Reds set to blitz Bournemouth

Toney to add to Toffees misery

Chelsea's recovery continues

Bournemouth v Liverpool (12:30) - Cherries picked apart

Three remarkable games loom large over this fixture, the first being Liverpool's nine-goal trouncing of the Cherries at Anfield back in August; just shy of a quarter of the Reds' first-half goals this term were slotted away that afternoon.

Comprehensively thrashing Manchester United last Sunday is also quite obviously a factor while at the Emirates, Bournemouth lost for the third time this season after gaining a two-goal advantage.

The late, late manner of their defeat will have hurt them immeasurably while each of these will have a significant psychological impact on proceedings a the Vitality.

Even more relevant are the following stats that fans of the south-coast strugglers are best advised to look away from.

Jurgen Klopp's remodeled front three of Gakpo, Salah and Nunez have between them scored 13 in their last six across all comps.

Liverpool have kept clean sheets in their last five league outings and when Bournemouth have faced the current top six to this point they've conceded every 25 minutes.

A Bet Builder backing Liverpool to win the first-half, the Reds to have 6 or more shots on target and for Mo Salah to score or assist offers up 12/5

Everton v Brentford (15:00) - Toothless toffees

Brentford's outstanding 12-game unbeaten run includes trips to the Etihad and the Emirates so a rowdy Goodison Park won't unduly faze Thomas Frank's men.



This especially applies to a Bees' back-line that has kept four shut-outs in eight and here come up against a blunt attack that has scored just 11 at home in 2022/23 at a rate of a goal every 106 minutes.

Everton's leading goal-scorer is Demarai Gray with four. Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen can match that despite notching just three in 131 in English football prior to this campaign.



Then there's Ivan Toney, a constant threat who is bang in form, with seven in nine.

Frustrated by a lack of potency up front, Sean Dyche dispensed with any strikers last week at the City Ground and the Toffees looked better for it. Still, this is a side too dependent on set-pieces, scoring six post-Qatar. Elsewhere, they are toothless.

A Bet Builder backing Toney to have 3 or more shots and no to BTTS is a shout @ 13/5

Leeds v Brighton (15:00) - Better at the back

Losing to Fulham has been Brighton's only blemish in 2023 and even then Roberto De Zerbi's side racked up 21 shots, succumbing to an old-fashioned smash-and-grab.

That frustrating afternoon aside, the Seagulls have been consistently superb of late, unbeaten in their last five outings on the road, scoring 2.6 per 90 in the process.

Indeed, they have only failed to score once away from the Amex all season.

And yet there's a nagging suspicion they may struggle to break Leeds down at the weekend, with the relegation-battlers notably tightening up at the back under new boss Javi Gracia.

From his two games in charge, a better organized Leeds have faced five shots on target. In the two prior, they faced 11.

Under 1.5 goals for the visitors is worth a punt @ 8/11

Leicester v Chelsea (15:00) - Project Potter prospers

Chelsea are on their worst winless run away from home for two decades but a brace of victories at the Bridge, including a seismic second-leg bettering of Borussia Dortmund, will surely have installed some much-needed confidence into a squad packed with elite talent.

This spells danger for the flailing Foxes who are incapable of keeping a clean sheet and furthermore have lost their way up front, failing to post a shot on target for 180 minutes.

In James Maddison there is always hope of course, a player who is everything to Leicester, as demonstrated by the 42 chances he has created this term.

But the feeling is that Graham Potter's project is slowly starting to turn a corner and if that's the case it is Maddison's international team-mate Raheem Sterling who most appeals.

The 28-year has consecutively scored twice against the hosts in recent meetings.

Back Sterling to score or assist @ 5/4

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (15:00) - Surprise of the day

Forest have only scored three times on their travels this season and the four occasions to date when they've visited a top six side hardly inspires confidence.

They lost all four to an aggregate score-line of 16-0.

With Spurs winning their last three home games, all to nil, despite not being especially prolific in 2023, it means this one is as straightforward as they come, right? 2-0 to the hosts and let's move on.

Except something is seriously amiss in one half of North London at present. The football is drab, pedestrian and unadventurous.

They last scored four-and-a-half hours ago. Players are going through the motions, putting in a couple of per cent less effort for a manager who is spying the exit door.

If you're feeling fanciful this Saturday then backing an away win, with Brennan Johnson heavily featuring, is the way to go. The Forest striker has seven goal involvements in his last eight.

A Bet Builder backing Forest to win and Johnson to score anytime is great value @ 16/1

Crystal Palace v Man City (15:00) - Palace stormed

As Alex Keble points out in his relegation round-up, Palace are in seriously dire straits, still without a win in 2023 and scoring just 0.4 goals per 90.



The Eagles' striker problem is best illustrated by this remarkable stat, that between them Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard have played over 29 hours of Premier League football this year. None of the four have yet scored.

At least at the back it's marginally better news for Palace - conceding fewer in their last nine than several teams above them - but surely they will be strenuously tested at Selhurst Park, coming up against a City side that is beginning to look like a formidable proposition again.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are both flying, Erling Haaland is crucially being involved a lot more, and subsequently City's key stats are returning to levels that demand a recount.