is, so why not take a pre-season punt on Maddison [2.5], Mount [2.5], Saka [1.83] and Ward-Prowse [3.1] all to hit 10+ Premier League goals in 2022-23, at a combined price of just over [35.0]. Back Saka, Maddison, Ward-Prowse &amp; Mount all to score 10+ PL goals @ 35.5 Should you feel it's too much of an ask for those players to repeat themselves then browse Betfair's star-studded list of names to create your own bespoke multiple across the two categories. The non-Big-Six option Let's have some fun with this, too. Rather than pinning all your hopes (and money) on the big names, let's remind ourselves on the quality the Premier League as a whole has to offer to make up some exciting 'other' combinations. Jamie Vardy x Aleksandar Mitrovic, to net 20+ times each, anyone? These two strikers know where the back of the net is. Jamie Vardy has hit double figures in each of his last seven Premier League campaigns since 2015-16, when he netted 24 times on way to both the Golden Boot and the top-flight title. The Englishman also reached the 20-goal mark in 2019-20 (23), and despite hitting exactly 15 in the last two campaigns, he has been troubled by injury. No player averaged a higher goal per 90 record in the Premier League last season than Vardy (0.75, same as Mo Salah), of all players to have averaged at least 30 mins per league appearance. His 15 goals came in just 25 matches. Aleksandar Mitrovic's best goal tally in the English top-flight is 11, in 2018-19 with relegated Fulham. But this is a player who scored 43 times in 44 league appearances last term, breaking Guy Whittingham's second tier record of 42 in a 46-game season. I know this does not automatically translate to the Premier League, but now 27 years old and already Serbia's greatest ever goalscorer, Mitrovic could find himself in his prime season in what looks to be a very attacking side under Marco Silva. At [120.0] for the duo to both hit the 20-goal mark, it's a big enough price to be well worth the wait come May. Back Jamie Vardy and Aleksandar Mitrovic to both hit 20+ PL goals @ 120.0 *** If you think you can build your own multiples ahead of the season, take a look at a range of ante-post markets on offer before the Premier League season kicks off, with the ability to combine different player and manager specials here.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Europa%20Conference%20League.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alexander Boyes" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Europa Conference League.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Europa Conference League.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Europa Conference League.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Europa Conference League.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Under Antonio Conte, Harry Kane could well enjoy his greatest Premier League scoring season yet.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/10932509\/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23\/924.316966628","entry_title":"Premier League Goalscorer Special Bets: Back a 34\/1 patriotic four-fold"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Goalscorer%20Special%20Bets%3A%20Back%20a%2034%2F1%20patriotic%20four-fold&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html&text=Premier%20League%20Goalscorer%20Special%20Bets%3A%20Back%20a%2034%2F1%20patriotic%20four-fold" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">The new Premier League season is almost upon us, with Betfair ramping up their own pre-season work providing you with plenty of ante-post markets to get your teeth into...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"James Maddison (12) Mason Mount (11), Bukayo Saka (11), and James Ward-Prowse (10) all hit double figures in the top-flight last season, and based on their age, role in their side, and, more importantly, their set-piece influence, I don't see why this patriotic multiple couldn't land once more."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong></strong><h2><strong>Strikers are your headline act</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Simply predicting the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2022-23/924.312272062"><strong>Premier League's Golden Boot<u></u></strong></a> winner each season is a tough ask. When you think of the array of talent in the <strong>best league</strong> in the world, picking out one player to top the scoring charts and beat out the rest can seem daunting, especially when we have no control of injuries, suspensions, or a <strong>training ground bust up</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>This pre-season with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628"><strong>Betfair</strong></a> however, you now have the luxury of combining certain players in your favourite<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628"> <strong><u>pre-season multiples</u></strong></a>, without the need for them to take the Golden trophy home for your <strong>bet to win.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>Should you wish to <strong>combine</strong> the voice in your head with some small research, you will find the perfect solution for a <strong>goalscoring multiple</strong> in the Premier League this season, with Betfair's new <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628"><strong>'to score 10 or more'</strong></a> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-20-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966995"><strong>'20 or more'</strong></a> markets on offer prior to the season kicking off.</p><p>For example. <strong>Harry Kane</strong> has netted 20+ goals in <strong>five of his eight</strong> full Premier League seasons since 2014-15, though only reached the tally once in the last four (23 in 2020-21). Kane, however, has had to fight injuries in recent seasons, while he's still determined to chase down <strong>Alan Shearer's</strong> record tally of 260 goals in the competition (currently on 183).</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Son%20claps%2022-23%20shirt%201280.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Son claps 22-23 shirt 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/07/Son%20claps%2022-23%20shirt%201280-thumb-1280x720-161005.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Looking at the England captain to net at least 20 times this season at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.67</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> might seem worthless but, <strong>combining</strong> those odds with teammate and last season's <strong>Golden Boot winner Son Heung-Min</strong> to do the same boosts those odds to a tasty <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-20-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966995"><b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> double.</a></p><p>The South Korean is the Premier League's <strong>greatest Asian goalscorer</strong>, and whilst he's only hit the 20+ mark once, he's on an upward trend (11 in 19-20, 17 in 20-21 & 23 in 21-22), and an <strong>ever-present</strong> in Antonio Conte's starting XI that are third favourites to win the league this season.</p><h2><strong>Three Lions on the shirt</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Twenty goals is a great effort, however, and if you're not so confident on multiple players hitting that mark, why not take a punt on<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628"> <strong>10 or more</strong></a>. Let's look back to last season to give us a steer.</p><p>An impressive <strong>25 different players notched 10+ goals</strong> in the Premier League last season, 11 of which were <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/to-start-for-england-against-iran-21st-november-2022-defenders/924.312368858"><strong>Englishmen.<u></u></strong></a> If we allow ourselves to deviate away from the main strikers, though, we can combine some top English midfield/winger talent for a juicy <strong>four-fold.</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>James Maddison</strong> (12) <strong>Mason Mount</strong> (11), <strong>Bukayo Saka</strong> (11), and <strong>James Ward-Prowse</strong> (10) all hit double figures in the top-flight last season, and based on their age, role in their side, and, more importantly, their <strong>set-piece influence</strong>, I don't see why this <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628">patriotic multiple</a> couldn't land once more.</p> </blockquote><p>Of the English quartet, <strong>Leicester's</strong> Maddison was the only one not to score from the penalty spot last season, though we know the brilliance he has from direct free-kicks. He isn't James Ward-Prowse in that regard however, who has netted 14 such times and is closing in on <strong>David Beckham's</strong> all-time free-kick record in the Premier League (18).</p><p>Only four other forwards played more minutes in the top-flight last season than <strong>Arsenal's</strong> Saka, whilst considering open play shots by attacking midfielders, only Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne attempted more often than <strong>Chelsea's</strong> Mount (75).</p><p>These four players are tasked with <strong>making the difference</strong> for their sides and certainly know where the back of the net is, so why not take a pre-season punt on Maddison <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>, Mount <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>, Saka <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> and Ward-Prowse <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b> all to hit <strong>10+ Premier League goals</strong> in 2022-23, at a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628"><strong>combined price</strong> of just over 35.0.</a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Saka, Maddison, Ward-Prowse & Mount all to score 10+ PL goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">35.5</a></div><p>Should you feel it's too much of an ask for those players to repeat themselves then browse <strong>Betfair's </strong>star-studded list of names to create your own <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628"><strong>bespoke multiple</strong></a> across the two categories.</p><h2><strong>The non-Big-Six option</strong></h2><p><strong><img alt="Jamie Vardy training.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jamie%20Vardy%20training.600x465.jpg" width="640" height="496" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p><p>Let's have some<strong> fun </strong>with this, too. Rather than pinning all your hopes (and money) on the big names, let's remind ourselves on the quality the Premier League as a whole has to offer to make up some <strong>exciting 'other' combinations.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-20-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966995">Jamie Vardy x Aleksandar Mitrovic</a>, to net 20+ times each, anyone?</p><p>These two strikers know where the back of the net is.<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2022-23/924.312272062"> <strong>Jamie Vardy</strong></a> has hit double figures in <strong>each of his last seven Premier League campaigns</strong> since 2015-16, when he netted 24 times on way to both the Golden Boot and the top-flight title. The Englishman also reached the <strong>20-goal mark</strong> in 2019-20 (23), and despite hitting exactly 15 in the last two campaigns, he has been troubled by injury.</p><p>No player averaged a higher goal per 90 record in the Premier League last season than Vardy <strong>(0.75, same as Mo Salah)</strong>, of all players to have averaged at least 30 mins per league appearance. <strong>His 15 goals came in just 25 matches.</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-goalscorer-2022-23/924.312272062">Aleksandar Mitrovic's</a> </strong>best goal tally in the English top-flight is 11, in 2018-19 with relegated Fulham. But this is a player who scored 43 times in 44 league appearances last term, breaking Guy Whittingham's second tier record of 42 in a 46-game season.</p> </blockquote><p>I know this does not automatically translate to the Premier League, but now 27 years old and already <strong>Serbia's greatest ever goalscorer</strong>, Mitrovic could find himself in his prime season in what looks to be a very attacking side under <strong>Marco Silva.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-20-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966995">At <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b> for the duo to both hit the 20-goal mark</a>, it's a big enough price to be well worth the wait come May.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jamie Vardy and Aleksandar Mitrovic to both hit 20+ PL goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-20-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966995" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">120.0</a></div><p>***</p><p>If you think you can build your own multiples ahead of the season, take a look at a range of ante-post markets on offer before the Premier League season kicks off, with the ability to combine different player and manager specials <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/player-total-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.317064524"><strong>here.</strong></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>ENHANCED PRICES ON ACCAS THROUGHOUT THE DAY, EVERY DAY</h2> <p>Use the token in your betslip to boost Betfair's already enhanced prices on Accas. Max stake varies. Applies to Betfair Boost selections. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/10932509\/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23\/924.316966628","entry_title":"Premier League Goalscorer Special Bets: Back a 34\/1 patriotic four-fold"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-score-10-or-more-english-premier-league-goals-2022-23/924.316966628">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Goalscorer%20Special%20Bets%3A%20Back%20a%2034%2F1%20patriotic%20four-fold&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html&text=Premier%20League%20Goalscorer%20Special%20Bets%3A%20Back%20a%2034%2F1%20patriotic%20four-fold" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-top-goalscorer-tips-jesus-grealish-sancho-to-score-goals-210722-722.html">Premier League Predictions: Jesus, Grealish, Sancho to score goals</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/grealish-man-city (1).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/grealish-man-city%20%281%29.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-predictions-West-Ham-and-Newcastle-to-gatecrash-big-six-270622-1171.html">Premier League 2022-23 Predictions: West Ham and Newcastle to break 'Big Six' dominance</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Eddie Howe Newcastle.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Eddie%20Howe%20Newcastle.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/rivaldo-exclusive-raphinha-moving-to-a-bigger-premier-club-is-a-natural-step-230622-811.html">Rivaldo Exclusive: Raphinha moving to a bigger Premier Club is a natural step</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rivaldo and Erik Ten Hag.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Rivaldo%20and%20Erik%20Ten%20Hag.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-season-tips-predictions-back-these-four-to-go-in-a-near-11-1-acca-220722-200.html">Premier League Manager Tips: Back these four to leave in a near 11/1 Acca</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ThomasFrankClaps1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/ThomasFrankClaps1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer Blog Live: Cristiano Ronaldo back in town... for how long?</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/9c745fc55275467bf98e1124ff40b4c6d5c05a66.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/9c745fc55275467bf98e1124ff40b4c6d5c05a66.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-2022-23-oddsonthat-football-specials-haaland-nunez-martial-to-start-250722-1171.html">Premier League Tips 2022-23: Predict your opening weekend starting XI</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bc55b3984a046df37ee6a724fdf58437d5616287.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/bc55b3984a046df37ee6a724fdf58437d5616287.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More English Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img){window.ftClick=""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215=""; window.ftX=""; window.ftY=""; window.ftZ=""; window.ftOBA=1; window.ftContent=""; window.ftCustom=""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack=""; window.ftRandom=Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215=ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());}var ftDomain=(window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP=new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag=function(){deployTag=function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag=document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id="ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name="ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling);},gTimer=setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init();})(this); '></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li> Premier League Goalscorer Special Bets: Back a 34/1 patriotic four-fold </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/", "name": "English Premier League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html", "name": "Premier League Goalscorer Special Bets: Back a 34/1 patriotic four-fold" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-tips-2022-23-goalscorer-bets-back-a-patriotic-36-1-four-fold-270722-1171.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7317c5099a838011","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.6.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>