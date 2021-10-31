Premier League Sack Race: Santo massive odds-on after heavy loss to United

Nuno Espirito Santo is the red hot 2/9 favourite in the Third Premier League Manager to Leave Their Club market after Tottenham produced a poor display in losing 0-3 at home to Manchester United.

But surprisingly, Santo wasn't the favourite in the market overnight, with his opposite number on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the man most fancied to lose his job next at 11/10 on Sunday morning with Santo at 11/8.

But amid reports of talks between the Tottenham hierarchy on Sunday afternoon Santo was cut to 1/10 at one stage to be the next manager to go before the Sportsbook lengthened his odds again to his current mark of 2/9.

Solksjaer meanwhile was a big drifter all day, starting off as the 11/10 favourite he was available to back at 14/1 come 7pm on Sunday night.

Spurs struggles continue

Tottenham, who are the joint third lowest scorers in the Premier League, failed to register a single shot on target against a United side that had been humiliated themselves just a week ago when losing 0-5 at home to Liverpool.

That defeat - Tottenham's third reversal in four games without scoring a goal - was met with a chorus of boos at full-time from the bewildered home faithful, which was a clear indication to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that they want a change.

Santo was also widely booed just before the hour mark when he replaced Lucas Moura with Steven Bergwijn, while sections of the crowd could also be heard showing their disgruntlement towards out-of-form striker Harry Kane who once again had a very poor game.

Santo, who clearly wasn't Tottenham's first choice manager after the sacking of Jose Mourinho, is under huge pressure to save his job and surely only a win away at Everton next weekend will prevent him from being sacked during the upcoming international break.

Tottenham are out to 13.012/1 on the Exchange in the Top 4 Finish market while Kane can now be backed at 22.021/1 to finish the season as the Premier League's Top Goalscorer.

Conte backed to take over... at Spurs and United

Out of work manager Antonio Conte was a big mover in the Next Permanent Tottenham Manager market overnight, shortening from 14/1 to 15/2, before further support saw his odds cut to 3/1.

Overnight you've been backing Antonio Conte to be the next Spurs boss.



14/1 last night, he's now 15/2 fourth favourite. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/rtwoECLtlF ? Betfair (@Betfair) October 31, 2021



We've been here before with Conte of course, the former Chelsea boss was much fancied to take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and traded at long odds-on on the Exchange before talks broke down during the summer.

However, if Conte is to become a manager in the Premier League once more then he is more likely to take over the reigns at Old Trafford with the Italian being available to back at just 8/15 in the Next Permanent Manchester United Manager market.

Third Premier League Manager to Leave Their Club Odds:

- 2/9 Nuno Espirito Santo

- 5/1 Daniel Farke

- 13/2 Dean Smith

- 13/1 Claudio Ranieri

- 13/1 Marcelo Bielsa

- 14/1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

- 17/1 Bruno Lage

- 20/1 Ralph Hasenhuttl

- 25/1 BAR

*correct as of 19:00 Sunday 31 October

