Strikers are your headline act

Simply predicting the Premier League's Golden Boot winner each season is a tough ask. When you think of the array of talent in the best league in the world, picking out one player to top the scoring charts and beat out the rest can seem daunting, especially when we have no control of injuries, suspensions, or a training ground bust up.

This pre-season with Betfair however, you now have the luxury of combining certain players in your favourite pre-season multiples , without the need for them to take the Golden trophy home for your bet to win.

Should you wish to combine the voice in your head with some small research, you will find the perfect solution for a goalscoring multiple in the Premier League this season, with Betfair's new 'to score 10 or more' and '20 or more' markets on offer prior to the season kicking off.

For example. Harry Kane has netted 20+ goals in five of his eight full Premier League seasons since 2014-15, though only reached the tally once in the last four (23 in 2020-21). Kane, however, has had to fight injuries in recent seasons, while he's still determined to chase down Alan Shearer's record tally of 260 goals in the competition (currently on 183).

Looking at the England captain to net at least 20 times this season at 1.674/6 might seem worthless but, combining those odds with teammate and last season's Golden Boot winner Son Heung-Min to do the same boosts those odds to a tasty 5.24/1 double.

The South Korean is the Premier League's greatest Asian goalscorer, and whilst he's only hit the 20+ mark once, he's on an upward trend (11 in 19-20, 17 in 20-21 & 23 in 21-22), and an ever-present in Antonio Conte's starting XI that are third favourites to win the league this season.

Three Lions on the shirt

Twenty goals is a great effort, however, and if you're not so confident on multiple players hitting that mark, why not take a punt on 10 or more. Let's look back to last season to give us a steer.

An impressive 25 different players notched 10+ goals in the Premier League last season, 11 of which were Englishmen. If we allow ourselves to deviate away from the main strikers, though, we can combine some top English midfield/winger talent for a juicy four-fold.

James Maddison (12) Mason Mount (11), Bukayo Saka (11), and James Ward-Prowse (10) all hit double figures in the top-flight last season, and based on their age, role in their side, and, more importantly, their set-piece influence, I don't see why this patriotic multiple couldn't land once more.

Of the English quartet, Leicester's Maddison was the only one not to score from the penalty spot last season, though we know the brilliance he has from direct free-kicks. He isn't James Ward-Prowse in that regard however, who has netted 14 such times and is closing in on David Beckham's all-time free-kick record in the Premier League (18).

Only four other forwards played more minutes in the top-flight last season than Arsenal's Saka, whilst considering open play shots by attacking midfielders, only Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne attempted more often than Chelsea's Mount (75).

These four players are tasked with making the difference for their sides and certainly know where the back of the net is, so why not take a pre-season punt on Maddison 2.56/4, Mount 2.56/4, Saka 1.834/5 and Ward-Prowse 3.185/40 all to hit 10+ Premier League goals in 2022-23, at a combined price of just over 35.0.

Back Saka, Maddison, Ward-Prowse & Mount all to score 10+ PL goals @ 35.5

Should you feel it's too much of an ask for those players to repeat themselves then browse Betfair's star-studded list of names to create your own bespoke multiple across the two categories.

The non-Big-Six option

Let's have some fun with this, too. Rather than pinning all your hopes (and money) on the big names, let's remind ourselves on the quality the Premier League as a whole has to offer to make up some exciting 'other' combinations.

Jamie Vardy x Aleksandar Mitrovic, to net 20+ times each, anyone?

These two strikers know where the back of the net is. Jamie Vardy has hit double figures in each of his last seven Premier League campaigns since 2015-16, when he netted 24 times on way to both the Golden Boot and the top-flight title. The Englishman also reached the 20-goal mark in 2019-20 (23), and despite hitting exactly 15 in the last two campaigns, he has been troubled by injury.

No player averaged a higher goal per 90 record in the Premier League last season than Vardy (0.75, same as Mo Salah), of all players to have averaged at least 30 mins per league appearance. His 15 goals came in just 25 matches.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's best goal tally in the English top-flight is 11, in 2018-19 with relegated Fulham. But this is a player who scored 43 times in 44 league appearances last term, breaking Guy Whittingham's second tier record of 42 in a 46-game season.

I know this does not automatically translate to the Premier League, but now 27 years old and already Serbia's greatest ever goalscorer, Mitrovic could find himself in his prime season in what looks to be a very attacking side under Marco Silva.

At 120.0119/1 for the duo to both hit the 20-goal mark, it's a big enough price to be well worth the wait come May.

Back Jamie Vardy and Aleksandar Mitrovic to both hit 20+ PL goals @ 120.0

***

If you think you can build your own multiples ahead of the season, take a look at a range of ante-post markets on offer before the Premier League season kicks off, with the ability to combine different player and manager specials here.