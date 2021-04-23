Premier League Tactical Preview: West Ham could surprise Chelsea

Saint-Maximin v Fabinho-less midfield is intriguing

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Saturday, 12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

The tactical pattern of this game is easy to predict, with Steve Bruce's Newcastle sitting in a hunched formation as Liverpool look to grind them into submission. During their long periods of possession, Jurgen Klopp's side will predominantly look to focus on the spaces that keep opening up between Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie on Newcastle's left, relying on a well-rested Mohamed Salah to get between them.

Newcastle have conceded five goals since moving back to a 3-5-2, and four of them have come (directly or indirectly) from a positional mix-up between the left centre-back and left wing-back, neither of whom are playing in their natural role. Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold - with three goal contributions in his last five - should have the quality to punish Newcastle's defensive errors.

However, it might not be one-way traffic. Fabinho has moved back into central defence, which means Liverpool lack the only midfield screener who can keep teams penned in and break up counter-attacks at source. Allan Saint-Maximin, in brilliant form in a new central striker role, could cut through a Fabinho-less midfield on the break.

Moyes' low block to frustrate Tuchel

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Chelsea's ultra-structured 3-4-2-1 is threatening to look a little bit too rigid. Thomas Tuchel has done a remarkable job of stabilising the club, his high line and high pressing keeping the opposition penned in for long periods, but Chelsea's movement is too geared towards the safety of their manager's instructions. They have scored just one goal in their last three games in all competitions, and the 0-0 draw with Brighton in midweek was perhaps the starkest example yet.

If Chelsea are to break out a bit, loosening the structure to get their playmakers into dangerous positions, then it will probably require a change of formation. That won't happen this season, and more worryingly ahead of the six-pointer with West Ham, David Moyes will look to mirror the system - just as Brighton did. Generally speaking, mirrored back-three formations produce pretty stale football.

West Ham will be happy to concede territory, only engaging Chelsea once they enter their half, which should mean around 65% possession for the visitors as they shuffle the ball from side to side to no avail. Given West Ham's strength on the break through Jesse Lingard, and their excellent record from the set-pieces he can win, Moyes has a good chance of victory.

Pogba & Cavani to flourish in an empty midfield

Leeds v Man Utd

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Two teams who love to counter-attack doesn't often lead to an end-to-end game. Instead, neither side is bold enough in possession to move the game beyond gentle sparring (especially during Covid times), although there will still be chances in this one at both ends. Leeds United tend to empty out their midfield when attacking, overloading the flanks and leaving Kalvin Phillips alone in midfield as they burst forward.

That zone in the middle will be particularly useful for Paul Pogba, who has excelled recently coming off the left wing and into the number ten space. Leeds' man-to-man marking system will likely see Pogba passed on to an absent midfielder, and with Edinson Cavani dropping off the front line Man Utd have enough bodies to capitalise on the host' fatal flaw.

At the other end, Fred and Scott McTominay have consistently proved to be flat-footed as a central midfield partnership. They do not cover ground very well, and were notably caught out by a simple one-two between Youri Tielemans and Kelechi Iheanacho in the FA Cup quarter-final, with the Belgian virtually walking through the middle. All those Leeds United one-twos and gut-busting third-man runs could leave Fred and McTominay running through treacle.

Spurs' passivity will lead to collapse

Man City v Tottenham

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Tottenham Hotspur were dreadful in the first half of Ryan Mason's debut against Southampton, but rapidly improved in the second thanks to his decision to push the team up the pitch. The problem was that Spurs played halfway between Jose Mourinho and Mason, which will continue for the time being and at least until Mason gets some time on the training ground.

The forwards were pressing high, attempting to live up to the manager's calls for aggressive football, while the defence gave in to old habits by holding a deep line and refusing to engage. That meant their formation was stretched hopelessly long, leaving huge amounts of space in midfield for Southampton to storm into after winning the ball. Mason managed to compress the space between the lines by pushing them up for the second.

There will be no time to correct errors against Manchester City. Tottenham's passivity and nervous retreat - core features of the final months of Mourinho - will allow Pep Guardiola's team to swarm them. What's more, a mismatch between Serge Aurier and the irrepressible Phil Foden on City's left hands the England forward an advantage.